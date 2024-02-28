Total revenue increased 18.2% to $558 .8 million for the fourth quarter and 21.6% to $2,216 .6 million for the year

Net income increased to $23 .7 million for the fourth quarter and $76 .1 million for the year

Adjusted net income increased to $38 .0 million for the fourth quarter and $129 .7 million for the year

Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.7% to $137 .7 million for the fourth quarter and 90.6% to $536 .8 million for the year

Diluted EPS increased to $0.12 for the fourth quarter and $0.37 for the year

Adjusted diluted EPS increased to $0.19 for the fourth quarter and $0.64 for the year

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time," "we," "our," "us," or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO, stated: "I am thrilled to report that we achieved our operating and strategic objectives and exceeded our financial goals in 2023. We set record levels of revenue and adjusted EBITDA, improved our balance sheet, and further reduced our net debt leverage ratio. We also increased member engagement through our strategic programming initiatives, as highlighted by the increase to 135 average visits per membership compared to 124 in 2022 and, most notably, 108 in 2019 before the pandemic. The increase is a clear indication that our members are more engaged with higher retention as a key outcome. We are off to a great start in 2024 and expect to build on our progress and success this year by executing our plan to be free cash flow positive after all capital expenditures beginning in the second quarter, further improving our balance sheet, reducing our net debt leverage ratio, and continuing to grow our revenue and adjusted EBITDA."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended





Year Ended



($ in millions, except memberships and per membership data) December 31,





December 31,



2023

2022

Percent

Change

2023

2022

Percent

Change Total revenue $558.8

$472.7

18.2 %

$2,216.6

$1,822.6

21.6 % Center operations expenses $288.3

$253.8

13.6 %

$1,184.4

$1,068.2

10.9 % Rent $71.9

$66.1

8.8 %

$275.1

$245.2

12.2 % General, administrative and marketing expenses (1) $54.1

$38.3

41.3 %

$201.1

$214.0

(6.0) % Net income (loss) $23.7

$13.7

73.0 %

$76.1

$(1.8)

NM Adjusted net income (loss) $38.0

$17.6

115.9 %

$129.7

$(41.6)

NM Adjusted EBITDA $137.7

$107.0

28.7 %

$536.8

$281.7

90.6 % Comparable center revenue 11.7 %

26.0 %





15.3 %

33.0 %



Center memberships, end of period 763,216

725,206

5.2 %

763,216

725,206

5.2 % Average center revenue per center membership $711

$640

11.1 %

$2,810

$2,528

11.2 %



NM - Not meaningful

(1) The three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $11.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $44.8 million and $33.5 million, respectively.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Information

Revenue increased 18.2% to $558 .8 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue.

.8 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue. Center memberships increased by 38,010, or 5.2%, when compared to December 31, 2022 , and decreased sequentially from September 30, 2023 by 21,115, consistent with typical seasonality.

, and decreased sequentially from by 21,115, consistent with typical seasonality. Total subscriptions, which include center memberships and our digital on-hold memberships, increased 4.9% from December 31, 2022 to 814,936.

to 814,936. Center operations expenses increased 13.6% to $288.3 million primarily due to increased operating costs related to our new and ramping centers as well as growth in memberships and in-center business revenue.

primarily due to increased operating costs related to our new and ramping centers as well as growth in memberships and in-center business revenue. General, administrative and marketing expenses increased 41.3% to $54.1 million primarily due to higher share-based compensation expense in the current period and lower incentive compensation expenses last year as we did not meet our threshold performance under our short-term and long-term incentive programs in 2022.

primarily due to higher share-based compensation expense in the current period and lower incentive compensation expenses last year as we did not meet our threshold performance under our short-term and long-term incentive programs in 2022. Net income increased $10.0 million to $23.7 million , primarily due to improved business performance in the current period, partially offset by higher share-based compensation expense.

to , primarily due to improved business performance in the current period, partially offset by higher share-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income increased $20.4 million to $38.0 million .

to . Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly as we experienced greater flow through of our increased revenue and benefited from the structural improvements to our business that have improved our margins.

Full-Year 2023 Information

Revenue increased 21.6% to $2,216 .6 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue.

