|8.760 AUD
|+4.41%
|+7.63%
|+80.04%
|Nov. 14
|Life360, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|Oct. 31
|Life360 Enhances Family Safety App with Launch of New Features and Membership Benefits in the Uk
Presenter SpeechJolanta Masojada (Executives)[Audio Gap] Life360. This call is being conducted as a Zoom audio web...
Life360, Inc. (Life360) is a technology platform used to locate the people, pets, and things that matter to families. Life360 has a category at the intersection of family, technology, and safety to help keep families connected and safe. Its core offering, the Life360 mobile application, includes features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. The Company's products include Life360 Subscription Offerings, Life360 Platform, Tile Product Line, Tile Subscription Offerings, Jiobit Product Line, and Jiobit Subscription Offerings. The Company is engaged in the sale of subscriptions and hardware tracking devices to access its services across its three brands, including Life360, Tile and Jiobit. Jiobit is a platform-agnostic wearable location device for young children, pets and seniors. Tile is a cross-platform brand for finding objects. The Company has approximately 48.6 million monthly active users (MAU) located in more than 150 countries.
2024-02-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
8.390AUD
Average target price
11.18AUD
Spread / Average Target
+33.29%
