LifeBrandz : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2022
This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor").
This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.
The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Telephone no.: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.
Table of Contents
Page
A Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
3
B Condensed interim statements of financial position
5
C Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
6
D Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows
8
E Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
9
F Other information required by Catalist Rules Appendix 7C
14
Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Group
Six months ended
Note
31-Jan-22
31-Jan-21
Inc/
("HY FY22")
("HY FY21")
(Dec)
S$'000
S$'000
%
Revenue
4
37
19
95%
Other operating income
83
2,545
(97%)
Expenses
- Inventories and consumables used
(11)
(5)
>100%
- Amortisation and depreciation
(1)
(6)
(83%)
- Employee benefits
(402)
(400)
1%
- Finance cost
-
(2)
N.M.
- Advertising, media and entertainment
(2)
(6)
(67%)
- Lease expenses
(19)
(28)
(32%)
- Transportation
(1)
(1)
-
- Legal and professional fees
(131)
(271)
(52%)
- Other operating expenses
(62)
(112)
(45%)
Total expenses
(629)
(831)
(24%)
(Loss)/Profit before income tax
6
(509)
1,733
N.M.
- Income tax expense
-
-
-
(Loss)/Profit from continuing operations for the financial period
(509)
1,733
N.M.
Discontinued operations
Owners of the Company
-
1,389
N.M.
Non-controlling interest
-
2,078
N.M.
Profit from discontinued operations
-
3,467
N.M.
for the financial period
Total (loss)/profit for the financial period
(509)
5,200
N.M.
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(509)
3,122
N.M.
Non-controlling interest
-
2,078
N.M.
(509)
5,200
N.M.
Other comprehensive income:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(41)
4
N.M.
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the financial period
(550)
5,204
N.M.
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the financial period attributable
to:
Owners of the Company
(550)
3,126
N.M.
Non-controlling interest
-
2,078
N.M.
(550)
5,204
N.M.
(Loss)/Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (cents):
Basic and diluted (loss)/earning per share from continuing operations
Basic and diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
Total basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share
N.M. - not meaningful
Group
Six months ended
Note
31-Jan-22
31-Jan-21
Inc/
("HY FY22")
("HY FY21")
(Dec)
S$'000
S$'000
%
8
(0.02)
0.25
N.M.
-
0.20
N.A.
(0.02)
0.46
N.M.
B. Condensed interim statements of financial position
Note
Current assets
Inventories
Trade and other receivables
Cash and cash equivalents
Non-current assets
Plant and equipment
10
Investment in subsidiaries
Total assets
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
Total liabilities
Equity
Share capital
11
Foreign currency translation reserve
Accumulated losses
Equity attributable to owners of the
Company
Total equity
Total equity and liabilities
The Group
The Company
31/1/2022
31/7/2021
31/1/2022
31/7/2021
(Audited)
(Audited)
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
3
2
-
-
116
121
578
425
3,557
4,454
3,497
4,350
3,676
4,577
4,075
4,775
6
6
4
5
*
-
*
-
6
6
4
5
3,682
4,583
4,079
4,780
650
1,001
794
1,090
650
1,001
794
1,090
69,950
69,950
69,950
69,950
(84)
(43)
-
-
(66,834)
(66,325)
(66,665)
(66,260)
3,032
3,582
3,285
3,690
3,032
3,582
3,285
3,690
3,682
4,583
4,079
4,780
* - amount less than S$1,000
