Life Storage, Inc.(NYSE:LSI) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Life Storage, Inc.(NYSE:LSI) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Nyse - 04:04:05 2023-07-19 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|133.10 USD
|-0.76%
|-4.37%
|+35.13%
|Jul. 20
|Equity Lifestyle Properties Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Shares Rise
|MT
|Jul. 20
|Equity Lifestyle Properties Set to Join S&P MidCap 400
|MT
Life Storage, Inc.(NYSE:LSI) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|133.10 USD
|-0.76%
|-4.37%
|11 307 M $
|Equity Lifestyle Properties Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Shares Rise
|MT
|Equity Lifestyle Properties Set to Join S&P MidCap 400
|MT
|Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) completed the acquisition of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) from State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), The Vanguard Group, Inc., Wellington Management Company LLP and others.
|CI
|Extra Space Storage, Life Storage Say Shareholders Approve Planned Merger
|MT
|LIFE STORAGE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
|Life Storage, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Life Storage, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
|CI
|Life Storage Chief Financial Officer Alexander Gress Dies
|MT
|Life Storage Decreases Dividend to $0.90 per Share; Payable July 19 to Shareholders of Record on July 13
|MT
|Life Storage, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common Stock, Payable on July 19, 2023
|CI
|Insider Sell: Life Storage
|MT
|Truist Securities Raises Price Target on Life Storage to $122 From $120, Keeps Hold Rating
|MT
|Insider Sell: Life Storage
|MT
|Insider Sell: Life Storage
|MT
|Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Life Storage to $145 From $140, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Tranche Update on Life Storage, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 2, 2017.
|CI
|Transcript : Life Storage, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
|CI
|Life Storage Q1 Adjusted Funds From Operations, Revenue Rise
|MT
|Life Storage, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (LSI) LIFE STORAGE Reports Q1 Revenue $273.6M
|MT
|(LSI) LIFE STORAGE Sees Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $6.75 - $6.95
|MT
|(LSI) LIFE STORAGE Expects Q2 EPS Range $1.70 - $1.74
|MT
|Earnings Flash (LSI) EXTRA SPACE STORAGE Reports Q1 Revenue $503.1M
|MT
|Life Storage, Inc. in joint venture with an unknown buyer acquired One Store in New Jersey for $22.4 million.
|CI
|UBS Adjusts Life Storage Price Target to $137 From $101, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+35.13%
|11 307 M $
|+12.42%
|10 167 M $
|-3.32%
|3 083 M $
|-0.75%
|19 727 M $
|-4.34%
|2 527 M $
|-6.71%
|2 516 M $
|-3.23%
|2 024 M $
|-5.84%
|1 174 M $
|-14.72%
|488 M $
|-14.18%
|314 M $