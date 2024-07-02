LIFE: Cleanroom arrived in Hamburg

02 Jul 2024 08:00 CEST
Lifecare ASA
Bergen, Norway, July 2, 2024: Lifecare ASA (LIFE), a clinical stage medical
sensor company developing the next generation Continuous Glucose Monitor
(CGM), announces that the cleanroom for automated production has arrived in
Hamburg.
Reference is made to Lifecare's stock exchange announcement March 5, 2024,
regarding placing a purchase order for cleanroom in connection with the
company's automated production. Due to disturbances to the sea trade routes
through the middle east and Africa, the shipment of the cleanroom has been
delayed. The shipment is now confirmed as arrived in Hamburg, Germany and is
pending custom clearance.
- Lifecare is subsequently left with no other choice than rescheduling the
installation of cleanroom to late July and early August, and is aiming to
launch the Pilot Production Site within the new timeframe of Q3 2024, says CEO
Joacim Holter at Lifecare.
The importance of cleanroom
Cleanrooms are always required where the airborne particles are likely to
contaminate the final product. Lifecare's cleanroom, which holds an ISO 7
standard, will ensure that the airborne particles are maintained at a very low
concentration to not interfere with crucial functions of sensor components
during sensor manufacturing. The sensor components consist of micro and nano
technologies sensitive to particles. The airborne particles could potentially
impact the functionality of the sensor by blocking the nano filtration layers
and subsequent flow of the substances in and out of sensor cavities.
About us
Lifecare ASA is a clinical stage medical sensor company developing technology
for sensing and monitoring of various body analytes. Lifecare's main focus is
to bring the next generation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring ("CGM") systems
to market. Lifecare enables osmotic pressure as sensing principle, combined
with the ability to manipulate Nano-granular Tunnelling Resistive sensors
("NTR") on the sensor body for read-out of pressure variations. Lifecare's
sensor technology is referred to as "Sencell" and is suitable for identifying
and monitoring the occurrence of a wide range of analytes and molecules in the
human body and in pets.
