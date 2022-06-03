Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Life Insurance Corporation of India
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LICI   INE0J1Y01017

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

(LICI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/03 01:17:02 am EDT
802.50 INR   -0.40%
Life Insurance of India : Capacity addition/product launch

06/03/2022 | 01:22am EDT
mLIC

����

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

Ref. No.: LIC/SE/2022-23/9

Date: June 3rd , 2022

To,

The Manager

The Manager

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Sandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai - 400051

ScripCode: (BSE - 543526/ NSE - LICI)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding New Product Launch

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Corporation is delighted to announce the launch of its new product on 3rct June, 2022.

The details of the said product are as follows:

a) Name of the Product

LIC's Group Accident Benefit Rider

b) Date of Launch

3rd June, 2022

c) Category of Product

Non-Linked, Non-Participating,Group

Health Rider

d) Whether caters to domestic and

Domestic market

international market

Please take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Life Insurance Corporation of India

� 03.111"1"°

(Pawan Agrawal)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

��. ''lll>Tem", ;;frcr.nftlfnfPf, � - 400 021. �: 66598000

...

Central office, "Yogakshema", Jeevan Sima Marg, Mumbai - 400 021.

Tel.: 66598000

Disclaimer

LIC - Life Insurance Corporation of India published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 05:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
