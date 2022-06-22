Log in
    LSAA   GB00BF1Q4B05

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC

(LSAA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
1.390 USD    0.00%
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : Share A 30 April 2022
PU
12:45pLIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : RNS NAV 30 April 2022
PU
05/26LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : Share A NAV 31 March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Life Settlement Assets : Share A 30 April 2022

06/22/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
April 2022

Life Settlement Assets PLC - Ordinary Share A

Investment Objective

The company's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by purchasing policies or portfolios of life settlement and mortality-related products in special or distressed situations.

Estimated Performance

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

YTD

Roll.

12M

Est. Performance (%) 2022

-1.59%

-1.05%

0.16% -0.29%

-2.76%

3.03%

120

14

115

12

110

Distribution (M$)

10

LSA - A Shares

8

105

6

100

4

95

2

90

0

Commentary

Investment Terms

1.5% Management Fee

Inflation eats away fixed payment, and its first victims often are the elderly relying on their retirement annuities or pensions. The current situation may well thus lead to an increase supply of life settlement being offered to the markets as elderly citizens try to find ways to supplement their income. On the other hand rising interest rates may negatively affect their market value.

Estimated NAV (USD)

106 279 906

NAV/Share

2.1330

The Share Class is reporting a performance of -0.29% for the month of April. Eight HIV maturities were registered, but have been contributing a total Death Benefit of $0.4M only; one maturities of $1.0M was registered in the non-HIV segment this month.

Number Of Policies

Net Death Benefits (USD)

Matured Policies YTD

Maturities YTD (USD)

4 312

463 232 295

41

5 177 717

Trust Investment

Acheron Capital Ltd.

Company

ISCA Administration Services Limited

Manager

Secretary

Administrator

Compagnie Européenne de Révision

ISIN

GB00BF1Q4B05

Ticker

LSAA

Auditor

BDO UK LLP

Info

life@acheroncapital.com

+44 207 258 5990

April 2022

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

policiesof#

0

Distribution by Age

HIV

Non-HIV

30-3940-4950-5960-69 70+

Age Group

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

policiesof#

0

Distribution by Death Benefit Amount(1)

(USD)

HIV

Non-HIV

0-50k50-100k100-200k200-300k 300k+

Face Amount ($USD)

Distribution By Gender

100%

90%

80%

70% Non-HIV HIV

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

FemaleMale

Distribution by Issue Date(2) (Yrs)

2,200

2,000

HIV

1,800

1,600

Non-HIV

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

policies

0

old

years old

years old

years old

old

0-10 years

10-15

15-20

20-25

25+ years

# of

Distribution by Insurance Company

100%

Others

90%

Others

Prudential

80%

MetLife

70%

Prudential

Jackson

60%

National

FEGLI

50%

FEGLI

40%

American

MetLife

30%

General

20%

Jackson

10%

0%

Death Benefit Number of Policies

Maturities Since Inception

2000

350

1800

300

1600

1400

250

1200

200

1000

800

150

600

100

400

Polciesof#

200

50

Milllions$

0

0

# individuals (lhs) # policies (lhs)

face (rhs)

(1)Indicates the available face amount to LSA which is a fractional interest of initial face amount. (2)Distribution by issue dates reflects the time since the life insurance policy was issued.

Source of Data: Acheron Capital Ltd unless otherwise stated.

April 2022

Historical Maturity

18,000,000

30

Number of Insured Deceased

Monthly Maturity

16,000,000

25

14,000,000

12,000,000

20

10,000,000

15

8,000,000

6,000,000

10

4,000,000

5

2,000,000

-

0

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Jan-

Month

Number of insured

Maturity

Maturities April 2022

Number of policies matured

9

in April 2022

Corresponding number of

8

insured

Total death benefit in April

1 403 845

2022 (US$)

Valuation of Matured

405 649

policies in Book (US$)

Notification of Maturity

4,000,000

3,500,000

3,000,000

USD

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

-

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Month

Average 2009 to 2021

2022

Premiums Situation (US$) (1)

Servicers Premiums

$ 14.2M

Projection for the next 12

months

Mortality Adjusted Premiums

$ 13.5M

Projection for the next 12

months

Estimated COI Net of

$ 13.0M

Mortality for the next 12

months

Top 10 Coverage

Total Face

Age

Insured

Face (millions)

(millions)

(ALB)

Expiration Age*

1

5.9/1.2

7.1

96

100/120

2

1.8/2.3/1.5

5.8

79

121/100/100

3

5.5

5.5

97

100

4

5.0

5.0

97

100

5

1.6/0.9/0.6/0.4/0.2

3.7

93

100/100/100/100/100

6

3.5

3.5

95

100

7

3.4

3.4

81

100

8

2.9

2.9

101

120

9

1.5/1.0/0.3

2.8

91

100/100/100

10

2.8

2.8

90

100

  1. Figures as provided by third parties
  2. Cash in a policy can typically be borrowed at an interest rate of 4% to 8%. Surrender charge included. *In case that one insured has more than one policy, their expiration ages are ordered by decreasing face.
    Issued by Acheron Capital Limited, a company registered in England, no. 05588630 at Suite1, 3rd Floor, 11-12 St. James's Square, London SW1Y 4LB, England. Acheron Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and appears on the FS Register under FRN 443685.
    The investment products and services of Acheron Capital Limited are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties; they are not available to retail clients. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell shares or units in any fund or funds managed or advised by Acheron Capital Limited. The prospectus of the funds is the only authorized document for offering shares or units in the funds. The prospectus may only be distributed in accordance with the laws and regulations of each appropriate jurisdiction in which any potential investor resides. Investors are also reminded that past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance and that they may not get back the amount originally invested. UK Investors do not benefit from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Investment in the funds carry risks which are more fully described in the prospectus. The funds are only suitable for sophisticated investors who are aware of the risks of investing in hedge funds.

Disclaimer

Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 16:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,8 M - -
Net income 2021 14,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,3 M 69,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -618x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Life Settlement Assets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael George Coriat Talbot Baines Chairman
Behcet Guner Turkmen Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC-2.46%69
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-17.08%8 658
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-10.17%5 342
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.49%4 296
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.27%4 105
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.89%4 058