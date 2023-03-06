Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Life Settlement Assets PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSAA   GB00BF1Q4B05

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC

(LSAA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:38:05 2023-03-06 am EST
1.550 USD   +3.33%
Life Settlement says USD24 million portfolio sale to Acheron approved

03/06/2023 | 06:32am EST
(Alliance News) - Life Settlement Assets PLC on Monday said a US federal district court judge approved the magistrate's report on the sale of a USD24 million portfolio of life policies to Acheron Portfolio Trust.

The London-based investment trust focused on the US said the proceeds of the sale of its Mutual Benefits Keep Policy Trust portfolio will be distributed to MBC's investors, net of all transaction, legal and wind-down costs. This is currently anticipated to be around USD5 million, according to the MBC trustee.

Life Settlement said the face value attributed to the portfolio was around USD167 million, as of December 1, of which around 63% is attributable to Acheron's interests.

Life Settlement said, while under US law there is a 14-day period for any to be made, it expects completion to occur by the end of March. It said it will make a further announcement once the sale has been completed.

Shares in Life Settlement were up 3.3% to USD1.55 each in London on Monday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,8 M - -
Net income 2021 14,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,7 M 74,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -618x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Life Settlement Assets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Michael George Coriat Talbot Baines Chairman
Behcet Guner Turkmen Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC5.26%75
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION5.31%10 335
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.13.94%5 607
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.39%3 933
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.16%3 874
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.77%3 682