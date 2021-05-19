Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
CIRCULAR DATED 4 MAY 2021
LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
(Company Registration Number: 200311348E)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 November 2003)
CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO:
THE PROPOSED RENOUNCEABLE NON-UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS CUM WARRANTS ISSUE OF UP TO 1,030,170,246 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AT THE ISSUE PRICE OF S$0.005 FOR EACH RIGHTS SHARE, WITH UP TO 515,085,123 FREE DETACHABLE AND TRANSFERABLE WARRANTS, EACH WARRANT CARRYING THE RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ONE (1) NEW ORDINARY SHARE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AT AN EXERCISE PRICE OF S$0.010 FOR EACH NEW SHARE, ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY ONE (1) EXISTING ORDINARY SHARE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY HELD BY THE ENTITLED SHAREHOLDERS AS AT THE RECORD DATE, WITH ONE (1) WARRANT FOR EVERY TWO (2) RIGHTS SHARES SUBSCRIBED, FRACTIONAL ENTITLEMENTS TO BE DISREGARDED; AND
THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SHARES TO I CONCEPT GLOBAL GROWTH FUND PURSUANT TO RULE 803 OF THE CATALIST RULES
IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES:
Last date and time for lodgement of Proxy Form Date and time of Extraordinary General Meeting Place of Extraordinary General Meeting
17 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m.
19 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m.
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held by way of electronic means.