  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LTH   US53190C1027

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(LTH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
13.16 USD   -0.53%
Life Time : Appoints Donna Coallier to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

06/29/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Life Time Appoints Donna Coallier to Board of Directors

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (June 29, 2022) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time," "we," "our," "us," or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that Donna Coallier has been appointed to serve on its Board of Directors effective July 1, 2022. Additionally, Ms. Coallier will serve on the Company's Audit Committee beginning August 15, 2022.

To this position, Ms. Coallier brings significant experience in finance, accounting and strategy having served as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC"), a multinational professional services and accounting firm, from 1998 to 2017. While with PwC, Ms. Coallier was as an accounting consultant and lead assurance partner for clients. She also oversaw several business units, functions and special project teams, most recently leading the Retail and Consumer Products sector for the Global Capital Allocation Services and Valuation practices. Since 2019, Ms. Coallier has served as Trustee and Board of Health President for the Township of South Orange Village, New Jersey, and lead Trustee for the Township's Community Care & Justice program, which engages community members in designing and traveling their own wellness journeys, since its inception in 2020. Prior to PwC, Ms. Coallier held roles at the Securities and Exchange Commission, Coopers & Lybrand, and Grant Thornton.

Commenting on Ms. Coallier's appointment, Life Time Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bahram Akradi, said, "Donna's finance and accounting expertise, paired with her extensive experience in advising companies, makes her a highly-qualified addition to our Board and Audit Committee. I'm very excited to have her join our Board and lend her expertise as we continue to deliver the best healthy way of life destinations, programs and experiences to our members."

With the addition of Ms. Coallier, Life Time's Board will have 12 members.

About Life Time®
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for those 90 days to 90+ years with integrity and respect for everyone. With a team of more than 30,000, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its athletic country clubs, iconic athletic events and via a complementary and comprehensive digital platform.

Contacts
Investors
John Rouleau, ICR // investorrelations@lifetime.life

Media
Jason Thunstrom, Life Time Corporate Communications // jthunstrom@lifetime.life or 952-229-7435

Disclaimer

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 876 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 015 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -49,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 563 M 2 563 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 85,6%
Managers and Directors
Bahram Akradi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Bergmann Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey G. Zwiefel Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Heinrichs Senior Vice President-Technology
Eric J. Buss Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-23.13%2 563
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-23.18%5 909
BASIC-FIT N.V.-12.57%2 551
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY-16.51%1 277
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.-33.50%1 188
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.85%685