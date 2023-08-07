Life Travel & Tourist Service Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:32 pm Share

Life Travel & Tourist Service Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 1,235.92 million compared to TWD 28.56 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 76.25 million compared to net loss of TWD 31.65 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 2.26 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of TWD 1.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 2.26 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of TWD 1.08 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 1,891.21 million compared to TWD 56.41 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 106.01 million compared to net loss of TWD 56.69 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 3.17 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of TWD 1.93 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 3.17 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of TWD 1.93 a year ago.