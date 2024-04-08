CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 will be released before market open on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

How to Participate

Date : Wednesday, May 1, 2024

: Time : 10:00 a.m. ET ( 9:00 a.m. CT )

: ( ) U.S. dial-in number : 1-877-451-6152

: 1-877-451-6152 International dial-in number : 1-201-389-0879

: 1-201-389-0879 Webcast: LTH 1Q 2024 Earnings Call

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://ir.lifetime.life.

Replay Information

Webcast - A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within approximately three hours of the call's conclusion and may be accessed at: https://ir.lifetime.life.

Conference Call – A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET the same day through May 15, 2024.

U.S. replay number : 1-844-512-2921

: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number : 1-412-317-6671

: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 1374 5673

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

SOURCE Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.