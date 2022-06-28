Homepage Equities United States OTC Markets Life Insurance Company Of Alabama News Summary LINSA US5318642056 LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF ALABAMA (LINSA) Add to my list Delayed OTC Markets - 02:15 2022-04-21 pm EDT 26.00 USD -.--% 05:57p LIFE INSURANCE OF ALABAMA : LICOA 2019 Annual Statement PU 05:57p LIFE INSURANCE OF ALABAMA : LICOA 2021 Annual Statement PU Summary Quotes Charts News Company Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Life Insurance Of Alabama : LICOA 2020 Annual Statement 06/28/2022 | 05:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LIFE AND ACCIDENT AND HEALTH COMPANIES/FRATERNAL BENEFIT SOCIETIES - ASSOCIATION EDITION *65412202020100100* ANNUAL STATEMENT For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 of the Condition and Affairs of the Life Insurance Company of Alabama NAIC Group Code.....0000, 0000 NAIC Company Code..... 65412 Employer's ID Number..... 63-0321291 (Current Period) (Prior Period) Organized under the Laws of AL State of Domicile or Port of Entry AL Country of Domicile US Licensed as Business Type: Life, Accident & Health Incorporated/Organized..... July 28, 1952 Commenced Business..... August 13, 1952 Statutory Home Office 302 Broad Street .. Gadsden .. AL .. US .. 35901 (Street and Number) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) Main Administrative Office 302 Broad Street .. Gadsden .. AL .. US .. 35901 800-226-2371 (Street and Number) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) Mail Address P.O. Box 349 .. Gadsden .. AL .. US .. 35902 (Street and Number or P. O. Box) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) Primary Location of Books and Records 302 Broad Street .. Gadsden .. AL .. US .. 35901 800-226-2371 (Street and Number) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) Internet Web Site Address www.licoa.com Statutory Statement Contact Katrina Davis Hulsey 800-226-2371-3280 (Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) (Extension) khulsey@licoa.com 256-399-4301 (E-Mail Address) OFFICERS (Fax Number) Name Title Name Title 1. Clarence William Daugette III President 2. Jack Steven Keck Senior Vice President / Chief Operating Officer / Secretary / Actuary 3. Rosalie Renfrow Causey Executive Vice President / Chief 4. Raymond Rudolph Renfrow Jr. Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer OTHER Marketing Officer Hoyt Russel Casey Vice President Katrina Davis Hulsey Vice President Debbie A Edmondson Vice President Michael P Causey Vice President - Director of Agency Kenneth W Lewis Vice President - Director of Marketing Scott E Jones Vice President Timothy H Cole Vice President Zachery C Lindsey Vice President DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES Clarence William Daugette III Raymond Rudolph Renfrow Jr. Anne Daugette Renfrow Marvin Lynn Lowe Alburta Daugette Lowe Gerald Ray Smith Jr. Rosalie Renfrow Causey Herman Warren Cobb Jr. State of........ Alabama County of..... Etowah The officers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement. (Signature) (Signature) (Signature) Clarence William Daugette III Jack Steven Keck Rosalie Renfrow Causey 1. (Printed Name) 2. (Printed Name) 3. (Printed Name) President Senior Vice President / Chief Operating Officer / Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer Secretary / Actuary (Title) (Title) (Title) Subscribed and sworn to before me a. Is this an original filing? Yes [ X ] No [ ] This day of 2021 b. If no 1. State the amendment number 2. Date filed 3. Number of pages attached Annual Statement for the year 2020 of the Life Insurance Company of Alabama ASSETS Current Year Prior Year 1 2 3 4 Net Admitted Nonadmitted Assets Net Assets Assets (Cols. 1 - 2) Admitted Assets 1. Bonds (Schedule D)........................................................................................................... .................89,384,446 .................................... .................89,384,446 ..............100,595,618 2. Stocks (Schedule D): 2.1 Preferred stocks....................................................................................................... .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 2.2 Common stocks....................................................................................................... .................10,222,818 .................................... .................10,222,818 .................................... 3. Mortgage loans on real estate (Schedule B): 3.1 First liens.................................................................................................................. .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 3.2 Other than first liens................................................................................................. .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 4. Real estate (Schedule A): 4.1 Properties occupied by the company (less $.......... 0 encumbrances)........................................................................................................ ...................5,308,345 ...................1,283,345 ...................4,025,000 ...................3,261,731 4.2 Properties held for the production of income (less $.......... 0 encumbrances)........................................................................................................ ......................972,610 ......................507,610 ......................465,000 ......................104,011 4.3 Properties held for sale (less $.......... 0 encumbrances).......................................... .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 5. Cash ($.....623,514, Schedule E-Part 1), cash equivalents ($..... 7,041,174, Schedule E-Part 2) and short-term investments ($.......... 0, Schedule DA)...................... ...................7,664,688 .................................... ...................7,664,688 ...................4,635,884 6. Contract loans (including $.......... 0 premium notes).......................................................... ...................4,072,291 .................................... ...................4,072,291 ...................4,107,977 7. Derivatives (Schedule DB)................................................................................................. .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 8. Other invested assets (Schedule BA)................................................................................ ...................4,425,054 .................................... ...................4,425,054 ...................4,512,749 9. Receivables for securities.................................................................................................. .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 10. Securities lending reinvested collateral assets (Schedule DL)......................................... .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 11. Aggregate write-ins for invested assets............................................................................. .................................0 .................................0 .................................0 .................................0 12. Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)......................................................... ..............122,050,252 ...................1,790,955 ..............120,259,297 ..............117,217,970 13. Title plants less $.......... 0 charged off (for Title insurers only)........................................... .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 14. Investment income due and accrued................................................................................. ......................816,913 .................................... ......................816,913 ......................913,441 15. Premiums and considerations: 15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection............... ......................914,192 ......................398,234 ......................515,958 ......................594,842 15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but deferred and not yet due (including $.......... 0 earned but unbilled premiums)...................... ...................2,867,529 .................................... ...................2,867,529 ...................2,916,477 15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums ($ ..........0) and contracts subject to redetermination ($.......... 0)....................................................................................... .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 16. Reinsurance: 16.1 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers..................................................................... ......................365,046 .................................... ......................365,046 ......................200,046 16.2 Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies........................................... .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 16.3 Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts......................................... .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 17. Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans................................................................ .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 18.1 Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon....................... ......................341,443 .................................... ......................341,443 ......................459,442 18.2 Net deferred tax asset........................................................................................................ ...................2,914,138 ...................1,621,676 ...................1,292,462 ......................990,860 19. Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit........................................................................... .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 20. Electronic data processing equipment and software......................................................... ......................305,171 .................................... ......................305,171 ......................282,182 21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets ($.......... 0)..................... ......................319,216 ......................319,216 .................................0 .................................... 22. Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates............................ .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 23. Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates......................................................... .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 24. Health care ($.......... 0) and other amounts receivable...................................................... .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 25. Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets........................................................... ...................3,796,015 ......................272,173 ...................3,523,842 ...................3,207,542 26. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)........................................................................................... ..............134,689,914 ...................4,402,254 ..............130,287,660 ..............126,782,802 27. From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts............... .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 28. TOTAL (Lines 26 and 27).................................................................................................. ..............134,689,914 ...................4,402,254 ..............130,287,660 ..............126,782,802 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 1101. ............................................................................................................................................ .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 1102. ............................................................................................................................................ .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 1103. ............................................................................................................................................ .................................... .................................... .................................0 .................................... 1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page...................................... .................................0 .................................0 .................................0 .................................0 1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above).......................................... .................................0 .................................0 .................................0 .................................0 2501. Cash surrender value corporate owned life insurance...................................................... ...................3,523,841 .................................... ...................3,523,841 ...................3,207,542 2502. Agents' credit balances...................................................................................................... ........................54,545 ........................54,545 .................................0 .................................... 2503. Loans unsecured................................................................................................................ ..........................6,909 ..........................6,909 .................................0 .................................... 2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page...................................... ......................210,720 ......................210,719 .................................1 .................................0 2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above).......................................... ...................3,796,015 ......................272,173 ...................3,523,842 ...................3,207,542 2 Annual Statement for the year 2020 of the Life Insurance Company of Alabama LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS 1 2 Current Year Prior Year 1. Aggregate reserve for life contracts $ .....50,363,107 (Exhibit 5, Line 9999999) less $.......... 0 included in Line 6.3 (including $.......... 0 Modco Reserve).......................................................................................................................... ....................50,363,107 ....................48,785,217 2. Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $......... 0 Modco Reserve)........................................................................ ....................23,354,042 ....................23,267,000 3. Liability for deposit-type contracts (Exhibit 7, Line 14, Col. 1) (including $.......... 0 Modco Reserve).......................................................... .........................970,701 ......................1,061,420 4. Contract claims: 4.1 Life (Exhibit 8, Part 1, Line 4.4, Col. 1 less sum of Cols. 9, 10 and 11).......................................................................................... .........................754,044 635,445......................... 4.2 Accident and health (Exhibit 8, Part 1, Line 4.4, sum of Cols. 9, 10 and 11).................................................................................. ......................4,636,401 4,809,760...................... 5. Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $.......... 0 and coupons $.......... 0 due and unpaid (Exhibit 4, Line 10)................................. ....................................... ....................................... 6. Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year - estimated amounts: 6.1 Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $.......... 0 Modco)...................................... ...........................10,058 10,111........................... 6.2 Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $.......... 0 Modco).............................................. ....................................... ....................................... 6.3 Coupons and similar benefits (including $.......... 0 Modco).............................................................................................................. ....................................... ....................................... 7. Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6......................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 8. Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less $.......... 0 discount; including $..... 400,311 accident and health premiums (Exhibit 1, Part 1, Col. 1, sum of Lines 4 and 14)................................... .........................429,083 458,985......................... 9. Contract liabilities not included elsewhere: 9.1 Surrender values on canceled contracts......................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 9.2 Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $.......... 0 accident and health experience rating refunds of which $.......... 0 is for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act............................................... ....................................... ....................................... 9.3 Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $.......... 0 assumed and $..... 35,673 ceded ....................................................... ...........................35,673 4,984............................. 9.4 Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR, Line 6)................................................................................................................................... ......................1,549,657 1,483,959...................... 10. Commissions to agents due or accrued - life and annuity contracts $.......... 0, accident and health $..... 114,510 and deposit-type contract funds $.......... 0................................................................................................................................................... .........................114,510 151,682......................... 11. Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed................................................................................................ ....................................... ....................................... 12. General expenses due or accrued (Exhibit 2, Line 12, Col. 7).................................................................................................................... ......................1,982,680 1,008,008...................... 13. Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $.......... 0 accrued for expense allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured allowances).............................................................................................................. ....................................... ....................................... 14. Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes (Exhibit 3, Line 9, Col. 6)........................................................ .........................121,165 128,320......................... 15.1 Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $.......... 0 on realized capital gains (losses)............................