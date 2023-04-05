Advanced search
    LSAA   GB00BF1Q4B05

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC

(LSAA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-04-05 am EDT
1.550 USD   -0.64%
Life Settlement says Acheron completes USD24 million policies deal

04/05/2023 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Life Settlement Assets PLC on Wednesday said Acheron Portfolio Trust completed the USD24 million acquisition of life policies from Mutual Benefits Keep Policy Trust, while providing an update on its maturities aggregate value and net asset value.

Life Settlement is a closed-ended investment company which manages portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the US.

It said it completed the life policies acquisition by resolving its dispute with Mutual Benefits. It also noted several benefits arising from the acquisition for itself.

These included mitigation of a "significant operational risk" with fractional interests in policies now able to be consolidated into policies 100% owned by Acheron together, alongside an uplift in valuation; a "significant" future reduction in ongoing legal costs incurred by Life Settlement; and the resumption of dividend payments, which it said was evidenced by the payment of 6.0209 US cents as a special dividend on February 24.

Life Settlement also said its portfolio experienced a number of "sizeable" maturities since the start of the year with an aggregate value of USD6.6 million. It also said it expects these developments to add a total of USD4.3 million in NAV for the company, which will be reflected in its figures as of January 31 when released to the market "in due course".

"I am pleased with the successful resolution of the litigation and the resulting reduction of litigation costs and improved risk profile for the company," said Chair Michael Baines.

In early March, Life Settlement said a US federal district court judge approved the magistrate's report on the sale of a USD24 million portfolio of life policies to Acheron.

It said the proceeds of the sale of its Mutual Benefits portfolio will be distributed to Mutual Benefits' investors, net of all transaction, legal and wind-down costs. This is currently anticipated to be around USD5 million, according to the Mutual Benefits trustee.

Life Settlement said the face value attributed to the portfolio was around USD167 million, as of December 1, of which around 63% is attributable to Acheron's interests.

Shares in Life Settlement closed down 0.6% to USD1.55 each in London on Wednesday.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,8 M - -
Net income 2021 14,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77,7 M 77,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -618x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Life Settlement Assets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,56
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Michael George Coriat Talbot Baines Chairman
Behcet Guner Turkmen Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC9.47%78
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.90%9 868
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.5.03%5 168
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.62%3 928
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.08%3 919
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.40%3 826
