  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Life Insurance Corporation of India
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LICI   INE0J1Y01017

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

(LICI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:56 2022-12-08 am EST
654.15 INR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India seeks private sector chief to lead state insurer - sources

12/08/2022 | 12:23am EST
A man cleans a hoarding of Life Insurance Corporation of India, in Kolkata

(Reuters) - India aims to appoint a private sector professional as the first chief executive of the Life Insurance Corporation of India in an effort to modernise its largest insurer after a disappointing stock market debut, two government officials said.

A private sector appointee to lead India's largest insurer, which manages 41 trillion rupees ($500.69 billion) in assets, would be a first in its 66-year history.

"The government is planning to broaden the eligibility criteria for appointment of LIC CEO so that private sector candidates can apply," said one of the government officials, who declined to be identified as the discussions are private.

The Ministry of Finance, which oversees the LIC, did not respond to emailed questions.

The insurer is now headed by a chairman but that post will be scrapped when the term of the present incumbent ends in March, the officials said.

After that, the government will appoint a chief executive from the private sector, they said. Changes to the law that governs the LIC were made last year to enable this.

"The move will lead to more choices and send good signals to shareholders," said the other government official, who also declined to be identified.

The officials did not specify which sphere the appointee might come from.

The insurer's share price has taken a beating since its listing in May last year and trades 30% lower than the price at which the shares were issued, wiping off nearly 2 trillion rupees ($24.31 billion) in investor wealth.

A former finance secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg, said he agreed with the idea that the pool of professionals eligible to lead the insurer be widened beyond sister, state-run firms.

"There is absolutely no harm, this a perfectly sensible move," Garg said.

While a decision on appointing from the private sector had been made in principle, the government was considering whether further changes to the law were required and if the government could offer pay in line with the private sector, the first official said.

Private firms generally pay more than the public sector.

The government has in the past made appointments from the private sector to other state-run entities such as banks.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Nikunj Ohri and Sarita Chaganti Singh


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 359 B 102 B 102 B
Net income 2023 206 B 2 498 M 2 498 M
Net cash 2023 470 B 5 704 M 5 704 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 0,92%
Capitalization 4 137 B 50 262 M 50 262 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 104 036
Free-Float 3,50%
Chart LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
Life Insurance Corporation of India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 654,15 INR
Average target price 847,91 INR
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raj Kumar Co-Managing Director & Director
Siddhartha Mohanty Co-Managing Director & Director
Mini Ipe Co-Managing Director & Director
Bishnu Charan Patnaik Co-Managing Director & Director
Sunil Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA0.00%49 996
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-8.01%130 595
AIA GROUP LIMITED7.12%127 577
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-4.80%121 503
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-8.37%31 484
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.08%26 764