Life Storage, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, reported operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Highlights for the Second Quarter Included:
Generated net income attributable to common shareholders of $92.3 million, or $1.09 per fully diluted common share.
Achieved adjusted funds from operations (“FFO”)(1) per fully diluted common share of $1.65, a 37.5% increase over the same period in 2021.
Increased same store revenue by 18.9% and same store net operating income (“NOI”)(2) by 25.4%, year-over-year. Both same store revenue and same store net operating income accelerated from the growth reported in the first quarter of 2022.
Acquired 13 stores for $262.6 million, including five stores from the Company’s third-party management platform.
Added 17 stores (gross) to the Company’s third-party management platform.
Joe Saffire, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We continue to be on track and well positioned for another strong year. I cannot be more pleased with how our team has performed during this past year with occupancy and strong pricing power supporting 21 straight months of positive rent roll up. Our focus to continually optimize revenue resulted in same store achieved rate growth of 20% when compared to last year, supporting same store revenue growth of 18.9% and same store NOI growth of 25.4% year over year. We achieved significant FFO growth, allowing us to increase our dividend paid in July by 46% from one year ago. We also added scale to key existing markets with the addition of 13 wholly owned stores and 17 stores to our third-party management platform. Our second quarter performance, together with continuing strong fundamentals and our ability to execute on our strategic initiatives, positions us well to continue to grow shareholder value.”
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
In the second quarter of 2022, the Company generated net income attributable to common shareholders of $92.3 million or $1.09 per fully diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $57.5 million, or $0.74 per fully diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2021.
Funds from operations for the quarter were $1.68 per fully diluted common share compared to $1.22 for the same period last year. Adjusted FFO per fully diluted common share for the quarter was $1.65, after adjusting primarily for a $1.9 million gain on the sale of non-real estate assets, compared to $1.20 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
OPERATIONS:
Revenues for the 580 stabilized stores wholly owned by the Company since December 31, 2020 increased 18.9% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021. The increase largely resulted from the impact of a 20.0% increase in realized rental rates with occupancy for the second quarter of 2022 averaging 94.0%.
Same store operating expenses increased 4.3% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year period, the result of increased office and other expenses, repairs and maintenance, and utilities expenses with payroll and benefits remaining flat. Same store NOI increased 25.4% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company achieved double digit same store revenue growth in 32 of its 33 major markets. Overall, the markets with the strongest positive revenue impact were various markets in Florida; Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; Phoenix, AZ; Buffalo-Upstate, NY; Austin, TX; and Las Vegas, NV.
PORTFOLIO TRANSACTIONS:
Wholly Owned Portfolio
During the quarter, the Company acquired 13 stores in Florida (6), New York (3), California (1), Texas (1), Georgia (1), and Massachusetts (1) for a total purchase price of $262.6 million. One of the New York stores was acquired as a result of the Company’s acquisition of the remaining 14.2% ownership interest in one of its unconsolidated joint ventures. The purchase price of such acquisition included the Company’s net investment to acquire the remaining equity in this joint venture of $5.6 million and the carrying value of the Company’s total equity investment in the joint venture of $30.2 million.
At June 30, 2022, the Company was under contract to acquire seven self-storage facilities in California (4), North Carolina (1), Florida (1), and Nevada (1) for an aggregate purchase price of $137.4 million. Subsequent to June 30, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of one of these self-storage facilities in North Carolina for a purchase price of $20.0 million. Also subsequent to June 30, 2022, the Company entered into contracts to acquire seven self-storage facilities in Missouri (5), Arizona (1), and Massachusetts (1) for an aggregate purchase price of $140.1 million. The purchases of the remaining facilities are subject to customary conditions to closing, and there is no assurance that any of these facilities will be acquired.
As of the date of this press release, the Company has acquired 32 stores for $634.1 million since January 1, 2022 and is under contract for 13 stores with an aggregate purchase price of $257.5 million of which $60 million is expected to close during 2023.
THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT:
The Company continues to aggressively and profitably grow its third-party management platform. During the quarter, the Company added 17 stores (gross). As of quarter end, the Company managed 385 facilities in total, including those in which it owns a noncontrolling interest.
