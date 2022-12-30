Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Life Settlement Assets PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSAA   GB00BF1Q4B05

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC

(LSAA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-12-30 am EST
1.425 USD   +1.79%
11:02aLife Settlement secures court date for sale of policy portfolio
AN
12/12Life Settlement Assets to Buy Remaining Policies of Mutual Benefits Keep Policy Trust
MT
12/05TRADING UPDATES: Sancus returns GBP1.6 million; Versarien's UK loan
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Life Settlement secures court date for sale of policy portfolio

12/30/2022 | 11:02am EST
(Alliance News) - Life Settlement Assets PLC on Friday said that the court hearing for the sale of its life policies to Acheron Portfolio Trust is to be heard on January 26, 2023.

Life Settlement is a London-based investment trust focused on the US.

The firm filed a motion on Wednesday with the US Court of the Southern District of Florida, Miami Division, to approve the sale of life policies to Acheron Portfolio Trust for a gross consideration of USD24 million.

The motion, which includes a settlement agreement with APT, is expected to be heard by the court on January 26, 2023.

If approved, the proceeds of the sale, net of all transaction, legal and wind down costs which are not expected to exceed UDS5 million, will be distributed to investors.

This includes APT as a current investor.

As at December 1, the face value attributed to the portfolio was USD167 million, of which 63% is attributable to APT's interests.

Life Settlement said it would comment further after the court hearing.

Life Settlement shares were last traded at USD1.40 in London on Wednesday.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

