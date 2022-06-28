Life Insurance Of Alabama : LICOA 2020 Annual Statement
06/28/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
LIFE AND ACCIDENT AND HEALTH COMPANIES/FRATERNAL BENEFIT SOCIETIES - ASSOCIATION EDITION
ANNUAL STATEMENT
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
of the Condition and Affairs of the
Life Insurance Company of Alabama
NAIC Group Code.....0000, 0000
NAIC Company Code..... 65412
Employer's ID Number..... 63-0321291
(Current Period) (Prior Period)
Organized under the Laws of AL
State of Domicile or Port of Entry AL
Country of Domicile US
Licensed as Business Type:
Life, Accident & Health
Incorporated/Organized..... July 28, 1952
Commenced Business..... August 13, 1952
Statutory Home Office
302 Broad Street .. Gadsden .. AL .. US .. 35901
(Street and Number)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
Main Administrative Office
302 Broad Street .. Gadsden .. AL .. US .. 35901
800-226-2371
(Street and Number)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
(Area Code) (Telephone Number)
Mail Address
P.O. Box 349 .. Gadsden .. AL .. US .. 35902
(Street and Number or P. O. Box)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
Primary Location of Books and Records 302 Broad Street .. Gadsden .. AL .. US .. 35901
800-226-2371
(Street and Number)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
(Area Code) (Telephone Number)
Internet Web Site Address
www.licoa.com
Statutory Statement Contact
Katrina Davis Hulsey
800-226-2371-3280
(Name)
(Area Code) (Telephone Number) (Extension)
khulsey@licoa.com
256-399-4301
(E-Mail Address)
OFFICERS
(Fax Number)
Name
Title
Name
Title
1.
Clarence William Daugette III
President
2.
Jack Steven Keck
Senior Vice President / Chief Operating
Officer / Secretary / Actuary
3.
Rosalie Renfrow Causey
Executive Vice President / Chief
4.
Raymond Rudolph Renfrow Jr.
Executive Vice President / Chief
Financial Officer
OTHER
Marketing Officer
Hoyt Russel Casey
Vice President
Katrina Davis Hulsey
Vice President
Debbie A Edmondson
Vice President
Michael P Causey
Vice President - Director of Agency
Kenneth W Lewis
Vice President - Director of Marketing
Scott E Jones
Vice President
Timothy H Cole
Vice President
Zachery C Lindsey
Vice President
DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES
Clarence William Daugette III
Raymond Rudolph Renfrow Jr.
Anne Daugette Renfrow
Marvin Lynn Lowe
Alburta Daugette Lowe
Gerald Ray Smith Jr.
Rosalie Renfrow Causey
Herman Warren Cobb Jr.
State of........
Alabama
County of.....
Etowah
The officers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as
herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement
of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and
procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.
(Signature)
(Signature)
(Signature)
Clarence William Daugette III
Jack Steven Keck
Rosalie Renfrow Causey
1.
(Printed Name)
2.
(Printed Name)
3. (Printed Name)
President
Senior Vice President / Chief Operating Officer /
Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer
Secretary / Actuary
(Title)
(Title)
(Title)
Subscribed and sworn to before me
a. Is this an original filing?
Yes [ X ] No [ ]
This
day of
2021
b. If no
1.
State the amendment number
2.
Date filed
3.
Number of pages attached
Annual Statement for the year 2020 of the Life Insurance Company of Alabama
Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed................................................................................................
.......................................
.......................................
12.
General expenses due or accrued (Exhibit 2, Line 12, Col. 7)....................................................................................................................
......................1,982,680
1,008,008......................
13.
Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $..........
0 accrued for expense
allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured allowances)..............................................................................................................
.......................................
.......................................
14.
Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes (Exhibit 3, Line 9, Col. 6)........................................................
.........................121,165
128,320.........................
15.1
Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $..........
0 on realized capital gains (losses)...............................................................
