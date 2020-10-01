LifeBrandz : Official Opening Of BBQ Daruma Japanese Restaurant In Japan

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Company Registration No. 200311348E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

OFFICIAL OPENING OF BBQ DARUMA JAPANESE RESTAURANT

IN JAPAN

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the new Japanese restaurant, BBQ Daruma, has officially opened on 1 October 2020, managed under the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, SYNC Co. Ltd.

BBQ Daruma is offering affordable and family friendly Japanese-style barbecue of grilled innards. It is located at 5-3-12 Taguchi Building 2nd Floor, Hiroo, Shibuya, 150- 0012 Tokyo, Japan.

The Group is currently planning to open its second Japanese-style barbecue restaurant by end of 2020 in Japan and is expecting the new restaurants to contribute a significant portion of its revenue for the financial year ending 31 July 2021.

By Order of the Board

Saito Hiroyuki

Executive Chairman / Chief Executive Officer

1 October 2020

