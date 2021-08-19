Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. LifeBrandz Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1D3   SG1DF7000002

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(1D3)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeBrandz : Further Update On The Business Operation In Light Of Covid-19

08/19/2021 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Company Registration Number 200311348E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

FURTHER UPDATE ON THE BUSINESS OPERATION IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Company's announcements dated 3 August 2021 and 5 August 2021.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), refers to the Company's announcements dated 3 August 2021 and 5 August 2021 ("Announcements") and wishes to update shareholders that the Temporary Closure of Mulligan's Irish Pub in Pattaya, Thailand ("Mulligan") operated by the Company's 100%-owned subsidiary, Mulligan's Co., Ltd., will be further extended to 31 August 2021. In view of the current uncertain COVID-19 situation, it is not unforeseeable that the CCSA may choose to extend the closure for a longer period beyond 31 August 2021.

The Company will continue to monitor the impact of new government measurement/policies on the Group's business operations and albeit possible further restriction extension to be announced by CCSA. The Company will make the necessary announcement(s) if there is any material impact arising from the extended Temporary Closure which has not been previously announced and when the restriction is lifted in the dark-red zone provinces, specifically in Chonburi (Pattaya City) to allow Mulligan to re-open for business again.

By Order of the Board

Lam Siew Kee

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

19 August 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "SPONSOR"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

1

Disclaimer

LifeBrandz Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
06:14aLIFEBRANDZ : Further Update On The Business Operation In Light Of Covid-19
PU
08/05LIFEBRANDZ : Response To SGX Queries
PU
08/03LIFEBRANDZ : Expects Negative Impact on Revenue following Extended Closure of Th..
MT
08/03LIFEBRANDZ : Update On The Business Operation In Light Of Covid-19
PU
07/13LIFEBRANDZ : Use Of Placement Proceeds
PU
06/24LIFEBRANDZ : Allots, Issues Rights Shares, Warrants
MT
06/21LIFEBRANDZ : Raises Nearly $4 Million from Oversubscribed Rights, Warrants Issue
MT
06/18LIFEBRANDZ : Results Of The Rights Cum Warrants Issue
PU
06/09LIFEBRANDZ : Change In Board Composition And Board Commitees
PU
06/09LifeBrandz Ltd. Appoints Lim U Wei Ralph Howard as Independent Director, Chai..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,34 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
Net income 2020 -5,84 M -4,28 M -4,28 M
Net Debt 2020 6,27 M 4,60 M 4,60 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 7,57 M 7,55 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
Duration : Period :
LifeBrandz Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Siew Kee Lam Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheung Ka Ho Chief Financial Officer
Puak Huen Ang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yit Keong Lim Independent Director
Xiaolan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFEBRANDZ LTD.-72.22%8
STARBUCKS CORPORATION8.13%136 398
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.09%36 812
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.15.02%17 855
SODEXO2.57%12 127
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED44.76%7 166