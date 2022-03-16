LifeBrandz : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2022

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Telephone no.: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.