REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary 11/25/2021 | 04:40am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Notice of Annual General Meeting NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") will be convened and held by way of electronic means on Thursday, 25 November 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes: AS ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements of the Company and the Group for the financial year ended 31 July 2021 together with the Auditors' Report thereon. (Resolution 1) 2. To approve Directors' fees of S$80,207 for the financial year ended 31 July 2021. (2020: S$81,785) (Resolution 2) 3. To re-elect the following Directors who are retiring pursuant to Regulations 107 and 117 of the Constitution of the Company: Regulation 107 (Resolution 3) Mr. Lim Yit Keong Regulation 117 (Resolution 4) Mr. Lam Siew Kee Mr. Lim U Wei Ralph Howard (Resolution 5) [See Explanatory Note (i)] 4. To re-appoint Messrs Mazars LLP, as auditor of the Company and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix its remuneration. (Resolution 6) 5. To transact any other ordinary business which may be properly transacted at an AGM. AS SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution (with or without amendments): 6. Authority to allot and issue shares in the capital of the Company That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore ("Companies Act") and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") ("Catalist Rules"), the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to: (i) allot and issue shares in the capital of the Company (" Shares ") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, " Instruments ") that might or would require Shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) options, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into Shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue Shares in pursuance of any Instrument made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force, Notice of Annual General Meeting provided that: the aggregate number of Shares (including Shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) to be issued pursuant to this Resolution shall not exceed 100% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of Shares (including Shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders of the Company shall not exceed 50% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph

(2) below); (subject to such calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of Shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the percentage of issued Shares shall be based on the number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time of the passing of this Resolution, after adjusting for: new Shares arising from the conversion or exercise of convertible securities; new Shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards, provided that such share awards or share options (as the case may be) were granted in compliance with Part VIII of Chapter 8 of the Catalist Rules; and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of Shares. Adjustments in accordance with sub-paragraph (2)(a) or sub-paragraph (2)(b) above are only to be made in respect of new Shares arising from convertible securities, share options or share awards which were issued and outstanding or subsisting at the time of the passing of this Resolution; in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Catalist Rules for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX- ST), all applicable legal requirements under the Companies Act and the Constitution of the Company for the time being in force; and unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, such authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier. (Resolution 7) [See Explanatory Note (ii)] By Order of the Board Shirley Tan Sey Liy Company Secretary 10 November 2021 Singapore Notice of Annual General Meeting Explanatory Notes: Mr. Lim Yit Keong will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as the Lead Independent Director, the Chairman of the Audit Committee, a member of the Nominating Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. There are no relationships (including family relationships) between Mr. Lim Yit Keong and the other Directors, the Company, its related corporations, its officers or its substantial shareholders, which may affect his independence. The Board considers Mr. Lim Yit Keong to be independent for the purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.

Mr. Lam Siew Kee will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Lim U Wei Ralph Howard will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as an Independent Director, the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee of the Company. There are no relationships (including family relationships) between Mr. Lim U Wei Ralph Howard and the other Directors, the Company, its related corporations, its officers or its substantial shareholders, which may affect his independence. The Board considers Mr. Lim U Wei Ralph Howard to be independent for the purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.