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 15.2 Net deferred tax liability............................................................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 16. Unearned investment income..................................................................................................................................................................... .........................135,067 136,396......................... 17. Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent or trustee......................................................................................................... .........................127,199 112,688......................... 18. Amounts held for agents' account, including $..... 54,545 agents' credit balances...................................................................................... ...........................54,545 34,464........................... 19. Remittances and items not allocated.......................................................................................................................................................... .........................462,758 597,605......................... 20. Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates....................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 21. Liability for benefits for employees and agents if not included above......................................................................................................... .........................709,828 738,066......................... 22. Borrowed money $.......... 0 and interest thereon $.......... 0.......................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 23. Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid.......................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 24. Miscellaneous liabilities: 24.01 Asset valuation reserve (AVR Line 16, Col. 7)................................................................................................................................ ......................2,290,927 993,561......................... 24.02 Reinsurance in unauthorized and certified ($.......... 0) companies.................................................................................................. ....................................... ....................................... 24.03 Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certified ($.......... 0) reinsurers........................................................ ....................................... ....................................... 24.04 Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates.................................................................................................................................. ....................................... ....................................... 24.05 Drafts outstanding........................................................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 24.06 Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans............................................................................................................................ ....................................... ....................................... 24.07 Funds held under coinsurance........................................................................................................................................................ ....................................... ....................................... 24.08 Derivatives....................................................................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 24.09 Payable for securities...................................................................................................................................................................... ....................................... .........................500,000 24.10 Payable for securities lending.......................................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 24.11 Capital notes $.......... 0 and interest thereon $.......... 0..................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 25. Aggregate write-ins for liabilities................................................................................................................................................................. ......................1,614,130 1,447,174...................... 26. .......................................................................................................Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25) ....................89,715,574 86,364,844.................... 27. ...........................................................................................................................................................From Separate Accounts Statement ....................................... ....................................... 28. ..................................................................................................................................................................Total liabilities (Line 26 and 27) ....................89,715,574 86,364,844.................... 29. .................................................................................................................................................................................Common capital stock ......................1,500,000 1,500,000...................... 30. Preferred capital stock................................................................................................................................................................................ ....................................... ....................................... 31. Aggregate write-ins for other-than-special surplus funds............................................................................................................................ ....................................0 0.................................... 32. Surplus notes.............................................................................................................................................................................................. ....................................... ....................................... 33. Gross paid in and contributed surplus (Page 3, Line 33, Col. 2 plus Page 4, Line 51.1, Col. 1)................................................................ ......................1,810,494 1,810,494...................... 34. Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds............................................................................................................................................. ....................................0 0.................................... 35. Unassigned funds (surplus)........................................................................................................................................................................ ....................38,379,753 37,825,626.................... 36. Less treasury stock, at cost: 36.1 .....0.000 shares common (value included in Line 29 $.......... 0)...................................................................................................... ......................1,118,161 718,162......................... 36.2 .....0.000 shares preferred (value included in Line 30 $.......... 0)..................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 37. Surplus (Total Lines 31 + 32 + 33 + 34 + 35 - 36) (including $.......... 0 in Separate Accounts Statement)................................................. ....................39,072,086 38,917,958.................... 38. .........................................................................................................................................Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37 (Page 4, Line 55) ....................40,572,086 40,417,958.................... 39. ....................................................................................................................................Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3) ..................130,287,660 126,782,802.................. DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 2501. Accounts payable........................................................................................................................................................................................ .........................240,734 .........................145,929 2502. Employee Appreciation Day account.......................................................................................................................................................... ...........................16,816 .............................2,495 2503. Bridge Program account............................................................................................................................................................................. ......................1,295,890 ......................1,258,673 2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page................................................................................................................ ...........................60,690 ...........................40,077 2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)..................................................................................................................... ......................1,614,130 ......................1,447,174 3101. .................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 3102. .................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 3103. .................