.6 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue. Center operations expenses increased 10.9% to $1,184 .4 million primarily due to increased operating costs related to our new and ramping centers as well as growth in memberships and in-center business revenue.

.4 million primarily due to increased operating costs related to our new and ramping centers as well as growth in memberships and in-center business revenue. General, administrative and marketing expenses decreased 6.0% to $201 .1 million primarily due to reduced center support overhead and advertising and marketing expenses.

.1 million primarily due to reduced center support overhead and advertising and marketing expenses. Net income increased $77.9 million to $76.1 million primarily due to improved business performance in the current year, partially offset by a $66.9 million tax-effected gain on sale-leaseback transactions in the prior year, higher share-based compensation in the current year, and a $10.9 million tax-effected loss from sale-leasebacks in the current year.

to primarily due to improved business performance in the current year, partially offset by a tax-effected gain on sale-leaseback transactions in the prior year, higher share-based compensation in the current year, and a tax-effected loss from sale-leasebacks in the current year. Adjusted net income increased $171.3 million to $129.7 million .

to . Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly for the same reasons identified for the quarter.

New Center Openings

The Company opened one new center in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a total of 11 centers for the year.

As of December 31, 2023 , Life Time operated a total of 171 centers.

Cash Flow Highlights



Three Months Ended





Year Ended



($ in millions) December 31,





December 31,



2023

2022

Percent

Change

2023

2022

Percent

Change Net cash provided by operating activities $132.1

$75.6

74.7 %

$463.0

$201.0

130.3 % Total capital expenditures (1) $168.1

$181.2

(7.2) %

$693.9

$591.2

17.4 %





(1) Excludes net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions of $123.3 million and $373.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023 , the Company's total available liquidity was $363.3 million , which included availability on our revolving credit facility and unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

, the Company's total available liquidity was , which included availability on our revolving credit facility and unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. During 2023, the Company completed sale-leaseback transactions associated with three properties for net proceeds of approximately $123.3 million .

. The Company's net debt leverage ratio improved to 3.6x as of December 31, 2023 , from 6.5x as of December 31, 2022 .

2024 Outlook

First Quarter 2024 Guidance





















Percent

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Change

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

(Using ($ in millions) (Guidance)

(Actual)

Midpoints) Revenue $585 – $595

$510.9

15.5 % Net income $29 – $32

$27.5

10.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $142 – $146

$120.1

19.9 % Rent $72 – $74

$66.5

9.8 %

Full-Year 2024 Guidance











Percent

Year Ended

Year Ended

Change

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Using ($ in millions) (Guidance)

(Actual)

Midpoints) Revenue $2,460 – $2,500

$2,216.6

11.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $595 – $610

$536.8

12.2 % Rent $300 – $312

$275.1

11.2 %

Additional 2024 Outlook Information:

We expect to continue to reduce our net debt leverage ratio towards our target of 3.0x by December 31, 2024

We expect to be free cash flow positive beginning in the second quarter of 2024

We plan to open 9-10 new centers in 2024

We expect rent expense to include non-cash rent expense of $35 million to $40 million for the year

to for the year We anticipate being able to offset a large portion of our 2024 cash taxes by utilizing a portion of our net operating loss carryforwards from the COVID-19 pandemic

We continue to actively monitor the sale-leaseback market and intend to resume transactions once terms are in line with our long-term financial objectives.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per common share, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt and ratios and calculations with respect thereto. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, net income (loss), net income (loss) per common share, net cash provided by operating activities or total debt (defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense, (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, including incremental costs related to COVID-19, less the tax effect of these adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense, (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations, including incremental costs related to COVID-19. Free cash flow or free cash flow after capital expenditures is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements and net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions. Net debt is defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt, excluding fair value adjustments, unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs, minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Net debt is as of the last day of the respective quarter or year. Our net debt leverage ratio is calculated as our net debt divided by our trailing twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that these measures assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company's operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Investors are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that, in the future, the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in future periods, and any such modification may be material. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in the Company's industry or across different industries.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Please note that the Company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or a quantitative reconciliation thereto, for the Adjusted EBITDA forward-looking guidance for 2024 included in this press release in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Providing the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or a quantitative reconciliation thereto, cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the inherent uncertainty and difficulty in predicting certain non-cash, material and/or non-recurring expenses or benefits; legal settlements or other matters; and certain tax positions. The variability of these items could have an unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

