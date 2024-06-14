Taking time for mental health, setting a positive example and ways to be active with your kids are key tips for Dads to live healthier, impactful lives

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Father's Day approaches, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is celebrating and sharing wisdom from Dads who make their health and wellness a priority.

This year, we're highlighting tips from three of our top personal trainers who are not only fitness professionals, but dedicated fathers of babies to adults. From mental health to setting a routine and healthy eating, these trainers have several tips to help inspire positive change.

Tip 1: Consistency Trumps Perfection with Workouts

Cliff Edberg, Senior Director of MIORA Performance + Longevity at Life Time

"Life changes each stage of your children's life and you need to be nimble with your expectations," Edberg says. "Workouts might get shortened or missed and that doesn't mean you fall off or throw your hands up. It means doing your best each day to adapt and do the best you can for yourself and for your family."

Edberg has been a personal trainer at Life Time since 2009 and is now Senior Director of its new MIORA performance and longevity program. He's a father of two, ages 3 ½ and 12 weeks, and is currently focused on being consistent with his workouts versus having them be perfect.

Tip 2: Remember to Ask for Help When You Need It

David Freeman, Senior Director of Alpha

"Giving yourself grace and asking for help truly unlocks your true superpower which is being vulnerable," Freeman says. "You cannot be optimal in what you are doing daily as a man if you are spread thin."

Freeman is not only a busy father of two, ages 10 and 8, but has coached thousands of people at Life Time through its Alpha Signature Group Training programming. Freeman prioritizes exercising 4-5 days a week and carves out time each day for spiritual connection to stay centered and mentally equipped. His biggest advice for men is a reminder that it's okay to ask for help and prioritize your mental health.

Tip 3: Move Every Day and Remember You Can Set a Positive Example for Your Kids

Bob Holper, Dynamic Personal Trainer

"Kids learn more from what they see from their parents, compared to being told what to do," Holper says. "As a parent I feel you can always have a balance in keeping your own health as a priority and still being a good parent spending quality time with your kids."

Holper has been a trainer with Life Time for nearly 30 years and always wants to set a good example as a healthy father for his three kids, ages 29, 27, and 24.

He emphasizes that dads should find time for themselves each day to get movement in. Strength training should be a priority, but taking a walk while focusing on eating clean natural foods can make a tremendous difference. Also, Holper emphasizes to his clients who are fathers that setting a good, healthy example for your kids can set them up with healthy habits for life.

