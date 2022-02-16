Log in
    LSI   US53223X1072

LIFE STORAGE, INC.

(LSI)
Life Storage Receives Two National Awards For Company Culture & Sustainability Efforts

02/16/2022 | 05:44pm EST
CEO Action Pledge for Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace signed

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the receipt of two national awards recognizing the company’s culture and sustainability efforts. For 2022, Life Storage was named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes magazine and was also recognized as a Sustainalytics ESG Regional Top-Rated Company.

“These accomplishments are a direct result of our team’s sustainability efforts and the overall employee experience,” said the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Joe Saffire. “At Life Storage, we believe that the best way to conduct business is to do the right thing – by the environment, by our commitment to ethical & transparent business practices, and most importantly, by our employees. It’s very rewarding to see these efforts recognized in this way.”

Forbes magazine’s America's Best Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey taken by approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. The full list can be found here.

Life Storage employs over 2,000 employees nationwide, with opportunities available on both the store and corporate teams. To learn more about open positions within Life Storage please visit our careers site.

In addition to receiving the Sustainalytics ESG Regional Top-Rated Company recognition, Mr. Saffire joined over 2,000 CEOs in signing the CEO Action Pledge for Diversity & Inclusion, furthering the Company’s commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment.

“CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to drive measurable action and meaningful change in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace,” says CEO Action. The pledge includes commitment to the following goals:

1. Cultivate environments that support open dialogue on complex - and often difficult - conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion

2. Implement and expand unconscious bias education and training

3. Share best-known diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiatives - as well as those that have been unsuccessful

4. Engage boards of directors when developing and evaluating diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates just under 1,100 storage facilities in 35 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 600,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com.

Copyright ©2022 Sustainalytics. All rights reserved.

This press release contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics.com/legal-disclaimers.


© Business Wire 2022
