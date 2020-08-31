LifeBrandz : Updates On Investment Agreement Between Lb F&B Pte Ltd And Kaji Mitsuyoshi

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Company Registration No. 200311348E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

UPDATES ON INVESTMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN LB F&B PTE. LTD. AND KAJI MITSUYOSHI IN RELATION TO AN INCORPORATION OF COMPANY TO CONDUCT A HIGH-END JAPANESE RESTAURANT BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcements dated 28 February 2020, 6 March 2020 and 29 May 2020 in relation to the investment agreement (the "Agreement") between the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, LB F&B Pte. Ltd. ("LB F&B") and Mr Kaji Mitsuyoshi ("Mr. Kaji") in relation to a proposed investment into Kaji F&B Pte. Ltd. ("Kaji F&B") (the "Investment"), as well as the announcement dated 4 May 2020 regarding, amongst other things, the permanent closure of Hashida Sushi Singapore and the change of concept to Kaji F&B (collectively, the "Previous Announcements").

Unless as otherwise defined, all capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements.

Further to the Previous Announcements, the Board wishes to update shareholders that Kaji F&B has not been incorporated in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. After preliminary discussions, the Group has been informed by Mr. Kaji of his intention to discontinue the Investment. The Group is currently discussing with Mr. Kaji about the way forward.

The Company will make the necessary announcement(s) to update shareholders on any material developments on the above matter when appropriate.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Saito Hiroyuki

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

31 August 2020

