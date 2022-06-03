Life Insurance of India : Capacity addition/product launch

mLIC

Ref. No.: LIC/SE/2022-23/9 Date: June 3rd , 2022 To, The Manager The Manager Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Sandra Kurla Complex Mumbai- 400001 Mumbai - 400051 ScripCode: (BSE - 543526/ NSE - LICI) Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding New Product Launch

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Corporation is delighted to announce the launch of its new product on 3rct June, 2022.

The details of the said product are as follows:

a) Name of the Product LIC's Group Accident Benefit Rider b) Date of Launch 3rd June, 2022 c) Category of Product Non-Linked, Non-Participating,Group Health Rider d) Whether caters to domestic and Domestic market international market Please take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Life Insurance Corporation of India

(Pawan Agrawal)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

