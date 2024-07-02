LIFE: Cleanroom arrived in Hamburg

Bergen, Norway, July 2, 2024: Lifecare ASA (LIFE), a clinical stage medical

sensor company developing the next generation Continuous Glucose Monitor

(CGM), announces that the cleanroom for automated production has arrived in

Hamburg.



Reference is made to Lifecare's stock exchange announcement March 5, 2024,

regarding placing a purchase order for cleanroom in connection with the

company's automated production. Due to disturbances to the sea trade routes

through the middle east and Africa, the shipment of the cleanroom has been

delayed. The shipment is now confirmed as arrived in Hamburg, Germany and is

pending custom clearance.



- Lifecare is subsequently left with no other choice than rescheduling the

installation of cleanroom to late July and early August, and is aiming to

launch the Pilot Production Site within the new timeframe of Q3 2024, says CEO

Joacim Holter at Lifecare.



The importance of cleanroom

Cleanrooms are always required where the airborne particles are likely to

contaminate the final product. Lifecare's cleanroom, which holds an ISO 7

standard, will ensure that the airborne particles are maintained at a very low

concentration to not interfere with crucial functions of sensor components

during sensor manufacturing. The sensor components consist of micro and nano

technologies sensitive to particles. The airborne particles could potentially

impact the functionality of the sensor by blocking the nano filtration layers

and subsequent flow of the substances in and out of sensor cavities.



About us

Lifecare ASA is a clinical stage medical sensor company developing technology

for sensing and monitoring of various body analytes. Lifecare's main focus is

to bring the next generation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring ("CGM") systems

to market. Lifecare enables osmotic pressure as sensing principle, combined

with the ability to manipulate Nano-granular Tunnelling Resistive sensors

("NTR") on the sensor body for read-out of pressure variations. Lifecare's

sensor technology is referred to as "Sencell" and is suitable for identifying

and monitoring the occurrence of a wide range of analytes and molecules in the

human body and in pets.



