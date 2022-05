The government raised about $2.7 billion from selling a 3.5% stake in the country's biggest insurer and largest domestic financial investor, marking India's biggest IPO to date.

The IPO was priced last week at 949 Indian rupees, the top of the indicated range.

Shares were trading at 900 rupees on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai, Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

