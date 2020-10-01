Log in
LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(1D3)
LifeBrandz : Official Opening Of BBQ Daruma Japanese Restaurant In Japan

10/01/2020 | 05:35am EDT

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Company Registration No. 200311348E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

OFFICIAL OPENING OF BBQ DARUMA JAPANESE RESTAURANT

IN JAPAN

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the new Japanese restaurant, BBQ Daruma, has officially opened on 1 October 2020, managed under the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, SYNC Co. Ltd.

BBQ Daruma is offering affordable and family friendly Japanese-style barbecue of grilled innards. It is located at 5-3-12 Taguchi Building 2nd Floor, Hiroo, Shibuya, 150- 0012 Tokyo, Japan.

The Group is currently planning to open its second Japanese-style barbecue restaurant by end of 2020 in Japan and is expecting the new restaurants to contribute a significant portion of its revenue for the financial year ending 31 July 2021.

By Order of the Board

Saito Hiroyuki

Executive Chairman / Chief Executive Officer

1 October 2020

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.





LifeBrandz Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroyuki Saito Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheung Ka Ho Chief Financial Officer
Kurokawa Shingo Independent Director
Yit Keong Lim Independent Director
Naoki Watanabe Independent Non-Executive Director