The Company includes a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:













Center revenue $ 546,050

$ 462,022

$ 2,154,329

$ 1,769,520 Other revenue 12,784

10,633

62,264

53,037 Total revenue 558,834

472,655

2,216,593

1,822,557 Operating expenses:













Center operations 288,257

253,825

1,184,370

1,068,208 Rent 71,926

66,060

275,122

245,226 General, administrative and marketing 54,126

38,326

201,131

213,976 Depreciation and amortization 64,330

57,203

244,397

228,883 Other operating expense (income) 21,526

12,250

86,363

(44,355) Total operating expenses 500,165

427,664

1,991,383

1,711,938 Income from operations 58,669

44,991

225,210

110,619 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net of interest income (34,548)

(28,805)

(130,797)

(113,537) Equity in earnings of affiliates 90

171

377

300 Total other expense (34,458)

(28,634)

(130,420)

(113,237) Income (loss) before income taxes 24,211

16,357

94,790

(2,618) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 527

2,631

18,727

(825) Net income (loss) $ 23,684

$ 13,726

$ 76,063

$ (1,793)















Income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.12

$ 0.07

$ 0.39

$ (0.01) Diluted $ 0.12

$ 0.07

$ 0.37

$ (0.01) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 196,463

194,182

195,671

193,570 Diluted 203,420

196,378

204,005

193,570

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,966

$ 25,509 Accounts receivable, net 23,903

13,381 Center operating supplies and inventories 52,803

45,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,751

45,743 Income tax receivable 10,101

748 Total current assets 174,524

131,036 Property and equipment, net 3,171,616

2,901,242 Goodwill 1,235,359

1,233,176 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,202,601

2,116,761 Intangible assets, net 172,127

173,404 Other assets 75,914

69,744 Total assets $ 7,032,141

$ 6,625,363 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 81,252

$ 73,973 Construction accounts payable 108,730

125,031 Deferred revenue 49,299

36,859 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 185,305

154,427 Current maturities of debt 73,848

15,224 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 58,764

51,892 Total current liabilities 557,198

457,406 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,859,027

1,805,698 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,268,863

2,162,424 Deferred income taxes, net 56,066

41,393 Other liabilities 36,875

34,181 Total liabilities 4,778,029

4,501,102 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; 196,671 and 194,271 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. 1,967

1,943 Additional paid-in capital 2,835,883

2,784,416 Accumulated deficit (576,813)

(652,876) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,925)

(9,222) Total stockholders' equity 2,254,112

2,124,261 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,032,141

$ 6,625,363

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 76,063

$ (1,793) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 244,397

228,883 Deferred income taxes 14,577

(13,560) Share-based compensation 50,144

37,291 Non-cash rent expense 37,544

38,534 Impairment charges associated with long-lived assets 14,466

2,062 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, net 14,089

(99,974) Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 7,821

7,873 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,465

3,372 Other (2,562)

(1,719) Net cash provided by operating activities 463,004

200,969 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (693,902)

(591,178) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,708)

— Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 121,831

351,850 Other 3,619

(4,214) Net cash used in investing activities (574,160)

(243,542) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 44,291

20,084 Repayments of debt (15,026)

(25,644) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 1,376,000

805,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility (1,306,000)

(785,000) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (1,031)

(1,404) Proceeds from financing obligations 1,500

21,350 Payments of debt discounts and issuance costs (3,050)

(43) Proceeds from stock option exercises 15,770

3,755 Proceeds from issuances of common stock in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 3,479

— Other (381)

(1,300) Net cash provided by financing activities 115,552

36,798 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 61

(353) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,457

(6,128) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 25,509

31,637 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 29,966

$ 25,509

Non-GAAP Measurements and Key Performance Indicators

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" for a discussion of the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciled below.

