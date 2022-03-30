Log in
Life Settlement Assets : RNS NAV 31 January 2022

03/30/2022
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC LEI: 2138003OL2VBXWG1BZ27

(the "Company" or "LSA")

Monthly NAV Report

LSA, a closed-ended investment company which manages portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States, today announces its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for its shares - the A Ordinary Shares ("A Shares"), as at 31 January 2022.

The information and further commentary on the shares will be available on LSA's website, https://www.lsaplc.com/investor-relations/

Estimated NAV - A Shares

NAV per A Share

US$107,558,271

US$2.1586

For further information contact

Acheron Capital Limited (Investment Manager) Jean-Michel Paul 020 7258 5990

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker) Robert Finlay 020 7408 4090

ISCA Administration Services Limited Company Secretary

Tel: 01392 487056

Notes to Editors

Life Settlement Assets PLC is a closed-ended investment trust company which invests in, and manages, portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States. The Company seeks to generate long-term returns for investors by investing in the life settlement market, through each of the separate Share Classes. The Company aims to manage its investment in portfolios of life settlement products so that the realised value of the policy maturities exceeds the aggregate cost of acquiring the policies, ongoing premiums, management fees and other operational costs.

Disclaimer

Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