FINANCIAL POSITION:
At June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $32.6 million of cash on hand, and approximately $197 million available on its line of credit.
Subsequent to June 30, 2022, the Company closed on the refinancing of its existing bank credit facility that was scheduled to mature on March 10, 2023. Through the refinancing, the new facility was increased from $500 million to $1.25 billion through a syndicate of ten banks providing committed liquidity to the Company to January 2027 on terms comparable to or improved from the terms of the existing facility.
Below are key financial ratios at June 30, 2022:
• Debt to Enterprise Value (at $111.66/share)
24.4%
• Debt to Book Cost of Storage Facilities
40.3%
• Debt to Recurring Annualized EBITDA
4.6x
• Debt Service Coverage
5.7x
COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND:
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company’s Board of Directors approved an 8% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.08 per share, or $4.32 annualized. The dividend was paid on July 26, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022.
YEAR 2022EARNINGS GUIDANCE:
The following assumptions covering operations have been utilized in formulating guidance for 2022:
Current Guidance
Range
Prior Guidance
Range
(May 4, 2022)
Same Store Revenue
13.25%
-
14.25%
10.50%
-
11.50%
Same Store Operating Costs (excluding property taxes)
4.50%
-
5.50%
4.50%
-
5.50%
Same Store Property Taxes
6.25%
-
7.25%
6.25%
-
7.25%
Total Same Store Operating Expenses
5.00%
-
6.00%
5.00%
-
6.00%
Same Store Net Operating Income
16.5%
-
17.5%
13.0%
-
14.0%
General & Administrative
$71M
-
$73M
$69M
-
$71M
Expansions & Enhancements
$65M
-
$75M
$65M
-
$75M
Capital Expenditures
$30M
-
$35M
$30M
-
$35M
Wholly Owned Acquisitions
$800M
-
$1,000M
$700M
-
$900M
Joint Venture Investments
$75M
-
$125M
$50M
-
$100M
Adjusted Funds from Operations per Share
$6.27
-
$6.33
$6.04
-
$6.14
Reconciliation of Guidance
3Q 2022
Range or Value
FY 2022
Range or Value
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$1.03 - $1.07
$3.98 - $4.04
Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization
0.59 - 0.59
2.29 - 2.29
FFO per share
$1.62 - $1.66
$6.27 - $6.33
The Company’s 2022 same store pool consists of the 580 stabilized stores wholly owned since December 31, 2020. Forty-five of the stores purchased through June 30, 2022, at certificate of occupancy or that were in the early stages of lease-up are not included, regardless of their current occupancies. The Company believes that occupancy levels achieved during the lease-up period, using discounted rates, are not truly indicative of a new store’s performance, and therefore do not result in a meaningful year-over-year comparison in future years. The Company will include such stores in its same store pool in the second year after the stores achieve 80% sustained occupancy using market rates and incentives.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
When used herein, the words “intends,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the “Risk Factors” section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:
adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and in the markets in which we operate;
the effect of competition from new self-storage facilities or other storage alternatives, which would cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;
impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic or the future outbreak of other highly infectious or contagious diseases on the U.S., regional and global economies and our financial condition and results of operations;
potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;
the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state, and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;
loss of key personnel;
the Company’s ability to evaluate, finance and integrate acquired self-storage facilities on expected terms into the Company’s existing business and operations;
the Company’s ability to effectively compete in the industry in which it does business;
disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;
the Company’s existing indebtedness may mature in an unfavorable credit environment, preventing refinancing or forcing refinancing of the indebtedness on terms that are not as favorable as the existing terms;
interest rates may increase, impacting costs associated with the Company’s outstanding floating rate debt, if any, and impacting the Company’s ability to comply with debt covenants;
exposure to litigation or other claims;
risks associated with breaches of our data security;
the regional concentration of the Company's business may subject the Company to economic downturns in the states of Florida and Texas;
the Company’s cash flow may be insufficient to meet required payments of operating expenses, principal, interest and dividends; and
failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income purposes, including tax law changes that may change the taxability of future income.
The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations are subject to risks and uncertainties and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these risks before you make an investment decision with respect to our securities.
