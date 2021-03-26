Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change In Corporate Information

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Company Registration No. 200311348E) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The Board of Directors ("Board") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that with effect from 26 March 2021, the registered address of the Company will be changed to 30 Cecil Street #19-08 Prudential Tower Singapore 049712.

The contact details of the registered office remain unchanged as follows:

Tel: (65) 6221 9344

Fax: (65) 6491 6498

By Order of the Board

Lam Siew Kee

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 26 March 2021

