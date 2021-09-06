Life Settlement Assets : Factsheet 31 July 2021

The company's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by purchasing policies or portfolios of life settlement and mortality-related products in special or distressed situations.
Estimated Performance
Jan
Feb
Mar Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct
Nov Dec
YTD
Roll.
12M
Est. Performance (%) 2021
2.47%
4.23% 0.12% -0.36%-0.02%
0.31% -0.36%
6.48%
3.23%
115
14
110
12
10
105
Distribution (M$)
8
LSA - A Shares
100
6
4
95
2
90
0
Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18
Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Sep-20
Dec-20
Mar-21
Jun-21
Commentary
Investment Terms
1.5% Management Fee
Estimated NAV (USD)
105 553 310
Researchers have long observed significant regional variation in life expectancy in the U.S., and often attributed it to behavioural factors in the regional populations. But by analysing the impact of moving, the current study can isolate and quantify the effect that the location itself has on residents. That's the finding of an innovative study co-authored by an MIT economist, which examines senior citizens across the U.S. and concludes that some locations enhance longevity more than others, potentially for multiple reasons. The results show that when a 65-year-old moves from a metro area in the 10th percentile, in terms of how much those areas enhance longevity, to a metro area the 90th percentile, it increases that person's life expectancy by 1.1 years. One clear possibility is the nature of available medical care. Other possible drivers of longevity include climate, pollution, crime, traffic safety, and more.
NAV/Share
2.1184
The Share Class is reporting a performance of -0.36% for the month of July. Four HIV maturities were registered, contributing a total Death Benefit of $0.3M; two maturities of $1.27M were registered in the non-HIV segment this month. In addition, a small portfolio of fractionals, to which the trust was overwhelmingly already exposed to, was added to prevent any undue lapsing.
Number Of Policies
Death Benefits (USD)
Matured Policies YTD
Maturities YTD (USD)
4 397
475 264 962
82
23 034 189
Trust Investment
Acheron Capital Ltd.
Company
ISCA Administration Services Limited
Manager
Secretary
Administrator
Compagnie Européenne de Révision
ISIN
GB00BF1Q4B05
Ticker
LSAA
Auditor
BDO UK LLP
Info
life@acheroncapital.com
+44 207 258 5990
July 2021
Distribution by Age
2,000
1,800
1,600
HIV
1,400
Non-HIV
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
policiesof#
0
30-39
40-49
50-59
60-69
70+
Age Group
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
policiesof#
0
Distribution by Death Benefit Amount(1)
(USD)
HIV
Non-HIV
0-50k50-100k100-200k200-300k 300k+
Face Amount ($USD)
Distribution By Gender
100%
90%
80%
70% Non-HIV HIV
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
FemaleMale
Distribution by Issue Date(2) (Yrs)
2,200
2,000
1,800
HIV
1,600
Non-HIV
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
policies
0
0-10 years
10-15
15-20
20-25
25+ years
# of
old
years old
years old
years old
old
Distribution by Insurance Company
100%
Others
90%
Others
Prudential
80%
MetLife
70%
Prudential
Jackson
60%
National
FEGLI
50%
FEGLI
40%
American
MetLife
30%
General
20%
Jackson
10%
0%
Death Benefit Number of Policies
Maturities Since Inception
2000
350
1800
300
1600
1400
250
1200
200
1000
800
150
600
100
400
Polciesof
200
50
Milllions$
0
0
# individuals # policies (lhs)
face (rhs)
#
(lhs)
(1)Indicates the available face amount to LSA which is a fractional interest of initial face amount. (2)Distribution by issue dates reflects the time since the life insurance policy was issued.
Source of Data: Acheron Capital Ltd unless otherwise stated.
July 2021
Historical Maturity
18,000,000
30
Number of Insured Deceased
Monthly Maturity
16,000,000
25
14,000,000
12,000,000
20
10,000,000
15
8,000,000
6,000,000
10
4,000,000
5
2,000,000
-
15
17
19
0
09
10
11
12
13
14
16
18
20
21
Jan-
Jan-
Jan-
Jan-
Jan-
Jan-
Jan-
Jan-
Jan-
Jan-
Jan-
Jan-
Jan-
Month
Number of insured
Maturity
Maturities July 2021
Number of policies
6
matured in July 2021
Corresponding number of
5
insured
Total death benefit in July
1 582 158
2021 (US$)
Valuation of Matured
164 669
policies in Book (US$)
Notification of Maturity
10,000,000
8,000,000
USD
6,000,000
4,000,000
2,000,000
-
Jan
Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct
Nov Dec
Month
Average 2009 to 2020
2021
Premiums Situation (US$) (1)
Servicers Premiums
$ 15.8M
Projection for the next 12
months
Mortality Adjusted Premiums
$ 15.0M
Projection for the next 12
months
Estimated COI Net of
$ 14.0M
Mortality for the next 12
months
Top 10 Coverage
Total Face
Age
Insured
Face (millions)
(millions)
(ALB)
Expiration Age*
1
5.9/1.2
7.1
96
100/120
2
1.8/2.3/1.5
5.8
78
121/100/100
3
5.0
5.0
96
100
4
4.1
4.1
96
100
5
1.6/0.9/0.6/0.4/0.1
3.6
93
100/100/100/100/100
6
3.4
3.4
80
100
7
3.0
3.0
94
100
8
2.9
2.9
100
120
9
1.5/1.0/0.3
2.8
90
100/100/100
10
2.8
2.8
90
100
Cash Situation (US$) (1)
Cash at hand and similar
$ 12.2M
Gross Cash in Policies(2)
$ 61.1M
(estimated as of end 2020)
Loan on Cash in Policies
$ 14.0M
(estimated as of end 2020)
Net Cash in Policies(2)
$ 47.1M
(estimated as of end 2020)
Maturities to be received
$ 7.8M
Figures as provided by third parties
Cash in a policy can typically be borrowed at an interest rate of 4% to 8%. Surrender charge included. *In case that one insured has more than one policy, their expiration ages are ordered by decreasing face.
Issued by Acheron Capital Limited, a company registered in England, no. 05588630 at Suite1, 3rd Floor, 11-12 St. James's Square, London SW1Y 4LB, England. Acheron Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and appears on the FS Register under FRN 443685.
The investment products and services of Acheron Capital Limited are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties; they are not available to retail clients. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell shares or units in any fund or funds managed or advised by Acheron Capital Limited. The prospectus of the funds is the only authorized document for offering shares or units in the funds. The prospectus may only be distributed in accordance with the laws and regulations of each appropriate jurisdiction in which any potential investor resides. Investors are also reminded that past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance and that they may not get back the amount originally invested. UK Investors do not benefit from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Investment in the funds carry risks which are more fully described in the prospectus. The funds are only suitable for sophisticated investors who are aware of the risks of investing in hedge funds.
Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 18:01:10 UTC.