Life Storage, Inc.
Balance Sheet Data
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Assets
Investment in storage facilities:
Land
$
1,266,040
$
1,185,976
Building, equipment and construction in progress
6,468,230
5,904,481
7,734,270
7,090,457
Less: accumulated depreciation
(1,088,128
)
(1,007,650
)
Investment in storage facilities, net
6,646,142
6,082,807
Cash and cash equivalents
32,639
171,865
Accounts receivable
21,136
17,784
Receivable from joint ventures
625
333
Investment in joint ventures
202,026
213,003
Prepaid expenses
11,728
9,918
Intangible asset - in-place customer leases
9,152
13,966
Trade name
16,500
16,500
Other assets
27,236
30,421
Total Assets
$
6,967,184
$
6,556,597
Liabilities
Line of credit
$
303,000
$
-
Term notes, net
2,749,735
2,747,838
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
119,962
131,778
Deferred revenue
32,583
27,277
Mortgages payable
36,646
37,030
Total Liabilities
3,241,926
2,943,923
Noncontrolling redeemable Preferred Operating Partnership Units at redemption value
90,772
90,783
Noncontrolling redeemable Common Operating Partnership Units at redemption value
114,125
142,892
Equity
Common stock
844
836
Additional paid-in capital
3,801,203
3,697,000
Accumulated deficit
(278,020
)
(314,713
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,666
)
(4,124
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
3,520,361
3,378,999
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
6,967,184
$
6,556,597
Life Storage, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
April 1, 2022
April 1, 2021
January 1, 2022
January 1, 2021
to
to
to
to
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Revenues
Rental income
$
227,239
$
163,096
$
432,748
$
313,379
Tenant reinsurance
18,257
13,705
35,525
26,324
Other operating income
5,210
4,321
10,068
8,716
Management and acquisition fee income
6,340
6,140
12,196
10,730
Total operating revenues
257,046
187,262
490,537
359,149
Expenses
Property operations and maintenance
42,458
33,369
84,827
67,109
Tenant reinsurance
6,481
5,425
13,328
10,206
Real estate taxes
25,356
20,510
49,879
40,397
General and administrative
18,636
15,083
34,502
29,266
Depreciation and amortization
42,631
33,118
83,426
64,406
Amortization of in-place customer leases
5,445
2,653
11,050
4,724
Total operating expenses
141,007
110,158
277,012
216,108
Gain on sale of non-real estate assets
1,925
-
1,965
-
Income from operations
117,964
77,104
215,490
143,041
Other income (expense)
Interest expense (A)
(25,505
)
(20,774
)
(49,745
)
(41,119
)
Interest and dividend income
4
7
18
786
Equity in income of joint ventures
1,914
1,428
4,032
2,649
Net income
94,377
57,765
169,795
105,357
Net income attributable to noncontrolling preferred interests in the Operating Partnership
(1,007
)
-
(2,003
)
-
Net income attributable to noncontrolling common interests in the Operating Partnership
(1,106
)
(249
)
(1,953
)
(459
)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
92,264
$
57,516
$
165,839
$
104,898
Earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders - basic
$
1.09
$
0.75
$
1.98
$
1.38
Earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
1.09
$
0.74
$
1.97
$
1.37
Common shares used in basic earnings per share calculation
84,270,378
77,057,520
83,957,402
76,222,426
Common shares used in diluted earnings per share calculation
84,428,182
77,219,999
84,132,978
76,365,100
Dividends declared per common share
$
1.0000
$
0.7400
$
2.0000
$
1.4800
(A) Interest expense for the period ending June 30 consists of the following
Interest expense
$
24,775
$
20,171
$
48,284
$
39,914
Amortization of debt issuance costs
730
603
1,461
1,205
Total interest expense
$
25,505
$
20,774
$
49,745
$
41,119
Life Storage, Inc.
