LifeBrandz : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

09/28/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS AND FULL YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Telephone no.: (65) 6232 3210) at 1, Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Page 1 of 22

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

Table of Contents

Page

A Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

3

B Condensed interim statements of financial position

5

C Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

6

D Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows

8

E Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

10

F Other information required by Catalist Rules Appendix 7C

17

Page 2 of 22

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

  1. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Revenue

Other operating income

Expenses

  • Inventories and consumables used
  • Amortisation and depreciation
  • Employee benefits
  • Finance cost
  • Advertising, media and entertainment
  • Lease expenses
  • Transportation
  • Legal and professional fees
  • Other operating expenses

Total expenses

Profit/(loss) before income tax - Income tax expense

Profit/(Loss) from continuing operations for the financial period

Discontinued operations

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interest

Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations for the financial period

Total profit/(loss) for the financial period

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interest

Other comprehensive income:

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial period

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial period attributable to:

Owners of the Company Non-controlling interest

Six months ended

Full year ended

31-Jul-21

31-Jul-20

31-Jul-21

31-Jul-20

2H FY21

2H FY20

Inc/

FY21

FY20

Inc/

(Dec)

(Dec)

S$'000

S$'000

%

S$'000

S$'000

%

Note

15

448

(97%)

34

1,947

(98%)

4

-

404

N.M.

2,457

414

>100%

(11)

(178)

(94%)

(16)

(688)

(98%)

(4)

(255)

(98%)

(10)

(681)

(99%)

(317)

(994)

(68%)

(717)

(1,787)

(60%)

(9)

-

N.M.

(11)

(30)

(63%)

-

(18)

N.M.

(4)

(48)

(92%)

(57)

-

N.M.

(85)

(111)

(23%)

-

(1)

N.M.

(1)

(6)

(83%)

(31)

(98)

(68%)

(302)

(259)

17%

(577)

(1,292)

(55%)

(603)

(1,578)

(62%)

(1,006)

(2,836)

(65%)

(1,749)

(5,188)

(66%)

(991)

(1,984)

(50%)

742

(2,827)

N.M.

6

(16)

-

N.M.

(16)

-

N.M.

7

(1,007)

(1,984)

(49%)

726

(2,827)

N.M.

(221)

(2,578)

(91%)

1,168

(3,017)

N.M.

68

(2,557)

N.M.

2,146

(2,803)

N.M.

(153)

(5,135)

(97%)

3,314

(5,820)

N.M.

(1,160)

(7,119)

(84%)

4,040

(8,647)

N.M.

(1,228)

(4,562)

(73%)

1,894

(5,844)

N.M.

68

(2,557)

N.M.

2,146

(2,803)

N.M.

(1,160)

(7,119)

(84%)

4,040

(8,647)

N.M.

105

143

(27%)

109

126

(13%)

(1,055)

(6,976)

(85%)

4,149

(8,521)

N.M.

(1,178)

(4,472)

(74%)

1,948

(5,771)

N.M.

123

(2,504)

N.M.

2,201

(2,750)

N.M.

(1,055)

(6,976)

(85%)

4,149

(8,521)

N.M.

Page 3 of 22

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company (cents):

Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations

Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share from discontinued operations

Total basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share

N.M. - not meaningful

Six months ended

Full year ended

31-Jul-21

31-Jul-20

31-Jul-21

31-Jul-20

2H FY21

2H FY20

FY21

FY20

Note

9

(0.09)

(0.32)

0.08

(0.49)

(0.01)

(0.43)

0.13

(0.52)

(0.10)

(0.75)

0.21

(1.01)

Page 4 of 22

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

B. Condensed interim statements of financial position

The Group

The Company

31/7/2021

31/7/2020

31/7/2021

31/7/2020

Note

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Current assets

Inventories

2

6

-

-

Trade and other receivables

121

540

425

294

Cash and cash equivalents

4,454

105

4,350

10

4,577

651

4,775

304

Non-current assets

Plant and equipment

6

27

5

9

11

Guarantee deposit

-

183

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

*

*

6

210

5

9

Total assets

4,583

861

4,780

313

Current liabilities

Bank borrowings

-

27

-

-

Provision for reinstatement

-

242

-

-

Trade and other payables

1,034

4,890

1,090

3,155

Lease liabilities

-

557

-

-

Income tax liabilities

-

3

-

-

1,034

5,719

1,090

3,155

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

-

2,825

-

-

-

2,825

-

-

Total liabilities

1,034

8,544

1,090

3,155

Equity

Share capital

69,950

63,074

69,950

63,074

13

Foreign currency translation reserve

(110)

(164)

-

-

Accumulated losses

(66,291)

(68,185)

(66,260)

(65,916)

Equity attributable to owners of the

Company

3,549

(5,275)

3,690

(2,842)

Non-controlling interest

-

(2,408)

-

-

Total equity/(deficit)

3,549

(7,683)

3,690

(2,842)

Total equity and liabilities

4,583

861

4,780

313

* - amount less than S$1,000

Page 5 of 22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LifeBrandz Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 10:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
