Powered by AzureOpenAI Service from Microsoft and now rolling out to beta users in the Life Time app, L.AI.C intuitively serves up club, programming and services information on demand with personalized workouts, classes and product recommendations coming soon

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) today announced the launch of L.AI.C ("lay-see"), the first generative, AI-driven Healthy Way of Life personal companion for its members. Now rolling out in beta via the Life Time member app, L.AI.C represents the latest innovation in the company's relentless pursuit to help people live healthier, happier lives.

Powered by AzureOpenAI Service from Microsoft, L.AI.C is being trained in all aspects of Life Time athletic country clubs, programs and services to quickly assist members with personalized content and recommendations that enhance their experiences and help them save time.

"AI advancements are unstoppable and we're embracing this opportunity to provide our members with experiences that will only get better and better – just as we have committed from the start," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time founder, chairman and CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with the Microsoft team and leverage their AzureOpenAI Service in the development and launch of L.AI.C. Our inaugural version is just the first small step into something that will quickly grow with immeasurable long-term potential. From personalized, proactive suggestions and reminders to virtually unlimited opportunities to support our members' unique needs and preferences, L.AI.C will further extend our brand as the trusted, go-to health and wellness partner for a lifetime. The best is yet to come."

The first L.AI.C beta provides quick answers to questions surrounding club descriptions, hours and offerings, and the tool will quickly learn and adapt based on user inputs and preferences. Future versions will offer customized class recommendations, assisted class and court reservations, individualized workout programs, responses to wellness related questions and connections to online and in-club resources.

"From improving customer support to gaining insights from data, generative AI is driving real business impact across industries of all sizes across the globe," said Kathleen Mitford, CVP of Global Industry, Microsoft. "We're excited to work with Life Time to infuse AI innovation as part of their broader strategy to help members achieve their health and wellness goals."

Just as Life Time continues to expand its physical presence with new athletic country clubs, members can expect technology to be a growing aspect of their experiences. "We are proud of the brand we've created – a highly desired, trusted and reliable resource for millions. The power of technology will magnify the tremendous impact we can have in positively changing millions more lives – our ultimate reason for being," added Akradi.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 39,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-and-life-time-partner-on-launch-of-ai-driven-companion-for-members-laic-302155761.html

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.