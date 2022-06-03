Life Insurance of India : Capacity addition/product launch

mLIC
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA
Ref. No.: LIC/SE/2022-23/9
Date: June 3rd , 2022
To,
The Manager
The Manager
Listing Department
Listing Department
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Sandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai- 400001
Mumbai - 400051
ScripCode: (BSE - 543526/ NSE - LICI)
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding New Product Launch
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Corporation is delighted to announce the launch of its new product on 3rct June, 2022.
The details of the said product are as follows:
a) Name of the Product
LIC's Group Accident Benefit Rider
|
b) Date of Launch
3rd June, 2022
c) Category of Product
Non-Linked, Non-Participating,Group
|
Health Rider
d) Whether caters to domestic and
|
Domestic market
international market
Please take the same on record.
Yours faithfully,
For Life Insurance Corporation of India
(Pawan Agrawal)
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Central office, "Yogakshema", Jeevan Sima Marg, Mumbai - 400 021.
Tel.: 66598000
