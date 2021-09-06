Log in
    LSAA   GB00BF1Q4B05

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC

(LSAA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/06 11:35:21 am
1.55 USD   --.--%
02:12pLIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : RNS NAV 31 July 2021
PU
02:02pLIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : Factsheet 31 July 2021
PU
08/10LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : RNS NAV 30 June 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Life Settlement Assets : RNS NAV 31 July 2021

09/06/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC LEI: 2138003OL2VBXWG1BZ27 (the "Company" or "LSA") Monthly NAV Report

LSA, a closed-ended investment company which manages portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States, today announces its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for its shares - the A Ordinary Shares ("A Shares") as at 31 July 2021.

Further information and commentary on the shares will be available on LSA's website,

https://www.lsaplc.com/investor-relations/

A Shares

Estimated NAV

NAV per share

US$105,553,310

US$2.1184

For further information contact

Acheron Capital Limited (Investment Manager) Jean-Michel Paul

020 7258 5990

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker) Robert Finlay

020 7408 4090

ISCA Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01392 487056

Notes to Editors

Life Settlement Assets PLC is a closed-ended investment trust company which invests in, and manages, portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States. The Company seeks to generate long-term returns for investors by investing in the life settlement market, through each of the separate Share Classes. The Company aims to manage its investment in portfolios of life settlement products so that the realised value of the policy maturities exceeds the aggregate cost of acquiring the policies, ongoing premiums, management fees and other operational costs.

Disclaimer

Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -0,14 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,75 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,83 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,0x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 77,2 M 77,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 -618x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael George Coriat Talbot Baines Chairman
Behcet Guner Turkmen Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC-18.42%77
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.54%9 078
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.39.98%6 609
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 413
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.95%3 094
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.11.74%2 673