Key Performance Indicators ($ in thousands, except for Average Center revenue per center membership) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Membership Data













Center memberships 763,216

725,206

763,216

725,206 Digital On-hold memberships 51,720

51,470

51,720

51,470 Total memberships 814,936

776,676

814,936

776,676















Revenue Data













Membership dues and enrollment fees 74.1 %

72.5 %

72.3 %

70.7 % In-center revenue 25.9 %

27.5 %

27.7 %

29.3 % Total Center revenue 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %















Membership dues and enrollment fees $ 404,783

$ 334,798

$ 1,557,289

$ 1,251,693 In-center revenue 141,267

127,224

597,040

517,827 Total Center revenue $ 546,050

$ 462,022

$ 2,154,329

$ 1,769,520















Average Center revenue per center membership (1) $ 711

$ 640

$ 2,810

$ 2,528 Comparable center revenue (2) 11.7 %

26.0 %

15.3 %

33.0 %















Center Data













Net new center openings (3) 1

5

10

10 Total centers (end of period) (3) 171

161

171

161 Total center square footage (end of period) (4) 16,800,000

16,000,000

16,800,000

16,000,000















GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Net income (loss) $ 23,684

$ 13,726

$ 76,063

$ (1,793) Net income (loss) margin (5) 4.2 %

2.9 %

3.4 %

(0.1) % Adjusted net income (loss) (6) $ 37,985

$ 17,638

$ 129,704

$ (41,569) Adjusted net income (loss) margin (6) 6.8 %

3.7 %

5.9 %

(2.3) % Adjusted EBITDA (7) $ 137,708

$ 107,027

$ 536,831

$ 281,724 Adjusted EBITDA margin (7) 24.6 %

22.6 %

24.2 %

15.5 % Center operations expense $ 288,257

$ 253,825

$ 1,184,370

$ 1,068,208 Pre-opening expenses (8) $ 1,134

$ 3,103

$ 7,280

$ 12,399 Rent $ 71,926

$ 66,060

$ 275,122

$ 245,226 Non-cash rent expense (open properties) (9) $ 7,964

$ 12,887

$ 33,626

$ 27,737 Non-cash rent expense (properties under development) (9) $ 2,680

$ (1,657)

$ 3,918

$ 10,797





(1) We define Average Center revenue per center membership as Center revenue less Digital On-hold revenue, divided by the average number of Center memberships for the period, where the average number of Center memberships for the period is an average derived from dividing the sum of the total Center memberships outstanding at the beginning of the period and at the end of each month during the period by one plus the number of months in each period.



(2) We measure the results of our centers based on how long each center has been open as of the most recent measurement period. We include a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.



(3) Net new center openings is calculated as the number of centers that opened for the first time to members during the period, less any centers that closed during the period. Total centers (end of period) is the number of centers operational as of the last day of the period. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we opened one center. During 2023, we opened 11 centers and closed one center.



(4) Total center square footage (end of period) reflects the aggregate fitness square footage, which we use as a metric for evaluating the efficiencies of a center as of the end of the period. The total center square footage figures exclude the approximate square footage of areas used for tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools, outdoor play areas and stand-alone Work, Sport and Swim locations. These figures are approximations.



(5) Net income (loss) margin is calculated as net income (loss) divided by total revenue.



(6) We present Adjusted net income (loss) as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense, (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, including incremental costs related to COVID-19, less the tax effect of these adjustments.





Adjusted net income (loss) margin is calculated as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by total revenue.





The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) and income (loss) per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, to Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per common share:







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) $ 23,684

$ 13,726

$ 76,063

$ (1,793) Share-based compensation expense (a) 13,115

4,077

50,144

37,291 COVID-19 related expenses (b) 131

2,119

470

3,056 Loss (gain) on sale-leaseback transactions (c) 193

535

13,624

(97,632) Capital transaction costs (d) —

—

—

255 Asset impairments (e) —

—

6,620

— Other (f) 1,180

(2,069)

(4,011)

(1,048) Taxes (g) (318)

(750)

(13,206)

18,302 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 37,985

$ 17,638

$ 129,704

$ (41,569)















Income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.12

$ 0.07

$ 0.39

$ (0.01) Diluted $ 0.12

$ 0.07

$ 0.37

$ (0.01) Adjusted income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.19

$ 0.09

$ 0.66

$ (0.21) Diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.09

$ 0.64

$ (0.21) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 196,463

194,182

195,671

193,570 Diluted 203,420

196,378

204,005

193,570





(a) Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 was associated with stock options, restricted stock units, our employee stock purchase plan ("ESPP") that launched on December 1, 2022, and liability classified awards related to our short-term incentive plan in 2023. Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 was associated with stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units and our ESPP. The majority of this expense in 2022 was associated with awards that were fully vested and became exercisable on April 4, 2022 in connection with the expiration of the lock-up period following our initial public offering ("IPO").



