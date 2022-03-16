Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. LifeBrandz Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1D3   SG1DF7000002

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(1D3)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03/16 02:55:07 am
0.003 SGD    --.--%
02/02LIFEBRANDZ : Non-Binding Term Sheet
PU
2021LIFEBRANDZ : Receipt Of Listing And Quotation Notice
PU
2021LIFEBRANDZ : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Key Management Personnel And Executive Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeBrandz : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2022

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Telephone no.: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Page 1 of 18

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

Table of Contents

Page

A Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

3

B Condensed interim statements of financial position

5

C Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

6

D Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows

8

E Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

9

F Other information required by Catalist Rules Appendix 7C

14

Page 2 of 18

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

  1. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Group

Six months ended

Note

31-Jan-22

31-Jan-21

Inc/

("HY FY22")

("HY FY21")

(Dec)

S$'000

S$'000

%

Revenue

4

37

19

95%

Other operating income

83

2,545

(97%)

Expenses

- Inventories and consumables used

(11)

(5)

>100%

- Amortisation and depreciation

(1)

(6)

(83%)

- Employee benefits

(402)

(400)

1%

- Finance cost

-

(2)

N.M.

- Advertising, media and entertainment

(2)

(6)

(67%)

- Lease expenses

(19)

(28)

(32%)

- Transportation

(1)

(1)

-

- Legal and professional fees

(131)

(271)

(52%)

- Other operating expenses

(62)

(112)

(45%)

Total expenses

(629)

(831)

(24%)

(Loss)/Profit before income tax

6

(509)

1,733

N.M.

- Income tax expense

-

-

-

(Loss)/Profit from continuing operations for the financial period

(509)

1,733

N.M.

Discontinued operations

Owners of the Company

-

1,389

N.M.

Non-controlling interest

-

2,078

N.M.

Profit from discontinued operations

-

3,467

N.M.

for the financial period

Total (loss)/profit for the financial period

(509)

5,200

N.M.

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(509)

3,122

N.M.

Non-controlling interest

-

2,078

N.M.

(509)

5,200

N.M.

Other comprehensive income:

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(41)

4

N.M.

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the financial period

(550)

5,204

N.M.

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the financial period attributable

to:

Owners of the Company

(550)

3,126

N.M.

Non-controlling interest

-

2,078

N.M.

(550)

5,204

N.M.

Page 3 of 18

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

(Loss)/Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (cents):

Basic and diluted (loss)/earning per share from continuing operations

Basic and diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

Total basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

N.M. - not meaningful

Group

Six months ended

Note

31-Jan-22

31-Jan-21

Inc/

("HY FY22")

("HY FY21")

(Dec)

S$'000

S$'000

%

8

(0.02)

0.25

N.M.

-

0.20

N.A.

(0.02)

0.46

N.M.

Page 4 of 18

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

B. Condensed interim statements of financial position

Note

Current assets

Inventories

Trade and other receivables

Cash and cash equivalents

Non-current assets

Plant and equipment

10

Investment in subsidiaries

Total assets

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

Total liabilities

Equity

Share capital

11

Foreign currency translation reserve

Accumulated losses

Equity attributable to owners of the

Company

Total equity

Total equity and liabilities

The Group

The Company

31/1/2022

31/7/2021

31/1/2022

31/7/2021

(Audited)

(Audited)

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

3

2

-

-

116

121

578

425

3,557

4,454

3,497

4,350

3,676

4,577

4,075

4,775

6

6

4

5

*

-

*

-

6

6

4

5

3,682

4,583

4,079

4,780

650

1,001

794

1,090

650

1,001

794

1,090

69,950

69,950

69,950

69,950

(84)

(43)

-

-

(66,834)

(66,325)

(66,665)

(66,260)

3,032

3,582

3,285

3,690

3,032

3,582

3,285

3,690

3,682

4,583

4,079

4,780

* - amount less than S$1,000

Page 5 of 18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LifeBrandz Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
02/02LIFEBRANDZ : Non-Binding Term Sheet
PU
2021LIFEBRANDZ : Receipt Of Listing And Quotation Notice
PU
2021LIFEBRANDZ : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Key Management Personnel And Executiv..
PU
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25 November 2021
PU
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 25 November 2021
PU
2021LIFEBRANDZ : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 25 November 2021
PU
2021REPL : :Annual General Meeting::Voluntary
PU
2021REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
2021FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Auditor's Comments Of Accounts
PU
2021EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 4,01 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
Net cash 2021 4,20 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,18 M 4,52 M 4,52 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,48x
EV / Sales 2021 179x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
Duration : Period :
LifeBrandz Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Siew Kee Lam Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Puak Huen Ang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yit Keong Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiaolan Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
U Wei Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFEBRANDZ LTD.-25.00%5
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-28.94%91 207
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.27%38 550
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-17.43%15 862
SODEXO-5.55%11 559
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.96%4 801