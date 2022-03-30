Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTH   US53190C1027

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(LTH)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/30 09:33:10 am EDT
14.66 USD   -1.41%
09:23aLIFE TIME : Nurturing Growth
PU
03/29April 30 Ride of a Life Time Cycling Event Aims to Raise One Million Dollars to Improve Children's Health
PR
03/28LIFE TIME : How to Garden With Native Plants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Life Time : Nurturing Growth

03/30/2022 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
By Jamie Martin| Experience LifeMarch 30, 2022

We were wrapping up the previous issue of Experience Life when I happened upon the inspiration for this month's column - an art project made by Lizzy, my 8-year-old daughter. I was struck by her beautiful representation of nature and was curious about what had sparked her creativity. So, I thought it would be fun to hear her thoughts . . .

Jamie Martin | What was the art project assigned by your art teacher, and how did you make this?

Lizzy Martin | To draw fruits and vegetables and show what happens above the earth and underground when they're growing - it helps us learn about where our food comes from. We used marker paints and water to make it look like watercolor.

JM | How did you decide what to draw? Are these your favorite veggies?

LM | The teacher showed us a list of vegetables that are in gardens, and then I got to pick the ones I wanted to draw. I like cucumbers and potatoes, so I picked those. I named it Garden of Imagination.

JM | Why do you think gardening is important?

LM | We wouldn't have fruits and vegetables without gardening. These are some of the healthy foods that we need in life. We need to have good soil because it helps us get the food that we need.

JM | Do you think it's hard to grow your own food?

LM | It can be. It might not work exactly how you wanted. And the food might not look how you
think it should, but it actually still tastes very good, like carrots do. It also takes patience.

JM | What's your favorite thing to eat from our garden? Is there anything new you want to try growing this year?

LM | Tomatoes - the baby ones - are my favorite to eat. I'd like to grow watermelon and strawberries because they're very juicy and delicious.

JM | Anything else you want to add about gardening?

LM | It's important for living and surviving in our environment.

Both the bounty of a garden and the knowledge we gain about any topic we're interested in start from the same place: seeds. To help them grow, we need to nurture those seeds as they send down roots and sprout - and we need to have patience with the time it takes for them to develop and mature. My daughter's understanding of the importance of soil health for gardening, for instance, has been blossoming thanks to a variety of inputs - education at school, conversations at home, and hands-0n experience in our family's garden.

When it comes to our planet and its health, the earlier we start educating ourselves and taking action, the better. Earth needs all the understanding, care, and love we can give it, individually and collectively.

In the April 2022 issue, you'll find lots of ideas and stories (see "Climate Champions", for instance) with nature in mind. I hope they inspire you to learn a little more, dig a little deeper, and get more involved. Let's get started.

Disclaimer

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 867 M - -
Net income 2022 -67,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 832 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -42,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 871 M 2 871 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,87 $
Average target price 19,70 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bahram Akradi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Bergmann Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey G. Zwiefel Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Heinrichs Senior Vice President-Technology
Eric J. Buss Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-13.60%2 871
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-4.48%7 298
BASIC-FIT N.V.-0.43%3 064
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.38.75%2 743
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY11.38%1 695
F45 TRAINING HOLDINGS INC.1.29%1 045