Further detailed information on Mr. Lim Yit Keong, Mr. Lam Siew Kee and Mr. Lim U Wei Ralph Howard can be found in the sections titled "Board of Directors", "Corporate Governance Report", "Directors' Statement" and "Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-election" of the Annual Report 2021. Resolution 7, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of this AGM until the date of the next AGM of the Company, or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held or such authority is varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, whichever is the earlier, to issue Shares, make or grant Instruments convertible into Shares and to issue Shares pursuant to such Instruments, up to a number not exceeding, in total, 100% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company, of which up to 50% may be issued other than on a pro rata basis to shareholders of the Company. For determining the aggregate number of Shares that may be issued, the percentage of issued Shares in the capital of the Company will be calculated based on the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time this Resolution is passed after adjusting for new Shares arising from the conversion or exercise of the Instruments or any convertible securities, the exercise of share options or the vesting of share awards outstanding or subsisting at the time when this Resolution is passed and any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of Shares. Notes: On 3 April 2020, the Singapore Government announced the implementation of "circuit breaker" measures (enhanced safe distancing measures and closure of non-essential workplace premises) to curb the further spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 (the "Temporary Measures Act") was passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020 and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Meetings Orders") was issued by the Minister for Law on 13 April 2020 which provide, among others, legal certainty to enable issuers to make alternative arrangements to hold general meetings where personal attendance is required under written law or legal instruments (such as a company's constitution). The Meeting Orders have been extended from 30 September 2020 to 30 June 2021 and amendments to the Temporary Measures Act come into force on 29 September 2020. A joint statement was also issued on 13 April 2020, and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020 and 1 October 2020, by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Exchange Regulation providing guidance for listed and non-listed entities on the manner in which general meetings are to be conducted during the period when elevated safe distancing measures are in place. In view of these development, general meetings which held beyond 30 June 2021 can be held via electronic means, and are encouraged to do so. This will help keep physical interactions and COVID-19 transmission risks to a minimum, which remain important in the long term, even as safe distancing regulations are gradually and cautiously relaxed. Printed copies of this notice and the accompanying Annual Report and Proxy Form will NOT be sent to members. Instead, these documents will be made available on the SGXNet at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements. Alternative arrangements relating to members' participation at the AGM are: observing and/or listening to the AGM proceedings contemporaneously via a live webcast and live audio feed of the AGM proceedings (" Live AGM Webcast " and " Live AGM Audio Feed ", respectively); submitting questions in advance in relation of the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM; and appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM. Notice of Annual General Meeting Members will be able to participate in the AGM in following manner set out in the paragraphs below. Live AGM Webcast and Live AGM Audio Feed: In light of the above developments, the Company is arranging for the Live AGM Webcast and the Live AGM Audio Feed which will take place on Thursday, 25 November 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in place of the physical AGM. Members will be able to watch or listen to the AGM proceedings through the Live AGM Webcast or the Live AGM Audio Feed via mobile phone, tablet, computer or any such electronic device. The Company will not accept any physical attendance by members. Any member seeking to attend the AGM physically in person will be turned away. In order to do so, members must pre-register online at the URL https://conveneagm.com/sg/lifebrandz2021by 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 (the "Registration Deadline"), being not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM, to enable the Company to verify their members' status. Following the verification and upon the closure of pre-registration, authenticated members will receive email instructions to access the Live AGM Webcast and the Live AGM Audio Feed of the AGM proceedings by 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 (being 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM). Members are reminded that the AGM proceedings are private. Accordingly, members must not forward the abovementioned email instructions to other persons who are not members and who are not entitled to attend the AGM. This is also to avoid any technical disruptions or overload to the Live AGM Webcast and the Live AGM Audio Feed. Members who register by the Registration Deadline but do not receive the abovementioned email instructions by 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 may contact the Company's technical support by email at support@conveneagm.comfor assistance. Persons who hold Shares of the Company through relevant intermediaries (as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act), including investors who buy Shares using SRS monies ("SRS Investors"), and who wish to participate in the AGM should, in addition to pre-registering online, contact their respective relevant intermediaries (which would include SRS Operators) through which they hold such Shares as soon as possible in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the AGM. Submission of Questions in Advance: Please note that members will not be able to raise questions at the AGM during the Live AGM Webcast or the Live AGM Audio Feed, and therefore it is important for members to pre-register their participation in order to be able to submit their questions in advance of the AGM. Members may submit questions relating to the items on the Resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM in advance: by post to the registered office of the Company at 30 Cecil Street, #19-08 Prudential Tower, Singapore 049712; by