(b) Represents the incremental net expenses we recognized related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We adjust for these expenses as they do not represent expenses associated with our normal ongoing operations. We believe that adjusting for these expenses provides a more accurate and consistent representation of our actual operating performance from period to period. For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, COVID-19 related expenses primarily consisted of legal-related costs in pursuit of our claim against Zurich. For the year ended December 31, 2023, COVID-19 related expenses primarily consisted of legal-related costs in pursuit of our claim against Zurich, partially offset by a subsidy for our Canadian operations. For the year ended December 31, 2022, COVID-19 related expenses primarily consisted of site development cost write-offs and legal-related costs in pursuit of our claim against Zurich.



(c) We adjust for the impact of losses and gains on the sale-leaseback of our properties as they do not reflect costs associated with our ongoing operations.



(d) Represents costs related to capital transactions, including debt and equity offerings that are non-recurring in nature, but excluding direct costs related to the IPO, which were netted against the proceeds of the IPO.



(e) Represents non-cash asset impairments of our long-lived assets, excluding impairments on development costs that are part of our normal course of business.



(f) Includes benefits and costs associated with transactions that are unusual and non-recurring in nature.



(g) Represents the estimated tax effect of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted net income (loss) using the effective income tax rates for the respective periods.



(7) We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, including incremental costs related to COVID-19.





Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.





The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) $ 23,684

$ 13,726

$ 76,063

$ (1,793) Interest expense, net of interest income 34,548

28,805

130,797

113,537 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 527

2,631

18,727

(825) Depreciation and amortization 64,330

57,203

244,397

228,883 Share-based compensation expense (a) 13,115

4,077

50,144

37,291 COVID-19 related expenses (b) 131

2,119

470

3,056 Loss (gain) on sale-leaseback transactions (c) 193

535

13,624

(97,632) Capital transaction costs (d) —

—

—

255 Asset impairments (e) —

—

6,620

— Other (f) 1,180

(2,069)

(4,011)

(1,048) Adjusted EBITDA $ 137,708

$ 107,027

$ 536,831

$ 281,724



(a) – (f) See the corresponding footnotes to the table in footnote 6 immediately above.

(8) Represents non-capital expenditures associated with opening new centers that are incurred prior to the commencement of a new center opening. The number of centers under construction or development, the types of centers and our costs associated with any particular center opening can vary significantly from period to period.



(9) Reflects the non-cash portion of our annual GAAP operating lease expense that is greater or less than the cash operating lease payments. Non-cash rent expense for our open properties represents non-cash expense associated with properties that were operating at the end of each period presented. Non-cash rent expense for our properties under development represents non-cash expense associated with properties that are still under development at the end of each period presented.

Proceeds from Sale-Leaseback Transactions ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions (1) $ —

$ —

$ 123,331

$ 373,200





(1) Sale-leaseback proceeds for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, includes $1.5 million and $21.4 million, respectively, that was recognized as financing obligations and reported within financing activities on our consolidated statements of cash flows.

Reconciliation of Net Debt and Leverage Calculation ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Current maturities of debt $ 73,848

$ 15,224 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,859,027

1,805,698 Total Debt $ 1,932,875

$ 1,820,922 Less: Fair value adjustment 521

1,166 Less: Unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs (15,270)

(19,249) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1) 11,161

15,198 Net Debt $ 1,936,463

$ 1,823,807 Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA 536,831

281,724 Net Debt Leverage Ratio 3.6x

6.5x





(1) Excludes restricted cash of $18.8 million and $10.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for First Quarter 2024 ($ in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Net income $29 – $32 Interest expense, net of interest income 27 – 27 Provision for income taxes 11 – 12 Depreciation and amortization 65 – 65 Share-based compensation expense 10 – 10 Adjusted EBITDA $142 – $146

