Beach Clean Up, Kids Run, Foundation Athlete Fundraising and Support of Miami-Dade Schools Among Planned Efforts

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Time Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by Life Time Inc. (NYSE: LTH), is committed to supporting initiatives that inspire Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life.

During the Life Time Miami Marathon And Half weekend (January 27-28), the Life Time Foundation is leading efforts to enhance the local community. Initiatives include:

January 27: The Life Time Foundation is collaborating with Clean Miami Beach by bringing volunteers and funding the efforts to clean up Nikki Beach. Clean Beach Miami is dedicated to keeping the local community and natural habitats free of garbage and harmful pollutants with primary focus on single-use plastics. Through hands-on public cleanups and educational workshops, they promote and uphold preservation and conservation.





January 28: Miami-Dade County school students will complete the Final Mile of their 15-week long marathon program. All participants will receive a hard-earned medal upon crossing the Finish Line in downtown Miami alongside thousands of marathon and half marathon adult participants. With the support of the Life Time Foundation, the Life Time Kids Run Miami youth running program is offered free of charge to all Miami-Dade County Middle School students.





January 28: Miami-Dade County Middle Schoolers won't be the only ones to cross the finish line. 14 Athletes are racing to support the Life Time Foundation. Each athlete raised at least $750 to participate. Life Time is pleased to offer the Foundation Athlete Program – a great way for athletes to support a Healthy People and Healthy Planet initiatives while competing in some of the nation's most iconic endurance events.





: Miami-Dade County Middle Schoolers won't be the only ones to cross the finish line. 14 Athletes are racing to support the Life Time Foundation. Each athlete raised at least to participate. Life Time is pleased to offer the – a great way for athletes to support a Healthy People and Healthy Planet initiatives while competing in some of the nation's most iconic endurance events. Beyond Race Weekend: The Life Time Foundation is issuing a $50,000 grant to The Education Fund to support the Food Forests for Schools Program. The program leverages gardens and Food Forests as outdoor learning laboratories in Miami-Dade County's public elementary schools to instill in children the desire to eat nutritious food while learning to care for the environment. This grant also will help more than 25,000 public school students in Miami-Dade County Public Schools improve STEAM academics – especially math and science – at critical grade levels. In addition, children harvest both for cafeteria use and to bring home to their families. The program also benefits the environment by planting lush tree gardens in a previously bare space.

For more information or to support the Life Time Foundation's cause, visit here.

The Miami Marathon is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events operated by the company, including the Chicago Half Marathon, Garmin UNBOUND Gravel, and the Leadville Race Series. To view and learn more about Life Time athletic events, visit: lifetime.life/athletic-events.

About Life Time Foundation

The Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. is dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives. For more information, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

