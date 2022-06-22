Log in
    LSAA   GB00BF1Q4B05

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC

(LSAA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
1.390 USD    0.00%
Life Settlement Assets : RNS NAV 30 April 2022

06/22/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC LEI: 2138003OL2VBXWG1BZ27 (the "Company" or "LSA") Monthly NAV Report

LSA, a closed-ended investment company which manages portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States, today announces its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for its shares - the A Ordinary Shares ("A Shares") as at 30 April 2022.

Further information and commentary on the shares will be available on LSA's website,

https://www.lsaplc.com/investor-relations/

A Shares

Estimated NAV

NAV per share

US$106,279,906

US$2.1330

For further information contact

Acheron Capital Limited (Investment Manager) Jean-Michel Paul

020 7258 5990

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker) Robert Finlay

020 7408 4090

ISCA Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01392 487056

Notes to Editors

Life Settlement Assets PLC is a closed-ended investment trust company which invests in, and manages, portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States. The Company seeks to generate long-term returns for investors by investing in the life settlement market, through each of the separate Share Classes. The Company aims to manage its investment in portfolios of life settlement products so that the realised value0 of the policy maturities exceeds the aggregate cost of acquiring the policies, ongoing premiums, management fees and other operational costs.

Disclaimer

Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 16:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,8 M - -
Net income 2021 14,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,3 M 69,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -618x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael George Coriat Talbot Baines Chairman
Behcet Guner Turkmen Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC-2.46%69
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-17.08%8 658
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-10.17%5 342
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.49%4 296
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.27%4 105
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.89%4 058