email to invest@lifebrandz.com ; or via such member's account following registration at the URL https://conveneagm.com/sg/lifebrandz2021 All questions must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 22 November 2021 (being 72 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM). A member who wishes to submit his/her/its questions by post or by email is required to indicate his/her/its full name (for individuals)/company name (for corporates), NRIC/passport number/company registration number, contact number, shareholding type and number of shares held together with his/her/its submission of questions, to the office address or email address provided. Persons who hold Shares of the Company through relevant intermediaries (as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act), including SRS Investors, can also submit their questions related to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM based on the abovementioned instructions. The Company will endeavour to address the substantial and relevant questions before or during the AGM. The responses to questions from members will be posted on the SGXNet and the Company's website soonest possible before the AGM, or if answered during the AGM, to be included in the minutes of the AGM which will be published on the SGXNet and the Company's website within 1 month after the date of the AGM. Notice of Annual General Meeting Submission of Proxy Forms to Vote: Members will not be able to vote online or through the Live AGM Webcast or the Live AGM Audio Feed on the Resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM. Members who wish to exercise their votes must submit a Proxy Form to appoint the Chairman of the AGM to cast votes on their behalf. Members (whether individual or corporate) appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy must give specific instructions as to his manner of voting, or abstentions from voting, in the Proxy Form, failing which the appointment will be treated as invalid. The Chairman of the AGM, as proxy, need not be a member of the Company. The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies must be signed by the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or signed by its attorney or officer duly authorised. The Proxy Form, duly executed together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which the instrument of proxy is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority (failing previous registration with the Company), must be submitted: by post to the registered office of the Company at 30 Cecil Street, #19-08 Prudential Tower, Singapore 049712; by email to invest@lifebrandz.com ; or via the member's account following registration at the URL https://conveneagm.com/sg/lifebrandz2021 in each case, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM, i.e. by 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 23 November 2021. A member who wishes to submit the Proxy Form must first download, complete and sign the Proxy Form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above. In view of the current COVID-19 situation, members are strongly encouraged to submit completed Proxy Forms electronically via email. Persons who hold Shares through relevant intermediaries (as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act), including SRS Investors, who wish to exercise their votes by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy should approach their respective relevant intermediaries (which would include SRS Operators) through which they hold such Shares in order to submit their voting instructions at least 7 working days before the AGM (i.e. by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 15 November 2021) in order to allow sufficient time for their respective relevant intermediaries to in turn submit a Proxy Form to appoint the Chairman of the AGM to vote on their behalf by 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 23 November 2021. The Company shall be entitled to reject the instrument appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy if it is incomplete, improperly completed, illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified in the instrument appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy (such as in the case where the appointor submits more than one instrument of proxy). A Depositor's name must appear on the Depository Register maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited as at 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM in order for the Depositor to be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM. IMPORTANT NOTICE:Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore, the Company may change the AGM arrangements at short notice. The Company will announce any changes to the holding or conduct of the AGM via the SGXNet. Members are advised to check the SGXNet regularly for updates on the AGM. The Company wishes to thank all shareholders for their patience and co-operation in enabling the Company to hold the AGM with the optimum safe distancing measures amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic. Personal Data Privacy: By (a) submitting a form appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote at the AGM and/or any adjournment thereof, or (b) submitting details for the registration to observe the proceedings of the AGM via the Live AGM Webcast or the Live AGM Audio Feed, or (c) submitting any question prior to the AGM in accordance with this notice, a member of the Company consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents or service providers) for the following purposes: processing and administration by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of the appointment of the Chairman of the AGM as proxy for the AGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, proxy lists, minutes and other documents relating to the AGM (including any adjournment thereof); This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer LifeBrandz Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about LIFEBRANDZ LTD. 04:40a REPL : :Annual General Meeting::Voluntary PU 04:30a REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary PU 11/10 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Auditor's Comments Of Accounts PU 11/10 EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary PU 11/10 Annual Reports And Related Documents PU 11/10 REPL : :Annual General Meeting::Voluntary PU 10/11 LIFEBRANDZ : CFO Leaves Resigns; Interim Successor Named MT 10/08 LIFEBRANDZ : Change - Announcement Of Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer PU 10/08 LifeBrandz Ltd. Announces Executive Changes CI 10/05 LIFEBRANDZ : Unit Reopens Restaurant in Pattaya, Thailand After Over a Month, Shares Plumm.. MT