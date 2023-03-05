Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTH   US53190C1027

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(LTH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
18.85 USD   +5.43%
03:16aMassive WorldPride march across Sydney Harbour Bridge
RE
03/03Life Time, Inc. Brings Luxury Athletic Country Club Experience to Scottsdale Fashion Square with March 3, 2023 Opening
CI
03/02Life Time Group Says it Signed Sale, Leaseback Letter of Intent With Institutional Real Estate Investor
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Massive WorldPride march across Sydney Harbour Bridge

03/05/2023 | 03:16am EST
STORY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who joined the march and took selfies with the participants, said the bridge crossing was "symbolic of bringing people together".

Participant Glen Mowday called the event "absolutely amazing", given that so many people around the world were still unable to embrace their sexuality. Drag queen Philma Bocks from Melbourne said, "It means a lot to me" to be a part of this once-in-a-life-time event, while participant Josh Crewtraish said it was "really emotional" for him to see so many people out in support of LGBTQIA+ celebrations.

"I'm very proud to be marching with the community that I love so much and celebrate how far things have come," actor Sam Neill of Jurassic Park fame said during the march.

Sharlene Dixon, who traveled from Perth for the event, said she was moved to tears by the procession of "78'ers" who led the march. The group is made up of participants of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 1978.

Sydney is the first city in the southern hemisphere to host WorldPride, a global festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. The 17-day festival coincides with the fifth anniversary of Australia passing marriage equality legislation.


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 822 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,56 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -820x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 660 M 3 660 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,85 $
Average target price 19,30 $
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bahram Akradi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey G. Zwiefel President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert Houghton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Heinrichs Senior Vice President-Technology
Eric J. Buss Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.57.61%3 660
PLANET FITNESS, INC.2.42%6 849
BASIC-FIT N.V.41.67%2 426
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.7.87%1 652
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY11.19%1 304
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED22.94%1 061