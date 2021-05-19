Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary 05/19/2021 | 05:36am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CIRCULAR DATED 4 MAY 2021 THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY. This Circular is issued by LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company"). If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisers immediately. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the capital of the Company held through The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), you need not forward this Circular with the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("Notice of EGM") and the attached proxy form to the purchaser or transferee as arrangements will be made by CDP for a separate Circular with the Notice of EGM and the attached proxy form to be sent to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the capital of the Company represented by physical share certificate(s) which are not deposited with the CDP, you should at once hand this Circular with the Notice of EGM and the attached proxy form immediately to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or agent through whom you effected the sale or transfer, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee. This Circular has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This Circular has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Circular. The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21- 00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542. LIFEBRANDZ LTD. (Company Registration Number: 200311348E) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 November 2003) CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO: THE PROPOSED RENOUNCEABLE NON-UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS CUM WARRANTS ISSUE OF UP TO 1,030,170,246 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AT THE ISSUE PRICE OF S$0.005 FOR EACH RIGHTS SHARE, WITH UP TO 515,085,123 FREE DETACHABLE AND TRANSFERABLE WARRANTS, EACH WARRANT CARRYING THE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ONE (1) NEW ORDINARY SHARE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AT AN EXERCISE PRICE OF S$0.010 FOR EACH NEW SHARE, ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY ONE (1) EXISTING ORDINARY SHARE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY HELD BY THE ENTITLED SHAREHOLDERS AS AT THE RECORD DATE, WITH ONE (1) WARRANT FOR EVERY TWO (2) RIGHTS SHARES SUBSCRIBED, FRACTIONAL ENTITLEMENTS TO BE DISREGARDED; AND THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SHARES TO I CONCEPT GLOBAL GROWTH FUND PURSUANT TO RULE 803 OF THE CATALIST RULES IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES: Last date and time for lodgement of Proxy Form Date and time of Extraordinary General Meeting Place of Extraordinary General Meeting 17 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

19 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held by way of electronic means. TABLE OF CONTENTS PAGE DEFINITIONS…………………………………………………………………………………………………... 3 LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS 9 1. INTRODUCTION……………………………………………………………………………………….. 9 2. PROPOSED RIGHTS CUM WARRANTS ISSUE…………………………………………………… 10 3. PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE PROPOSED RIGHTS CUM WARRANTS ISSUE…………………. 10 4. VOTING, SUBSCRIPTION AND IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKINGS……………………………… 19 5. ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROPOSED RIGHTS CUM WARRANTS ISSUE…….. 22 6. RATIONALE……………………………………………………………………………………………. 24 7. USE OF PROCEEDS…………………………………………………………………………………. 26 8. WORKING CAPITAL CONFIRMATIONS……………………………………………………………. 27 9. FUNDRAISING EXERCISES UNDERTAKEN IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR (24) MONTHS….. 27 10. FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE PROPOSED RIGHTS CUM WARRANTS ISSUE……….………. 28 11. INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS………………………….. 31 12. RECORD DATE…………………………..…………………………………………………………….. 31 13. OFFER INFORMATION STATEMENT……………………………………………………………….. 31 14. DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATIONS………………………………………………………………... 31 15. EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING…………………………………………………………… 32 16. ABSTENTION FROM VOTING………………………………………………………………………... 32 17. ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS……………………………………………………. 32 18. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT……………………………………………………... 34 19. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION……………………………………………………... 34 APPENDIX A…………………………………………………………………………………………………… 35 APPENDIX B…………………………………………………………………………………………………… 36 APPENDIX C…………………………………………………………………………………………………… 38 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING…………………………………………………….. N-1 PROXY FORM 2 DEFINITIONS The following definitions apply throughout in this Circular except where the context otherwise requires or otherwise stated: "ARE" : Application and acceptance form for Rights Shares with Warrants and excess applications for the Rights Shares with Warrants to be issued to Entitled Depositors in respect of their provisional allotments of Rights Shares with Warrants under the Proposed Rights cum Warrants Issue "ARS" : Application and acceptance form for Rights Shares with Warrants to be issued to Purchasers of the provisional allotments of Rights Shares with Warrants under the Proposed Rights cum Warrants Issue traded on the SGX-ST through the book-entry (scripless) settlement system "Associate" : (a) In relation to any Director, chief executive officer, Substantial Shareholder or Controlling Shareholder (being an individual) means: (i) his immediate family; (ii) the trustees of any trust of which he or his immediate family is a beneficiary or, in the case of a discretionary trust, is a discretionary object; and (iii) any company in which he and his immediate family together (directly or indirectly) have an interest of 30% or more; (b) In relation to a Substantial Shareholder or a Controlling Shareholder (being a company) means any other company which is its subsidiary or holding company or is a subsidiary of such holding company