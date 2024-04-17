Life Time expert breaks down the 7 types of rest for full-body wellness

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Like any well-operating machine, the human body needs downtime in order to rest and recharge. For many, resting seems indulgent or nonproductive; but without rest, our bodies run the risk of shutting down.

April is National Stress Awareness Month and to help understand the powerful mind-body connection in wellness, Tory Schaefer, Life Time's Senior Director of Yoga, explores the signs you might be in a deficit of one of the seven types of rest, as well as quick ways to incorporate rest as part of your routine.

"Our lives are busy and filled with stressors, making rest a non-negotiable part of living a healthy, happy life," says Schaefer. "Rest supports injury prevention and overall wellbeing. Whether it's through physical rejuvenation with our yoga classes and recovery space or mental relaxation through our digital meditation programs, Life Time is dedicated to growing its offerings that fuel rest and recovery."

The seven types of rest are:

Physical: Our bodies are good at giving us clear warning signs to slow down and enjoy physical rest. As soon as everyday tasks are too heavy a lift, or your immune system can't stay up to speed, it is good to consider how to incorporate physical rest into your routine. Something as quick as a 15-minute nap is an excellent place to start. Mental: Our minds need rest just as much as our bodies. When you start avoiding certain activities or are feeling in a mental fog and snappish, it's time to give your brain a break. Try going outside for a quick 10-minute walk as mental rest. Emotional: As humans, we inherently care for others and want to show up as our best selves. This, however, can be draining on our emotional batteries. When you are worrying excessively or are feeling discouraged about life, consider what factors are causing this stress and get in the habit of setting boundaries to give yourself emotional rest. Social: Much like our emotional battery, your social battery needs to be charged – whether that be alone or in the presence of people who lift your spirits. Feelings of detachment or loneliness are good indicators you might be in need of social rest through people who make you feel energized and seen. Sensory: Our senses can easily be bombarded from the sights, sounds and smells of everyday life. When you're feeling overwhelmed from the likes, consider how to build sensory rest into your routine. It could be a quick break for your eyes or a walk to escape a loud work environment. Creative: For those who are consistently flexing their creative muscles, giving your mind a break to allow creativity to regenerate will help reduce the feeling of burnout. Building in breaks to let your mind wander is a simple way to take creative rest. Spiritual: Rest is powerful and necessary, but for many that can be difficult to admit. Feelings of helplessness, numbness, and apathy are all indicators that our body and mind are in need of reconnection. For many, prayer, meditation or connection to nature are simple ways to find spiritual rest.

For more on rest and mindfulness habits, check out the May/June edition of Life Time's Experience Life magazine.

Life Time also offers programs and services to help you achieve your rest goals, no matter which type of rest you are in need of. Whether it's spiritual rest through yoga and meditation or physical rest through a trip to the LifeSpa, find the right fit for you at one of more than 170 athletic country clubs. Learn more at lifetime.life.

