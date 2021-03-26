Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE CATALIST MARKET  >  LifeBrandz Ltd.    1D3   SG1DF7000002

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(1D3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change In Corporate Information

03/26/2021 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Company Registration No. 200311348E) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The Board of Directors ("Board") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that with effect from 26 March 2021, the registered address of the Company will be changed to 30 Cecil Street #19-08 Prudential Tower Singapore 049712.

The contact details of the registered office remain unchanged as follows:

Tel: (65) 6221 9344

Fax: (65) 6491 6498

By Order of the Board

Lam Siew Kee

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 26 March 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

LifeBrandz Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 09:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
05:51aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Change In Corporate Information
PU
03/15LIFEBRANDZ  : Further Pares Debt to Shareholder with Share Placement Proceeds; S..
MT
03/11LIFEBRANDZ  : Names New CEO
MT
03/10LIFEBRANDZ  : Swings to Profit in Fiscal H1 Through January as Waived Loans Offs..
MT
03/10LIFEBRANDZ  : Completes Sale of Businesses to Capital Square
MT
03/10LIFEBRANDZ  : CEO Steps Down Over New Strategic Direction
MT
03/09LIFEBRANDZ  : Completes $1.1 Million Private Placement
MT
03/08LIFEBRANDZ  : Completes Disposal of Two Businesses to Capital Square; Other Sale..
MT
02/23PLACEMENTS  : : Receipt Of Listing And Quotation Notice From The SGX-ST
PU
02/23LIFEBRANDZ  : Respond Questions From Shareholders For EGM On 26 February 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,34 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net income 2020 -5,84 M -4,34 M -4,34 M
Net Debt 2020 6,27 M 4,66 M 4,66 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,4 M 9,17 M 9,18 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
Duration : Period :
LifeBrandz Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Siew Kee Lam Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheung Ka Ho Chief Financial Officer
Puak Huen Ang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yit Keong Lim Independent Director
Xiaolan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFEBRANDZ LTD.-33.33%8
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.88%128 207
COMPASS GROUP PLC9.02%39 807
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.12.43%19 059
SODEXO16.84%14 851
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED1.20%5 379
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