or one in the equity of which it and/or such other company or companies taken together (directly or indirectly) have an interest of 30% or more, or such other definition as the Catalist Rules may from time to time prescribe "ATM" : Automated teller machine of a Participating Bank "Board" : The board of Directors of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date "Bounty Blue" : Bounty Blue Capital Ltd "Capital Square" : Capital Square Co., Ltd. "Catalist" : The sponsor-supervised listing platform of the SGX-ST "Catalist Rules" : Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the SGX-ST, as amended, modified or supplemented from time to time "CDP" : The Central Depository (Pte) Limited "Circular" : This circular to Shareholders dated 4 May 2021 3 DEFINITIONS "Closing Price" : The closing price of S$0.010 per Share on the Catalist on 10 March 2021, being the last full market day on which the Shares were traded on the Catalist immediately prior to the Company's trading halt on 11 March 2021 and prior to the date of the announcement of the Proposed Rights cum Warrant Issue on 15 March 2021 "Code" : The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers, as amended, modified or supplemented from time to time "Companies Act" : Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore, as amended, modified or supplemented from time to time "Company" : LifeBrandz Ltd. "Constitution" : The constitution of the Company, as amended, modified or supplemented from time to time "Controlling Shareholder" : A person who: (a) holds directly or indirectly 15% or more of the total voting rights in the Company. Notwithstanding, the SGX-ST may determine that a person who satisfies this paragraph is not a Controlling Shareholder; or (b) in fact exercises control over the Company "Deed Poll" : The deed poll to be executed by the Company for the purpose of constituting the Warrants (as the same may be amended, modified or supplemented from time to time) and containing, inter alia, provisions for the protection of the rights and interests of the Warrantholders "Director" : A director of the Company "Disposal" : The disposal of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries, SYNC Co., Ltd., LB KOH Co., Ltd., e-Holidays Co., Ltd., and the Company's 50%-owned subsidiary, LifeBrandz USA, Inc. to Capital Square "Disposal and Subscription : The circular to shareholders dated 9 February 2021 in relation to, Circular" inter alia, the February 2021 Subscription and the Disposal "EGM" : The extraordinary general meeting of the Company, to be held on 19 May 2021, the notice of which is set out on pages N-1 to N-5 of this Circular "Entitled Depositors" : Has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 5.2 of this Circular "Entitled Scripholders" : Has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 5.3 of this Circular "Entitled Shareholders" : Entitled Depositors and Entitled Scripholders "Exercise Period" : Any time during the period commencing on and including the date of issue of the Warrants and expiring at 5:00 p.m. on the day immediately preceding the third (3rd) anniversary of such date of issue "Exercise Price" : The price payable for each New Share upon the exercise of a Warrant which shall be S$0.010, subject to certain adjustments in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants to be set out in the Deed Poll 4 DEFINITIONS "Existing Share Capital" : The existing issued and paid-up share capital (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company, being 1,030,170,246 Shares "Expiry Date" : The expiry date of the Exercise Period "February 2021 : The subscription of 306,000,000 new Shares by the Subscribers Subscription" at an issue price of S$0.005 per Share "FY2018" : The financial year ended 31 July 2018 "FY2019" : The financial year ended 31 July 2019 "FY2020" : The financial year ended 31 July 2020 "F&B" : Food and beverage "Foreign Purchasers" : Has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 5.4 of this Circular "Foreign Shareholders" : Has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 5.4 of this Circular "Group" : The Company and its subsidiaries, collectively "HY2020" : The 6-month financial period ended 31 January 2020 "HY2021" : The 6-month financial period ended 31 January 2021 "I Concept" : I Concept Global Growth Fund "Irrevocable Undertaking" : The deed of undertaking dated 15 March 2021 given by the Undertaking Shareholders in favour of the Company "Issue Price" : S$0.005 per Rights Share "Latest Practicable Date" : 19 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the date of this Circular "LCY" : Ms. Liw Chai Yuk "LPS" : Loss per Share "LQN" : Listing and quotation notice from the SGX-ST for the dealing in, listing of and quotation for the Rights Shares, the Warrants and the New Shares on the Catalist "Market Day" : A day on which the SGX-ST is open for securities trading "Maximum Subscription : Has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 3.2 of this Circular Scenario" "Minimum Subscription : Has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 3.2 of this Circular Scenario" "Net Proceeds" : The net proceeds raised from the Proposed Rights cum Warrants Issue "New Shares" : Up to 515,085,123 new Shares to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Warrants, and each a "New Share" "Notice of EGM" : The notice of the EGM which is set out on pages N-1 to N-5 of this Circular 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer LifeBrandz Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 09:35:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about LIFEBRANDZ LTD. 05:36a REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary PU 05/18 LIFEBRANDZ : Notice Of Record Date For The Rights Cum Warrants Issue PU 05/07 REPLACE - INTERMEDIATE SECURITIES DI : : Mandatory PU 05/04 EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary PU 03/26 CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Change In Corporate Information PU 03/15 LIFEBRANDZ : Further Pares Debt to Shareholder with Share Placement Proceeds; S.. MT 03/14 LIFEBRANDZ : Proposed Renounceable Non-Underwritten Rights Cum Warrants Issue PU 03/14 LIFEBRANDZ : Use Of Placement Proceeds PU 03/11 LIFEBRANDZ : Names New CEO MT 03/11 LIFEBRANDZ : Response To SGX Queries PU