Computation of Funds From Operations (FFO) (1)
(unaudited)
April 1, 2022
April 1, 2021
January 1, 2022
January 1, 2021
to
to
to
to
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
92,264
$
57,516
$
165,839
$
104,898
Noncontrolling common interests in the Operating Partnership
1,106
249
1,953
459
Depreciation of real estate and amortization of intangible
assets exclusive of debt issuance costs
47,540
35,257
93,406
68,076
Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
2,340
1,241
4,143
2,443
Funds from operations allocable to noncontrolling
interest in Operating Partnership
(1,697
)
(407
)
(3,087
)
(766
)
Funds from operations available to common shareholders
141,553
93,856
262,254
175,110
FFO per share - diluted
$
1.68
$
1.22
$
3.11
$
2.29
Adjustments to FFO
Gain on sale of non-real estate assets
(1,925
)
-
(1,965
)
-
Acquisition fee
(132
)
(1,280
)
(132
)
(1,280
)
Funds from operations resulting from non-recurring items
allocable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership
24
5
24
5
Adjusted funds from operations available to common shareholders
139,520
92,581
260,181
173,835
Adjusted FFO per share - diluted
$
1.65
$
1.20
$
3.09
$
2.28
Common shares - diluted
84,428,182
77,219,999
84,132,978
76,365,100
Life Storage, Inc.
Computation of Net Operating Income (2)
(unaudited)
April 1, 2022
April 1, 2021
January 1, 2022
January 1, 2021
to
to
to
to
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Net Income
$
94,377
$
57,765
$
169,795
$
105,357
General and administrative
18,636
15,083
34,502
29,266
Depreciation and amortization
48,076
35,771
94,476
69,130
Interest expense
25,505
20,774
49,745
41,119
Interest and dividend income
(4
)
(7
)
(18
)
(786
)
Equity in income of joint ventures
(1,914
)
(1,428
)
(4,032
)
(2,649
)
Net operating income
$
184,676
$
127,958
$
344,468
$
241,437
Same store (4)
$
135,730
$
108,278
$
256,277
$
207,146
Net operating income related to tenant reinsurance
11,776
8,280
22,197
16,118
Other stores, management fee income, and gain on
sale of non-real estate assets
37,170
11,400
65,994
18,173
Total net operating income
$
184,676
$
127,958
$
344,468
$
241,437
Life Storage, Inc.
Quarterly Same Store Data (3) (4) 580 mature stores owned since 12/31/20
(unaudited)
April 1, 2022
April 1, 2021
to
to
Percentage
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
Change
Revenues:
Rental income
$
183,821
$
154,286
$
29,535
19.1
%
Other operating income
2,020
2,043
(23
)
-1.1
%
Total operating revenues
185,841
156,329
29,512
18.9
%
Expenses:
Payroll and benefits
10,374
10,375
(1
)
0.0
%
Real estate taxes
19,954
19,420
534
2.7
%
Utilities
3,918
3,634
284
7.8
%
Repairs and maintenance
4,925
4,565
360
7.9
%
Office and other operating expense
4,872
4,199
673
16.0
%
Insurance
1,799
1,741
58
3.3
%
Advertising
52
52
-
0.0
%
Internet marketing
4,217
4,065
152
3.7
%
Total operating expenses
50,111
48,051
2,060
4.3
%
Net operating income (2)
$
135,730
$
108,278
$
27,452
25.4
%
QTD Same store move ins
59,990
56,226
3,764
QTD Same store move outs
56,729
49,066
7,663
Other Comparable Quarterly Same Store Data (4)
(unaudited)
April 1, 2022
April 1, 2021
to
to
Percentage
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
Change
2021 Same store pool (530 stores)
Revenues
$
168,673
$
141,790
$
26,883
19.0
%
Expenses
45,521
43,434
2,087
4.8
%
Net operating income
$
123,152
$
98,356
$
24,796
25.2
%
2020 Same store pool (514 stores)
Revenues
$
163,535
$
137,309
$
26,226
19.1
%
Expenses
43,883
42,130
1,753
4.2
%
Net operating income
$
119,652
$
95,179
$
24,473
25.7
%
Life Storage, Inc.
