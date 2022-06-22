Life Settlement Assets : RNS NAV 30 April 2022

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC LEI: 2138003OL2VBXWG1BZ27 (the "Company" or "LSA") Monthly NAV Report

LSA, a closed-ended investment company which manages portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States, today announces its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for its shares - the A Ordinary Shares ("A Shares") as at 30 April 2022.

A Shares

Estimated NAV NAV per share US$106,279,906 US$2.1330

Life Settlement Assets PLC is a closed-ended investment trust company which invests in, and manages, portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States. The Company seeks to generate long-term returns for investors by investing in the life settlement market, through each of the separate Share Classes. The Company aims to manage its investment in portfolios of life settlement products so that the realised value0 of the policy maturities exceeds the aggregate cost of acquiring the policies, ongoing premiums, management fees and other operational costs.