LifeBrandz : Further Update On The Business Operation In Light Of Covid-19

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Company Registration Number 200311348E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

FURTHER UPDATE ON THE BUSINESS OPERATION IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Company's announcements dated 3 August 2021 and 5 August 2021.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), refers to the Company's announcements dated 3 August 2021 and 5 August 2021 ("Announcements") and wishes to update shareholders that the Temporary Closure of Mulligan's Irish Pub in Pattaya, Thailand ("Mulligan") operated by the Company's 100%-owned subsidiary, Mulligan's Co., Ltd., will be further extended to 31 August 2021. In view of the current uncertain COVID-19 situation, it is not unforeseeable that the CCSA may choose to extend the closure for a longer period beyond 31 August 2021.

The Company will continue to monitor the impact of new government measurement/policies on the Group's business operations and albeit possible further restriction extension to be announced by CCSA. The Company will make the necessary announcement(s) if there is any material impact arising from the extended Temporary Closure which has not been previously announced and when the restriction is lifted in the dark-red zone provinces, specifically in Chonburi (Pattaya City) to allow Mulligan to re-open for business again.

By Order of the Board

Lam Siew Kee

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

19 August 2021

