  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Life Storage, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSI   US53223X1072

LIFE STORAGE, INC.

(LSI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-16 pm EST
122.22 USD   -0.70%
05:21pLife Storage Rejects Public Storage's Takeover Offer
DJ
04:48pLife Storage Board Rejects Acquisition Offer From Public Storage
MT
04:32pLife Storage Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from Public Storage
BU
Life Storage Rejects Public Storage's Takeover Offer

02/16/2023 | 05:21pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


Life Storage Inc. said Thursday that its board of directors has rejected a takeover offer from competitor Public Storage.

The owner and operator of self-storage properties said its board considered that the unsolicted offer submitted by Public Storage on Feb. 5 "significantly undervalues" its growth potential.

Public Storage's takeover proposal had an implied value of about $126.14 per share or unit, or an equity value of around $11 billion as of Wednesday's market close, it noted.

"The board believes Life Storage will deliver greater risk-adjusted total shareholder returns as a standalone company than through the proposed transaction," Non-Executive Chairman Mark G. Barberio said.

Life Storage's share price fell 0.45% to $299.56 in regular U.S. trading on Thursday.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1720ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIFE STORAGE, INC. -0.70% 122.22 Delayed Quote.25.53%
PUBLIC STORAGE -0.45% 299.56 Delayed Quote.7.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 009 M - -
Net income 2022 357 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 10 446 M 10 446 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 241
Free-Float 99,5%
