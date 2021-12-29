LifeBrandz : Receipt Of Listing And Quotation Notice

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Company Registration No.: 200311348E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RECEIPT OF LISTING AND QUOTATION NOTICE

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Company's circular dated 10 November 2021 ("Circular").

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of LifeBrandz Ltd. ("the Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Circular relating to, inter alia, the proposed adoption of the ESOS 2021 and PSP 2021.

The Board wishes to announce that the Company had, on 28 December 2021, received the listing and quotation notice from the SGX-ST, for the listing and quotation of the New Shares. The listing and quotation of the New Shares is subject to compliance with the SGX-ST's listing requirements.

The listing and quotation notice is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the New Shares, the ESOS 2021, the PSP 2021, the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lam Siew Kee

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

29 December 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

1