    LABS   GB00BP5X4Q29

LIFE SCIENCE REIT PLC

(LABS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:24 2022-11-03 am EDT
72.74 GBX   -0.35%
IN BRIEF: Life Science REIT sets December move to Main Market from AIM
AN
Life Science REIT Plans Move to LSE's Main Market from AIM
MT
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
IN BRIEF: Life Science REIT sets December move to Main Market from AIM

11/03/2022 | 10:44am EDT
Life Science REIT PLC - real estate investment trust focused on life science-related properties in Oxford, Cambridge and London - Applies to move listing to premium segment of the London Main Market from AIM. Jefferies International Ltd and Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd will be the joint sponsors for the Main Market admission. Life Science REIT notes the move is in line with the intention it expressed at the time of its initial public offering on AIM back in November of last year. It hopes the change will give it access to a larger pool of capital from a wider range of investors. The move is expected to occur by early December.

Current stock price: 72.74 pence, down 0.4% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 28%

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on LIFE SCIENCE REIT PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 12,1 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net income 2022 19,2 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net cash 2022 169 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 256 M 293 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,5%
Claire Boyle Chairman
Richard Howell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally Ann Forsyth Non-Executive Director
Michael John Taylor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE SCIENCE REIT PLC-27.90%293
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC5.33%3 933
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-38.80%46