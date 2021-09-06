Life Settlement Assets : RNS NAV 31 July 2021

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC LEI: 2138003OL2VBXWG1BZ27 (the "Company" or "LSA") Monthly NAV Report
LSA, a closed-ended investment company which manages portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States, today announces its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for its shares - the A Ordinary Shares ("A Shares") as at 31 July 2021.
Further information and commentary on the shares will be available on LSA's website,
https://www.lsaplc.com/investor-relations/
A Shares
|
Estimated NAV
|
NAV per share
|
US$105,553,310
|
US$2.1184
For further information contact
Acheron Capital Limited (Investment Manager) Jean-Michel Paul
020 7258 5990
Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker) Robert Finlay
020 7408 4090
ISCA Administration Services Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01392 487056
Notes to Editors
Life Settlement Assets PLC is a closed-ended investment trust company which invests in, and manages, portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States. The Company seeks to generate long-term returns for investors by investing in the life settlement market, through each of the separate Share Classes. The Company aims to manage its investment in portfolios of life settlement products so that the realised value of the policy maturities exceeds the aggregate cost of acquiring the policies, ongoing premiums, management fees and other operational costs.
Disclaimer
Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 18:11:01 UTC.