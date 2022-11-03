IN BRIEF: Life Science REIT sets December move to Main Market from AIM

Life Science REIT PLC - real estate investment trust focused on life science-related properties in Oxford, Cambridge and London - Applies to move listing to premium segment of the London Main Market from AIM. Jefferies International Ltd and Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd will be the joint sponsors for the Main Market admission. Life Science REIT notes the move is in line with the intention it expressed at the time of its initial public offering on AIM back in November of last year. It hopes the change will give it access to a larger pool of capital from a wider range of investors. The move is expected to occur by early December.

Current stock price: 72.74 pence, down 0.4% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 28%

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

