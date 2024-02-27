127,000-square-foot luxury athletic country club brings more than 230 new jobs and creates unique health, wellness and coworking experience for those 90 days old to 90+ years old

MIDDLETOWN, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its first, ground-up athletic country club opening of 2024, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier heathy way of life brand, is now welcoming members to Life Time Middletown - Red Bank the Company's eighth destination in New Jersey, and first in Monmouth County. Its debut on Feb. 27 follows the late-January opening of its nearby Life Time Work premium coworking space. Altogether, residents now have a unique health, wellness and work experience like no other.

Life Time Grows Garden State Presence to Eight with Opening of Life Time Middletown - Red Bank in New Jersey

Located just off the Garden State Parkway at 230 Half Mile Road in Red Bank, Life Time Middletown - Red Bank brings more than 230 full and part-time positions to the area as part of the 127,000 stunning square-foot location dedicated to the pursuit of healthy living for those 90 days to 90+ years old.

"Our expansion across the East Coast and here in New Jersey is a direct result of our strong performance as our brand continues to become a staple for millions of people nationwide," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time EVP, President of Club Operations and Chief of Property Development. "The opening our 127,000-square-foot Life Time Middletown - Red Bank allows us to serve residents of Monmouth County with our multitude of health and lifestyle offerings, while the design flexibility of our clubs makes us ideally suited for reimagined office park redevelopments with hyper amenities to meets the needs of the new age worker."

The three-story destination features Life Time's signature upscale architecture, design, comprehensive programming and offerings – all developed with the member point of view in mind – including a 50,000-square-foot outdoor pool deck, to help everyone live heathier, happier lives.

Highlights of the new athletic country club include:

Seven dedicated studios for Life Time's exclusive Class Collection portfolio of Barre, boxing/kickboxing, cardio, cycle, dance, strength, Pilates and yoga classes, which will feature nearly 200 classes weekly

Dedicated space for small group, signature group training classes including Alpha, GTX, Ultra Fit, and MB360

More than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment

Six indoor pickleball courts designed for social, competitive or challenging play, clinics tournaments and more

Indoor and outdoor leisure, lap and whirlpools, and slides complete with resort-style seating with outdoor bistro and a full bar

ARORA programming and social events for active agers

programming and social events for active agers Dedicated Kids Academy offering up to two hours of fun, active programming for kids aged 3 months to 11 years

offering up to two hours of fun, active programming for kids aged 3 months to 11 years LifeCafe , a nutrition-focused, fast-casual cafe featuring a full menu, Meals to Go and grab and go assortments, proprietary nutritional supplements and more

, a nutrition-focused, fast-casual cafe featuring a full menu, Meals to Go and grab and go assortments, proprietary nutritional supplements and more LifeSpa , a full-service salon and spa for hair, body, skin and nails

, a full-service salon and spa for hair, body, skin and nails Luxurious dressing rooms featuring cold-plunge pools, whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms, and complimentary towels, body care amenities and lockers

Life Time Work Middletown - Red Bank is the second premium coworking destination in New Jersey and is located adjacent to the club at the One River Centre office campus at 331 Newman Springs Road. The 45,000-square-foot space features open floor plans with lounge spaces and open desks, and dedicated desks and offices for individuals and companies. Additionally, members have access to an outdoor gathering space, walkway along the Navesink River and abundant parking. Life Time Work premium memberships include club access and access to Life Time Work's 14 other destinations nationwide.

Life Time debuted in New Jersey in November 2008 with the opening of its Florham Park-based location. Since then, the Company has added additional destinations throughout New Jersey including: Berkeley Heights, Bridgewater (athletic country club & workspace), Hackensack, Middletown (athletic country club & workspace), Montvale, Mount Laurel and Plainsboro (Life Time Princeton). Life Time brings a three-decades-long track record of building and operating large-scale wellness destinations including greenfield sites, mall redevelopments, and vertical residential projects.

Life Time Middletown - Red Bank is open Monday through Friday from 4:00am to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 5:00am to 10:00pm. Memberships start at $279 monthly and are available for singles, couples and families. For more information, call (732) 889-8300 or click here.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-grows-garden-state-presence-to-eight-with-opening-of-life-time-middletown---red-bank-in-new-jersey-on-feb-27-302073096.html

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.