Life Settlement Assets : Share A 30 April 2022

The company's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by purchasing policies or portfolios of life settlement and mortality-related products in special or distressed situations.
Estimated Performance
Est. Performance (%) 2022
-1.59%
-1.05%
0.16% -0.29%
-2.76%
3.03%
Commentary
Investment Terms
1.5% Management Fee
Inflation eats away fixed payment, and its first victims often are the elderly relying on their retirement annuities or pensions. The current situation may well thus lead to an increase supply of life settlement being offered to the markets as elderly citizens try to find ways to supplement their income. On the other hand rising interest rates may negatively affect their market value.
Estimated NAV (USD)
106 279 906
NAV/Share
2.1330
The Share Class is reporting a performance of -0.29% for the month of April. Eight HIV maturities were registered, but have been contributing a total Death Benefit of $0.4M only; one maturities of $1.0M was registered in the non-HIV segment this month.
Number Of Policies
Net Death Benefits (USD)
Matured Policies YTD
Maturities YTD (USD)
4 312
463 232 295
41
5 177 717
Trust Investment
Acheron Capital Ltd.
Company
ISCA Administration Services Limited
Manager
Secretary
Administrator
Compagnie Européenne de Révision
ISIN
GB00BF1Q4B05
Ticker
LSAA
Auditor
BDO UK LLP
Info
life@acheroncapital.com
+44 207 258 5990
April 2022
Distribution by Death Benefit Amount(1)
(USD)
HIV
Non-HIV
0-50k50-100k100-200k200-300k 300k+
Face Amount ($USD)
Distribution By Gender
Distribution by Issue Date(2) (Yrs)
Distribution by Insurance Company
Death Benefit Number of Policies
Maturities Since Inception
(1)Indicates the available face amount to LSA which is a fractional interest of initial face amount. (2)Distribution by issue dates reflects the time since the life insurance policy was issued.
Source of Data: Acheron Capital Ltd unless otherwise stated.
April 2022
Historical Maturity
Maturities April 2022
Number of policies matured
9
in April 2022
Corresponding number of
8
insured
Total death benefit in April
1 403 845
2022 (US$)
Valuation of Matured
405 649
policies in Book (US$)
Notification of Maturity
Premiums Situation (US$) (1)
Servicers Premiums
$ 14.2M
Projection for the next 12
months
Mortality Adjusted Premiums
$ 13.5M
Projection for the next 12
months
Estimated COI Net of
$ 13.0M
Mortality for the next 12
months
Top 10 Coverage
Total Face
Age
Insured
Face (millions)
(millions)
(ALB)
Expiration Age*
1
5.9/1.2
7.1
96
100/120
2
1.8/2.3/1.5
5.8
79
121/100/100
3
5.5
5.5
97
100
4
5.0
5.0
97
100
5
1.6/0.9/0.6/0.4/0.2
3.7
93
100/100/100/100/100
6
3.5
3.5
95
100
7
3.4
3.4
81
100
8
2.9
2.9
101
120
9
1.5/1.0/0.3
2.8
91
100/100/100
10
2.8
2.8
90
100
Figures as provided by third parties
Cash in a policy can typically be borrowed at an interest rate of 4% to 8%. Surrender charge included. *In case that one insured has more than one policy, their expiration ages are ordered by decreasing face.
