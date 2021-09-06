Log in
    LSAA   GB00BF1Q4B05

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC

(LSAA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/06 11:35:21 am
1.55 USD   --.--%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Life Settlement Assets : Factsheet 31 July 2021

09/06/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 2021

Life Settlement Assets PLC - Ordinary Share A

Investment Objective

The company's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by purchasing policies or portfolios of life settlement and mortality-related products in special or distressed situations.

Estimated Performance

Jan

Feb

Mar Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct

Nov Dec

YTD

Roll.

12M

Est. Performance (%) 2021

2.47%

4.23% 0.12% -0.36%-0.02%

0.31% -0.36%

6.48%

3.23%

115

14

110

12

10

105

Distribution (M$)

8

LSA - A Shares

100

6

4

95

2

90

0

Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18

Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Mar-21

Jun-21

Commentary

Investment Terms

1.5% Management Fee

Estimated NAV (USD)

105 553 310

Researchers have long observed significant regional variation in life expectancy in the U.S., and often attributed it to behavioural factors in the regional populations. But by analysing the impact of moving, the current study can isolate and quantify the effect that the location itself has on residents. That's the finding of an innovative study co-authored by an MIT economist, which examines senior citizens across the U.S. and concludes that some locations enhance longevity more than others, potentially for multiple reasons. The results show that when a 65-year-old moves from a metro area in the 10th percentile, in terms of how much those areas enhance longevity, to a metro area the 90th percentile, it increases that person's life expectancy by 1.1 years. One clear possibility is the nature of available medical care. Other possible drivers of longevity include climate, pollution, crime, traffic safety, and more.

NAV/Share

2.1184

The Share Class is reporting a performance of -0.36% for the month of July. Four HIV maturities were registered, contributing a total Death Benefit of $0.3M; two maturities of $1.27M were registered in the non-HIV segment this month. In addition, a small portfolio of fractionals, to which the trust was overwhelmingly already exposed to, was added to prevent any undue lapsing.

Number Of Policies

Death Benefits (USD)

Matured Policies YTD

Maturities YTD (USD)

4 397

475 264 962

82

23 034 189

Trust Investment

Acheron Capital Ltd.

Company

ISCA Administration Services Limited

Manager

Secretary

Administrator

Compagnie Européenne de Révision

ISIN

GB00BF1Q4B05

Ticker

LSAA

Auditor

BDO UK LLP

Info

life@acheroncapital.com

+44 207 258 5990

July 2021

Distribution by Age

2,000

1,800

1,600

HIV

1,400

Non-HIV

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

policiesof#

0

30-39

40-49

50-59

60-69

70+

Age Group

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

policiesof#

0

Distribution by Death Benefit Amount(1)

(USD)

HIV

Non-HIV

0-50k50-100k100-200k200-300k 300k+

Face Amount ($USD)

Distribution By Gender

100%

90%

80%

70% Non-HIV HIV

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

FemaleMale

Distribution by Issue Date(2) (Yrs)

2,200

2,000

1,800

HIV

1,600

Non-HIV

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

policies

0

0-10 years

10-15

15-20

20-25

25+ years

# of

old

years old

years old

years old

old

Distribution by Insurance Company

100%

Others

90%

Others

Prudential

80%

MetLife

70%

Prudential

Jackson

60%

National

FEGLI

50%

FEGLI

40%

American

MetLife

30%

General

20%

Jackson

10%

0%

Death Benefit Number of Policies

Maturities Since Inception

2000

350

1800

300

1600

1400

250

1200

200

1000

800

150

600

100

400

Polciesof

200

50

Milllions$

0

0

# individuals # policies (lhs)

face (rhs)

#

(lhs)

(1)Indicates the available face amount to LSA which is a fractional interest of initial face amount. (2)Distribution by issue dates reflects the time since the life insurance policy was issued.

Source of Data: Acheron Capital Ltd unless otherwise stated.

July 2021

Historical Maturity

18,000,000

30

Number of Insured Deceased

Monthly Maturity

16,000,000

25

14,000,000

12,000,000

20

10,000,000

15

8,000,000

6,000,000

10

4,000,000

5

2,000,000

-

15

17

19

0

09

10

11

12

13

14

16

18

20

21

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Month

Number of insured

Maturity

Maturities July 2021

Number of policies

6

matured in July 2021

Corresponding number of

5

insured

Total death benefit in July

1 582 158

2021 (US$)

Valuation of Matured

164 669

policies in Book (US$)

Notification of Maturity

10,000,000

8,000,000

USD

6,000,000

4,000,000

2,000,000

-

Jan

Feb Mar Apr May Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct

Nov Dec

Month

Average 2009 to 2020

2021

Premiums Situation (US$) (1)

Servicers Premiums

$ 15.8M

Projection for the next 12

months

Mortality Adjusted Premiums

$ 15.0M

Projection for the next 12

months

Estimated COI Net of

$ 14.0M

Mortality for the next 12

months

Top 10 Coverage

Total Face

Age

Insured

Face (millions)

(millions)

(ALB)

Expiration Age*

1

5.9/1.2

7.1

96

100/120

2

1.8/2.3/1.5

5.8

78

121/100/100

3

5.0

5.0

96

100

4

4.1

4.1

96

100

5

1.6/0.9/0.6/0.4/0.1

3.6

93

100/100/100/100/100

6

3.4

3.4

80

100

7

3.0

3.0

94

100

8

2.9

2.9

100

120

9

1.5/1.0/0.3

2.8

90

100/100/100

10

2.8

2.8

90

100

Cash Situation (US$) (1)

Cash at hand and similar

$ 12.2M

Gross Cash in Policies(2)

$ 61.1M

(estimated as of end 2020)

Loan on Cash in Policies

$ 14.0M

(estimated as of end 2020)

Net Cash in Policies(2)

$ 47.1M

(estimated as of end 2020)

Maturities to be received

$ 7.8M

  1. Figures as provided by third parties
  2. Cash in a policy can typically be borrowed at an interest rate of 4% to 8%. Surrender charge included. *In case that one insured has more than one policy, their expiration ages are ordered by decreasing face.
    Issued by Acheron Capital Limited, a company registered in England, no. 05588630 at Suite1, 3rd Floor, 11-12 St. James's Square, London SW1Y 4LB, England. Acheron Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and appears on the FS Register under FRN 443685.
    The investment products and services of Acheron Capital Limited are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties; they are not available to retail clients. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell shares or units in any fund or funds managed or advised by Acheron Capital Limited. The prospectus of the funds is the only authorized document for offering shares or units in the funds. The prospectus may only be distributed in accordance with the laws and regulations of each appropriate jurisdiction in which any potential investor resides. Investors are also reminded that past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance and that they may not get back the amount originally invested. UK Investors do not benefit from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Investment in the funds carry risks which are more fully described in the prospectus. The funds are only suitable for sophisticated investors who are aware of the risks of investing in hedge funds.

Disclaimer

Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 18:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -0,14 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,75 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,83 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,0x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 77,2 M 77,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 -618x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Life Settlement Assets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael George Coriat Talbot Baines Chairman
Behcet Guner Turkmen Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC-18.42%77
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.54%9 078
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.39.98%6 609
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 413
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.95%3 094
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.11.74%2 673