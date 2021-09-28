LifeBrandz : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
Table of Contents
Page
A Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
3
B Condensed interim statements of financial position
5
C Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
6
D Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows
8
E Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
10
F Other information required by Catalist Rules Appendix 7C
17
Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Revenue
Other operating income
Expenses
Inventories and consumables used
Amortisation and depreciation
Employee benefits
Finance cost
Advertising, media and entertainment
Lease expenses
Transportation
Legal and professional fees
Other operating expenses
Total expenses
Profit/(loss) before income tax - Income tax expense
Profit/(Loss) from continuing operations for the financial period
Discontinued operations
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interest
Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations for the financial period
Total profit/(loss) for the financial period
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interest
Other comprehensive income:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial period
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial period attributable to:
Owners of the Company Non-controlling interest
Six months ended
Full year ended
31-Jul-21
31-Jul-20
31-Jul-21
31-Jul-20
2H FY21
2H FY20
Inc/
FY21
FY20
Inc/
(Dec)
(Dec)
S$'000
S$'000
%
S$'000
S$'000
%
Note
15
448
(97%)
34
1,947
(98%)
4
-
404
N.M.
2,457
414
>100%
(11)
(178)
(94%)
(16)
(688)
(98%)
(4)
(255)
(98%)
(10)
(681)
(99%)
(317)
(994)
(68%)
(717)
(1,787)
(60%)
(9)
-
N.M.
(11)
(30)
(63%)
-
(18)
N.M.
(4)
(48)
(92%)
(57)
-
N.M.
(85)
(111)
(23%)
-
(1)
N.M.
(1)
(6)
(83%)
(31)
(98)
(68%)
(302)
(259)
17%
(577)
(1,292)
(55%)
(603)
(1,578)
(62%)
(1,006)
(2,836)
(65%)
(1,749)
(5,188)
(66%)
(991)
(1,984)
(50%)
742
(2,827)
N.M.
6
(16)
-
N.M.
(16)
-
N.M.
7
(1,007)
(1,984)
(49%)
726
(2,827)
N.M.
(221)
(2,578)
(91%)
1,168
(3,017)
N.M.
68
(2,557)
N.M.
2,146
(2,803)
N.M.
(153)
(5,135)
(97%)
3,314
(5,820)
N.M.
(1,160)
(7,119)
(84%)
4,040
(8,647)
N.M.
(1,228)
(4,562)
(73%)
1,894
(5,844)
N.M.
68
(2,557)
N.M.
2,146
(2,803)
N.M.
(1,160)
(7,119)
(84%)
4,040
(8,647)
N.M.
105
143
(27%)
109
126
(13%)
(1,055)
(6,976)
(85%)
4,149
(8,521)
N.M.
(1,178)
(4,472)
(74%)
1,948
(5,771)
N.M.
123
(2,504)
N.M.
2,201
(2,750)
N.M.
(1,055)
(6,976)
(85%)
4,149
(8,521)
N.M.
Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company (cents):
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share from continuing operations
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share from discontinued operations
Total basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share
N.M. - not meaningful
Six months ended
Full year ended
31-Jul-21
31-Jul-20
31-Jul-21
31-Jul-20
2H FY21
2H FY20
FY21
FY20
Note
9
(0.09)
(0.32)
0.08
(0.49)
(0.01)
(0.43)
0.13
(0.52)
(0.10)
(0.75)
0.21
(1.01)
B. Condensed interim statements of financial position
The Group
The Company
31/7/2021
31/7/2020
31/7/2021
31/7/2020
Note
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Current assets
Inventories
2
6
-
-
Trade and other receivables
121
540
425
294
Cash and cash equivalents
4,454
105
4,350
10
4,577
651
4,775
304
Non-current assets
Plant and equipment
6
27
5
9
11
Guarantee deposit
-
183
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
*
*
6
210
5
9
Total assets
4,583
861
4,780
313
Current liabilities
Bank borrowings
-
27
-
-
Provision for reinstatement
-
242
-
-
Trade and other payables
1,034
4,890
1,090
3,155
Lease liabilities
-
557
-
-
Income tax liabilities
-
3
-
-
1,034
5,719
1,090
3,155
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
-
2,825
-
-
-
2,825
-
-
Total liabilities
1,034
8,544
1,090
3,155
Equity
Share capital
69,950
63,074
69,950
63,074
13
Foreign currency translation reserve
(110)
(164)
-
-
Accumulated losses
(66,291)
(68,185)
(66,260)
(65,916)
Equity attributable to owners of the
Company
3,549
(5,275)
3,690
(2,842)
Non-controlling interest
-
(2,408)
-
-
Total equity/(deficit)
3,549
(7,683)
3,690
(2,842)
Total equity and liabilities
4,583
861
4,780
313
* - amount less than S$1,000
