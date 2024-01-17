Life Science REIT PLC - life science property-focused real estate investment trust with assets in Oxford, Cambridge and London - Ironstone Asset Management Ltd, the trust's investment adviser, buys 206,500 shares at average 63.04 pence, worth GBP130,891, on Tuesday. Now owns 806,500 shares, a 0.2% stake. The purchase is required under the terms of the contract between the trust and its adviser. Ironstone Managing Director Simon Farnsworth says Life Science REIT's portfolio is "well placed to take advantage of the ongoing critical supply and demand imbalance for lab space in key locations".

Current stock price: 60.68 pence, down 2.4% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 14%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.