Massive WorldPride march across Sydney Harbour Bridge

Participant Glen Mowday called the event "absolutely amazing", given that so many people around the world were still unable to embrace their sexuality. Drag queen Philma Bocks from Melbourne said, "It means a lot to me" to be a part of this once-in-a-life-time event, while participant Josh Crewtraish said it was "really emotional" for him to see so many people out in support of LGBTQIA+ celebrations.

"I'm very proud to be marching with the community that I love so much and celebrate how far things have come," actor Sam Neill of Jurassic Park fame said during the march.

Sharlene Dixon, who traveled from Perth for the event, said she was moved to tears by the procession of "78'ers" who led the march. The group is made up of participants of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 1978.

Sydney is the first city in the southern hemisphere to host WorldPride, a global festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. The 17-day festival coincides with the fifth anniversary of Australia passing marriage equality legislation.