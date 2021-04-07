Log in
LIFE STORAGE, INC.

LIFE STORAGE, INC.

(LSI)
Life Storage, Inc. : Announces Date and Time of 1st Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/07/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
Life Storage, Inc., (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, will issue financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss operations and review financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company encourages pre-registration for the telephone conference to help avoid connection delays. Participants may use this link to pre-register and receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Participants who are unable to pre-register may access the conference call by dialing 888.506.0062 (domestic), or 973.528.0011 (international); passcode 680774 or request to be joined into the Life Storage call. Management will accept questions from registered financial analysts after prepared remarks; all others are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link on the investor relations tab of the company’s website www.lifestorage.com.

The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days; a telephone replay will also be available for 14 days by calling 877.481.4010 and entering passcode 40759.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 925 storage facilities in 32 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit https://invest.lifestorage.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
© Business Wire 2021