.......................................
.......................................
15.2 Net deferred tax liability...............................................................................................................................................................................
Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure endowments).........................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
12.
Annuity benefits (Exhibit 8, Part 2, Line 6.4, Cols. 4 + 8)..................................................................................................................................
.....................202,071
.....................164,741
13.
Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts................................................................................................................
................15,301,635
................16,408,747
14.
Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar benefits...............................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
15.
Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts........................................................................................................................................
.....................770,446
.....................815,616
16.
Group conversions............................................................................................................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
17.
Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds................................................................................................................
.......................32,496
.......................38,794
18.
Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies.........................................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
19.
Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts.......................................................................................................
..................1,664,932
..................2,428,196
20.
.......................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 10 to 19)
................21,225,126
................22,257,434
21.
Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations and deposit-type contract funds (direct business only)
(Exhibit 1, Part 2, Line 31, Col. 1)......................................................................................................................................................................
..................7,212,561
..................7,967,156
22.
Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed (Exhibit 1, Part 2, Line 26.2, Col. 1)...........................................................
...................................
...................................
23.
General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses (Exhibit 2, Line 10, Columns 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6)..............................................................
................10,337,747
................10,731,144
24.
Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes (Exhibit 3, Line 7, Cols. 1 + 2 + 3 + 5)...................................................
..................1,108,955
..................1,104,837
25.
Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums..............................................................................................................................
.........................4,987
.....................158,483
26.
Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance......................................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
27.
Aggregate write-ins for deductions....................................................................................................................................................................
................................0
.......................93,349
28.
.......................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 20 to 27)
................39,889,376
................42,312,404
29.
..............Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus Line 28)
..................2,303,794
......................(90,030)
30.
Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members.........................................................................................................................................
.......................11,225
.........................4,711
31.
....Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30)
..................2,292,569
......................(94,740)
32.
Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains).....................................................................................................
.....................388,196
....................(214,776)
33.
Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes and before realized
capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32)..............................................................................................................................................
..................1,904,373
.....................120,036
34.
Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital gains tax of $.....439
(excluding taxes of $.....59,364 transferred to the IMR)....................................................................................................................................
........................(2,527)
...........................(822)
35.
.....................................................................................................................................................................Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34)
..................1,901,846
.....................119,214
CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT
36.
Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year (Page 3, Line 38, Col. 2)...........................................................................................................
................40,417,958
................41,368,399
37.
Net income (Line 35).........................................................................................................................................................................................
..................1,901,846
.....................119,214
38.
Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $..........
Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss) ........................................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
40.
Change in net deferred income tax...................................................................................................................................................................
.......................22,413
......................(56,300)
41.
Change in nonadmitted assets..........................................................................................................................................................................
....................(914,649)
....................(360,046)
42.
Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies.....................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
43.
Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis (increase) or decrease........................................................................................
...................................
...................................
44.
Change in asset valuation reserve ...................................................................................................................................................................
.................(1,297,366)
....................(240,111)
45.
Change in treasury stock, (Page 3, Lines 36.1 and 36.2 Col. 2 minus Col. 1)..................................................................................................
....................(399,999)
...................................
46.
Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period......................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
47.
Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement..............................................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
48.
Change in surplus notes....................................................................................................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
49.
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles......................................................................................................................................
51.2 Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)....................................................................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
51.3
Transferred from capital...........................................................................................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
51.4 Change in surplus as a result of reinsurance...........................................................................................................................................
...................................
...................................
52.
Dividends to stockholders..................................................................................................................................................................................
....................(413,198)
....................(413,198)
53.
Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus..........................................................................................................................................
................................0
...............................(1)
54.
...............................................................................................................Net change in capital and surplus for the year (Lines 37 through 53)
.....................154,128
....................(950,441)
55.
.........................................................................................Capital and surplus, December 31, current year (Lines 36 + 54) (Page 3, Line 38)
