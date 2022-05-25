Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Life Insurance Corporation of India
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LICI   INE0J1Y01017

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

(LICI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/25 02:44:18 am EDT
829.95 INR   +0.83%
02:37aExclusive-India's Digit Insurance targets $5 billion in IPO valuation - sources
RE
05/23DJ Mediaprint & Logistics to Provide Advertisement Services to Life Insurance Corp. of India in Bardhaman
MT
05/17TIMELINE-How LIC's IPO, India's biggest, ended in a downbeat debut
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive-India's Digit Insurance targets $5 billion in IPO valuation - sources

05/25/2022 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Digit Insurance, backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group, is considering raising about $500 million in an initial public offering at a valuation of $4.5 billion to $5 billion, three people aware of the matter told Reuters.

Founded in 2017, Digit is trying to capitalise on India's under-penetrated general insurance market along with users' need for a better customer experience like easier claim settlements, though IPOs in the country have not done well in the past few months.

Digit has appointed Morgan Stanley and Indian investment bank ICICI Securities as bookrunners for the deal. It plans to file its draft documents to the markets regulator by September and list by January, said the people, who sought anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

A spokesperson for Digit declined to comment on "speculation". ICICI too declined to comment while Morgan did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Digit was valued at close to $4 billion earlier this month when it raised a tranche of funding. It has so far raised more than $400 million from Sequoia Capital, A91 Partners and Faering Capital, besides Fairfax.

India's biggest public offering - of state-owned Life Insurance Corp - dropped 7.8% on debut this month after it raised $2.7 billion, far less than its original plan of $12 billion. Fintech firm Paytm also plunged on its debut last November following a $2 billion IPO.

Indian start-ups also have found it difficult to raise money privately this year after a boom in 2021.

India's insurance regulator requires companies in the sector to be at least five years old before going public, which Digit will fulfil by September. Digit plans to raise money by offering new shares along with Fairfax, its largest shareholder with about 30%, trimming its stake, the people said.

Fairfax could not immediately be contacted.

Digit founder Kamesh Goyal is a veteran of the insurance industry who worked with Germany's Allianz and headed its Indian joint venture. Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is an investor and its brand ambassador.

Non-life insurance penetration in India stood at only 0.94% in 2020/21, from 0.56% about 20 years ago, data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India shows.

Digit has served more than 20 million customers across car, bike, health and travel insurance, as per its website.

Its revenue surged 62% to about $675 million in the last fiscal year, outpacing the industry's 11% increase. The company recorded a net loss of $7.8 million on revenue of $309 million in 2020/21, but its latest profit or losses could not immediately be ascertained.

Digit is among India's few startup unicorns - a term for companies valued at more than $1 billion - which is profitable or close to profitability, one of the people said.

Bankers say that demand for Digit's IPO will depend on how it prices its shares, in addition to macroeconomic factors. Inflation fears and rising interest rates are weighing on IPO demand in India and abroad.

"Digit is growing fast, so by the time they start talking to IPO investors, the $4 billion valuation will seem outdated," one banker said. "Given they don't burn cash, it is an attractive proposition for institutional investors."

(Reporting by M. Sriram; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Stephen Coates)

By M. Sriram


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.76% 197.86 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS S.A. -1.64% 18 Real-time Quote.-4.55%
ICICI SECURITIES LIMITED -2.11% 432.1 Delayed Quote.-44.33%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -0.41% 195.6 Delayed Quote.-18.02%
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA 0.84% 829.95 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.43% 81.96 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.16% 174.11 Delayed Quote.-18.77%
All news about LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA
02:37aExclusive-India's Digit Insurance targets $5 billion in IPO valuation - sources
RE
05/23DJ Mediaprint & Logistics to Provide Advertisement Services to Life Insurance Corp. of ..
MT
05/17TIMELINE-How LIC's IPO, India's biggest, ended in a downbeat debut
RE
05/17Indian shares settle higher as metals rally; LIC slides on debut
RE
05/17India's LIC Exec Says Should Be Able To Settle Market Share At 62%-63% Of Insurance Mar..
RE
05/12Life Insurance Corporation of India has completed an IPO in the amount of INR 205.57230..
CI
02/13Life Insurance Corporation of India has filed an IPO.
CI
2021LIC Looks to Split Mega IPO into 2 Offerings
CI
2021Eighteen I-Banks Vie for Life Insurance Corp. of India Initial Public Offering Mandate
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization 5 206 B 67 131 M 67 131 M
EV / Sales 2022
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 108 987
Free-Float 3,50%
Chart LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
Life Insurance Corporation of India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 823,10 INR
Average target price 1 000,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Managers and Directors
Siddhartha Mohanty Co-Managing Director & Director
Raj Kumar Co-Managing Director & Director
Mini Ipe Co-Managing Director & Director
Bishnu Charan Patnaik Co-Managing Director & Director
Usha Sangawan Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA0.00%67 131
AIA GROUP LIMITED0.25%120 364
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-15.05%115 615
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-10.53%88 651
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-23.49%27 838
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-21.23%27 371