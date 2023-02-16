Life Storage Rejects Public Storage's Takeover Offer

By Sabela Ojea

Life Storage Inc. said Thursday that its board of directors has rejected a takeover offer from competitor Public Storage.

The owner and operator of self-storage properties said its board considered that the unsolicted offer submitted by Public Storage on Feb. 5 "significantly undervalues" its growth potential.

Public Storage's takeover proposal had an implied value of about $126.14 per share or unit, or an equity value of around $11 billion as of Wednesday's market close, it noted.

"The board believes Life Storage will deliver greater risk-adjusted total shareholder returns as a standalone company than through the proposed transaction," Non-Executive Chairman Mark G. Barberio said.

Life Storage's share price fell 0.45% to $299.56 in regular U.S. trading on Thursday.

