Life Settlement Assets : Factsheet 31 July 2021

Researchers have long observed significant regional variation in life expectancy in the U.S., and often attributed it to behavioural factors in the regional populations. But by analysing the impact of moving, the current study can isolate and quantify the effect that the location itself has on residents. That's the finding of an innovative study co-authored by an MIT economist, which examines senior citizens across the U.S. and concludes that some locations enhance longevity more than others, potentially for multiple reasons. The results show that when a 65-year-old moves from a metro area in the 10th percentile, in terms of how much those areas enhance longevity, to a metro area the 90th percentile, it increases that person's life expectancy by 1.1 years. One clear possibility is the nature of available medical care. Other possible drivers of longevity include climate, pollution, crime, traffic safety, and more.