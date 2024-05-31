CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences during June.

June 3 – Morgan Stanley 2nd Annual Travel & Leisure Conference

The Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference will take place at Morgan Stanley Headquarters, 1585 Broadway, New York , on June 3-4, 2024 .

, on . Life Time management will participate in a fireside chat with Morgan Stanley analyst, Megan Alexander , on June 3 from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm ET .

, on from . The fireside chat may be accessed via Link to Webcast or the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.lifetime.life

or the Company's Investor Relations website at Life Time management also will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Morgan Stanley representative or Ken Cooper , Life Time Investor Relations, at kcooper2@lt.life or 952-406-2322.

June 12 – Oppenheimer Virtual 24th Consumer Growth & eCommerce Conference

The Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & eCommerce Conference will take place virtually June 10-12, 2024 .

. Life Time management will participate in a fireside chat with Oppenheimer analyst, Brian Nagel , on June 12 from 11:15 am to 11:50 am ET .

, on from . The fireside chat may be accessed via Link to Webcast or the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.lifetime.life

or the Company's Investor Relations website at Life Time management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or Ken Cooper , kcooper2@lifetime.life or 952-406-2322.

June 25 – Northland Virtual Growth Conference 2024

The Northland Growth Conference will take place virtually June 25, 2024 .

. Life Time management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Northland representative or Life Time Investor Relations at kcooper2@lt.life or 952-406-2322.

May 30 Investor & Analyst Day Replay

Life Time hosted its Investor & Analyst Day on May 30. To review the replay of the event, please click Link to Webcast

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 39,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-to-participate-in-june-investor-conferences-302160855.html

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.