Year to Date Same Store Data (3) (4) 580 mature stores owned since 12/31/20
(unaudited)
January 1, 2022
January 1, 2021
to
to
Percentage
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
Change
Revenues:
Rental income
$
353,266
$
300,716
$
52,550
17.5
%
Other operating income
3,945
3,888
57
1.5
%
Total operating revenues
357,211
304,604
52,607
17.3
%
Expenses:
Payroll and benefits
21,197
21,442
(245
)
-1.1
%
Real estate taxes
39,698
38,747
951
2.5
%
Utilities
8,423
7,771
652
8.4
%
Repairs and maintenance
10,256
9,691
565
5.8
%
Office and other operating expense
9,577
8,621
956
11.1
%
Insurance
3,562
3,463
99
2.9
%
Advertising
104
104
-
0.0
%
Internet marketing
8,117
7,619
498
6.5
%
Total operating expenses
100,934
97,458
3,476
3.6
%
Net operating income (2)
$
256,277
$
207,146
$
49,131
23.7
%
YTD Same store move ins
110,193
107,971
2,222
YTD Same store move outs
106,680
95,626
11,054
Life Storage, Inc.
Other Data - unaudited
Same Store (3)
All Stores (5)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Weighted average quarterly occupancy
94.0%
95.1%
93.5%
94.7%
Occupancy at June 30
94.0%
95.6%
93.7%
95.0%
Rent per occupied square foot
$18.45
$15.37
$18.21
$15.32
Life Storage, Inc.
Other Data - unaudited (continued)
Investment in Storage Facilities: (unaudited)
The following summarizes activity in storage facilities during the six months ended June 30, 2022:
Beginning balance
$
7,090,457
Property acquisitions
607,856
Improvements and equipment additions:
Expansions
12,263
Roofing, paving, and equipment:
Stabilized stores
14,729
Recently acquired stores
3,282
Change in construction in progress (Total CIP $53.9 million)
9,279
Dispositions and Impairments
(3,596
)
Storage facilities at cost at period end
$
7,734,270
Comparison of Selected G&A Costs (unaudited)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Management and administrative salaries and benefits
$
11,213
$
9,784
Training
265
143
Call center
964
751
Life Storage Solutions costs
346
277
Income taxes
887
568
Legal, accounting and professional
1,412
893
Other administrative expenses (6)
3,549
2,667
$
18,636
$
15,083
Net rentable square feet
June 30, 2022
Wholly owned properties
53,579,937
Joint venture properties
8,877,327
Third party managed properties
20,134,342
82,591,606
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Common shares outstanding
84,384,380
78,041,891
Operating Partnership Units outstanding
1,041,510
332,399
(1) We believe that Funds from Operations (“FFO”) provides relevant and meaningful information about our operating performance that is necessary, along with net earnings and cash flows, for an understanding of our operating results. FFO adds back historical cost depreciation, which assumes the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably in the future. In fact, real estate asset values increase or decrease with market conditions. Consequently, we believe FFO is a useful supplemental measure in evaluating our operating performance by disregarding (or adding back) historical cost depreciation.
Funds from operations is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”) as net income available to common shareholders computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), excluding gains or losses on sales of properties, plus impairment of real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. We believe that to further understand our performance, FFO should be compared with our reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.
Our computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, or as an indicator of our ability to make cash distributions.
(2) Net operating income or "NOI" is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure that we define as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income: interest expense, impairment and casualty losses, operating lease expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, any losses on sale of real estate, acquisition related costs, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income: income from discontinued operations, interest income, any gains on sale of real estate, and equity in income of joint ventures. We believe that NOI is a meaningful measure to investors in evaluating our operating performance, because we utilize NOI in making decisions with respect to capital allocations, in determining current property values, and in comparing period-to-period and market-to-market property operating results. Additionally, NOI is widely used in the real estate industry and the self-storage industry to measure the performance and value of real estate assets without regard to various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending on accounting methods and book value of assets. NOI should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as total revenues, operating income and net income.
(3) Includes the stores owned and/or managed by the Company for the entire periods presented that are consolidated in our financial statements. Does not include unconsolidated joint ventures or other stores managed by the Company.
(4) Revenues and expenses do not include items related to tenant reinsurance.
(5) Does not include unconsolidated joint venture stores or other stores managed by the Company.
(6) Other administrative expenses include office rent, travel expense, investor relations and miscellaneous other expenses.