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 3198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 31 from overflow page................................................................................................................ ....................................0 ....................................0 3199. Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198) (Line 31 above)..................................................................................................................... ....................................0 ....................................0 3401. .................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 3402. .................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 3403. .................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ....................................... ....................................... 3498. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 34 from overflow page................................................................................................................ ....................................0 ....................................0 3499. Totals (Lines 3401 through 3403 plus 3498) (Line 34 above)..................................................................................................................... ....................................0 ....................................0 3 Annual Statement for the year 2020 of the Life Insurance Company of Alabama SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 1 2 Current Year Prior Year 1. Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts (Exhibit 1, Part 1, Line 20.4, Col. 1, less Col. 11) ................37,145,499 ................37,540,639 2. Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies................................................................................................................. ................................... ................................... 3. Net investment income (Exhibit of Net Investment Income, Line 17)................................................................................................................ ..................4,792,007 ..................4,422,190 4. Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR) (Line 5).......................................................................................................................... .....................157,634 .....................181,258 5. Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses.......................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 6. Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded (Exhibit 1, Part 2, Line 26.1, Col. 1)................................................................ ................................... ................................... 7. Reserve adjustments on reinsurance ceded..................................................................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 8. Miscellaneous Income: 8.1 Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract guarantees from Separate Accounts ................................... ................................... 8.2 Charges and fees for deposit-type contracts.............................................................................................................................................. ................................... ................................... 8.3 Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income........................................................................................................................................... .......................98,030 .......................78,287 ........................................................................................................................................................................................9. Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3) ................42,193,170 ................42,222,375 10. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................Death benefits ..................3,253,545 ..................2,401,340 11. Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure endowments)......................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 12. Annuity benefits (Exhibit 8, Part 2, Line 6.4, Cols. 4 + 8).................................................................................................................................. .....................202,071 .....................164,741 13. Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts................................................................................................................ ................15,301,635 ................16,408,747 14. Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar benefits............................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 15. Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts........................................................................................................................................ .....................770,446 .....................815,616 16. Group conversions............................................................................................................................................................................................ ................................... ................................... 17. Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds................................................................................................................ .......................32,496 .......................38,794 18. Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies......................................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 19. Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts....................................................................................................... ..................1,664,932 ..................2,428,196 20. .......................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 10 to 19) ................21,225,126 ................22,257,434 21. Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations and deposit-type contract funds (direct business only) (Exhibit 1, Part 2, Line 31, Col. 1)...................................................................................................................................................................... ..................7,212,561 ..................7,967,156 22. Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed (Exhibit 1, Part 2, Line 26.2, Col. 1)........................................................... ................................... ................................... 23. General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses (Exhibit 2, Line 10, Columns 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6).............................................................. ................10,337,747 ................10,731,144 24. Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes (Exhibit 3, Line 7, Cols. 1 + 2 + 3 + 5)................................................... ..................1,108,955 ..................1,104,837 25. Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums.............................................................................................................................. .........................4,987 .....................158,483 26. Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance...................................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 27. Aggregate write-ins for deductions.................................................................................................................................................................... ................................0 .......................93,349 28. .......................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 20 to 27) ................39,889,376 ................42,312,404 29. ..............Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus Line 28) ..................2,303,794 ......................(90,030) 30. Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members......................................................................................................................................... .......................11,225 .........................4,711 31. ....Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30) ..................2,292,569 ......................(94,740) 32. Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)..................................................................................................... .....................388,196 ....................(214,776) 33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes and before realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32).............................................................................................................................................. ..................1,904,373 .....................120,036 34. Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital gains tax of $.....439 (excluding taxes of $.....59,364 transferred to the IMR).................................................................................................................................... ........................(2,527) ...........................(822) 35. .....................................................................................................................................................................Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34) ..................1,901,846 .....................119,214 CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT 36. Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year (Page 3, Line 38, Col. 2)........................................................................................................... ................40,417,958 ................41,368,399 37. Net income (Line 35)......................................................................................................................................................................................... ..................1,901,846 .....................119,214 38. Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $.......... 0........................................................................................... ..................1,255,081 ................................... 39. Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss) ........................................................................................................................ ................................... ................................... 40. Change in net deferred income tax................................................................................................................................................................... .......................22,413 ......................(56,300) 41. Change in nonadmitted assets.......................................................................................................................................................................... ....................(914,649) ....................(360,046) 42. Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies..................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 43. Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis (increase) or decrease........................................................................................ ................................... ................................... 44. Change in asset valuation reserve ................................................................................................................................................................... .................(1,297,366) ....................(240,111) 45. Change in treasury stock, (Page 3, Lines 36.1 and 36.2 Col. 2 minus Col. 1).................................................................................................. ....................(399,999) ................................... 46. Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period...................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 47. Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement.............................................................................................................................. ................................... ................................... 48. Change in surplus notes.................................................................................................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 49. Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles...................................................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 50. Capital changes: 50.1 Paid in...................................................................................................................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 50.2 Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend).............................................................................................................................................. ................................... ................................... 50.3 Transferred to surplus.............................................................................................................................................................................. ................................... ................................... 51. Surplus adjustment: 51.1 Paid in...................................................................................................................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 51.2 Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend).................................................................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 51.3 Transferred from capital........................................................................................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 51.4 Change in surplus as a result of reinsurance........................................................................................................................................... ................................... ................................... 52. Dividends to stockholders.................................................................................................................................................................................. ....................(413,198) ....................(413,198) 53. Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus.......................................................................................................................................... ................................0 ...............................(1) 54. ...............................................................................................................Net change in capital and surplus for the year (Lines 37 through 53) .....................154,128 ....................(950,441) 55. .........................................................................................Capital and surplus, December 31, current year (Lines 36 + 54) (Page 3, Line 38) ................40,572,086 ................40,417,958 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 08.301. Miscellaneous income.............................................................................................................................................................................. .......................69,792 .......................78,287 08.302. Change in liability for other benefits for employees - decrease............................................................................................................... .......................28,238 ................................... 08.303. Rounding.................................................................................................................................................................................................. ................................... ................................... 08.398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 8.3 from overflow page............................................................................................................ ................................0 ................................0 08.399. Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3 above)....................................................................................................... .......................98,030 .......................78,287 2701. Change in liability for other benefits for employees - increase................................................................................................................ ................................... .......................93,349 2702. ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. ................................... ................................... 2703. ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. ................................... ................................... 2798. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 27 from overflow page............................................................................................................. ................................0 ................................0 2799. Totals (Lines 2701 through 2703 plus 2798) (Line 27 above)................................................................................................................. ................................0 .......................93,349 5301. Rounding.................................................................................................................................................................................................. ................................... ...............................(1) 5302. ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. ................................... ................................... 5303. ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. ................................... ................................... 5398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 53 from overflow page............................................................................................................. ................................0 ................................0 5399. Totals (Lines 5301 through 5303 plus 5398) (Line 53 above)................................................................................................................. ................................0 ...............................(1) 4 Annual Statement for the year 2020 of the Life Insurance Company of Alabama CASH FLOW 1 2 Current Year Prior Year CASH FROM OPERATIONS 1. Premiums collected net of reinsurance.......................................................................................................................................... .......................37,269,130 .......................37,499,699 2. Net investment income................................................................................................................................................................... .........................5,306,836 .........................4,826,824 3. Miscellaneous income.................................................................................................................................................................... ..............................98,030 ..............................78,287 4. Total (Lines 1 through 3)................................................................................................................................................................ .......................42,673,997 .......................42,404,810 5. Benefit and loss related payments................................................................................................................................................. .......................19,747,458 .......................19,355,357 6. Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts.......................................................... ........................................... ........................................... 7. Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions......................................................................................... .......................17,576,397 .......................20,543,256 8. Dividends paid to policyholders..................................................................................................................................................... ..............................11,277 ................................5,525 9. Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $.......... 0 tax on capital gains (losses).............................................. ............................330,000 ........................................... 10. Total (Lines 5 through 9)................................................................................................................................................................ .......................37,665,133 .......................39,904,139 11. Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10).......................................................................................................................... .........................5,008,864 .........................2,500,671 CASH FROM INVESTMENTS 12. Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid: 12.1 Bonds................................................................................................................................................................................... .......................12,406,886 .......................13,696,676 12.2 Stocks................................................................................................................................................................................... ............................172,548 ........................................... 12.3 Mortgage loans.................................................................................................................................................................... ........................................... ........................................... 12.4 Real estate........................................................................................................................................................................... ........................................... ........................................... 12.5 Other invested assets.......................................................................................................................................................... ........................................... ................................8,214 12.6 Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments................................................................... ........................................... ........................................... 12.7 Miscellaneous proceeds...................................................................................................................................................... ..................................(481) ............................498,959 12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7).................................................................................................................. .......................12,578,953 .......................14,203,849 13. Cost of investments acquired (long-term only): 13.1 Bonds................................................................................................................................................................................... .........................1,013,191 .......................11,037,220 13.2 Stocks................................................................................................................................................................................... .........................9,141,894 ........................................... 13.3 Mortgage loans.................................................................................................................................................................... ........................................... ........................................... 13.4 Real estate........................................................................................................................................................................... .........................2,383,101 .........................2,104,025 13.5 Other invested assets.......................................................................................................................................................... ........................................... ........................................... 13.6 Miscellaneous applications.................................................................................................................................................. ............................500,000 ........................................... 13.7 Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6)................................................................................................................. .......................13,038,186 .......................13,141,245 14. Net increase (decrease) in contract loans and premium notes..................................................................................................... .............................(35,686) ............................159,116 15. Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Lines 13.7 minus Line 14)..................................................................................... ...........................(423,547) ............................903,488 CASH FROM FINANCING AND MISCELLANEOUS SOURCES 16. Cash provided (applied): 16.1 Surplus notes, capital notes................................................................................................................................................. ........................................... ........................................... 16.2 Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock.................................................................................................................. ...........................(399,999) ........................................0 16.3 Borrowed funds.................................................................................................................................................................... ........................................... ........................................... 16.4 Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities............................................................................... ...........................(123,215) .............................(55,133) 16.5 Dividends to stockholders.................................................................................................................................................... ............................413,198 ............................413,198 16.6 Other cash provided (applied)............................................................................................................................................. ...........................(620,100) ................................5,248 17. Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Lines 16.1 to 16.4 minus Line 16.5 plus Line 16.6)................................. ........................(1,556,512) ...........................(463,083) RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS 18. Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17).......................................... .........................3,028,805 .........................2,941,076 19. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: 19.1 Beginning of year................................................................................................................................................................. .........................4,635,882 .........................1,694,806 19.2 End of year (Line 18 plus Line 19.1)................................................................................................................................... .........................7,664,686 .........................4,635,882 Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for non-cash transactions: 20.0001 .............................................................................................................................................................................................. ........................................... ........................................... 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Life Insurance Company of Alabama published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 21:56:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF ALABAMA 05:57p LIFE INSURANCE OF ALABAMA : LICOA 2019 Annual Statement PU 05:57p LIFE INSURANCE OF ALABAMA : LICOA 2021 Annual Statement PU Chart LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF ALABAMA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Managers and Directors Gerald Ray Smith Director