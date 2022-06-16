Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LTH   US53190C1027

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(LTH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
12.77 USD   -6.10%
05:03pLIFE TIME : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:02pINSIDER BUY : Life Time Group Holdings
MT
06/15Hundreds of Children to Experience the Benefits of Exercise Through New Training Program from Life Time & City Parks Foundations
PR
Life Time : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Akradi Bahram
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. [LTH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Founder & CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. , 2902 CORPORATE PLACE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHANHASSEN MN 55317
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Akradi Bahram
C/O LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
2902 CORPORATE PLACE
CHANHASSEN, MN55317 		X X Founder & CEO
Signatures
/s/ Stuart McFarland, Attorney-in-fact 2022-06-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Reflects 595,049 shares that the reporting person transferred to the Bahram Akradi Revocable Trust U/A dated February 7, 2006 in a transaction exempt from reporting pursuant to Rule 16a-13.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
