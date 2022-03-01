Log in
    LHC   ZAE000145892

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LHC)
Life Healthcare : achieves B-BBEE level 1 status for Life Health Solutions

03/01/2022 | 10:29am EST
Life Healthcare achieves B-BBEE level 1 status for Life Health Solutions

01 March 2022

Life Healthcare, one of South Africa's largest healthcare providers is proud to have achieved a B-BBEE Level 1 rating for its Life Health Solutions business, a leading provider of wellness, occupational health, primary health and emergency medical services.

Life Health Solutions is well placed to provide people-centric services that assist businesses in managing their operational health risk through nurturing the health and wellbeing of their workforces and supporting their clients in achieving transformational imperatives within the local communities where they operate.

"Transformation is core to our business strategy and aligned to our purpose of making life better for all stakeholders. We are proud to see Life Health Solutions recognised for its contribution to black economic empowerment as a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor," says Pete Wharton-Hood, Life Healthcare's Group Chief Executive.

Life Health Solutions has established supplier and enterprise development projects, providing financial support, business and managerial training, and mentoring and assistance to beneficiaries' staff with the specific objective of achieving operational and financial independence.

"Life Health Solutions is continuously reviewing its supplier base, to identify opportunities to increase expenditure on Qualifying Small Enterprises, black-owned and black woman-owned suppliers," added Wharton-Hood.

Life Health Solutions has a strong client base in the mining sector and is further contributing to transformation by promoting employment in this sector through job creation and upskilling in the local community and youth learnership programmes. For example, as the clinic provider to one of South Africa's large platinum mines, more than 75% of Life Health Solutions staff are employed directly from the local community.

"We remain committed to becoming a diversified, innovative, and integrated healthcare provider and are continuously exploring new opportunities to improve transformation, diversity and inclusion and enable inclusive economic participation," concluded Wharton-Hood.

Through its integrated health and wellness solutions, Life Health Solutions collaboratively guides, advises, and supports businesses, ensuring that we enhance wellbeing and productivity, minimizing health and behavioural risks.

About Life Health Solutions

Life Health Solutions, formerly Life Employee Health Solutions, is a Life Healthcare owned business providing wellness, occupational health, primary health and emergency medical services to clients in all nine provinces of South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa. Life Health Solutions services over 500 organisations across multiple industries, including the mining and banking sectors, as well as servicing 359 on-site clinics across South Africa. Life Health Solutions is trusted with the health and wellbeing of over 470 000 people via its integrated health risk management solutions.

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
