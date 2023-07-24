Life Storage, Inc.(NYSE:LSI) dropped from S&P 1000

Life Storage LLC, formerly Life Storage, Inc., is a self-administered and self-managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT) that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. The Company operates in the country with over 3,500 locations, over 264 million square feet and serving over two million customers. The Company has an ownership interest in and/or managed 1,198 self-storage properties in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Among its 1,198 self-storage properties are 141 properties that it manages for unconsolidated joint ventures, 299 properties that it manages and has no ownership interest, and five properties that it leases. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. It owns a direct or indirect interest in about 899 of the properties through the Operating Partnership, which includes 758 wholly owned properties and 141 properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures.

Sector Specialized REITs