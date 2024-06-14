LIFE: Satisfied with the final results of the Rights Issue

14 Jun 2024 12:17 CEST
Lifecare ASA
Bergen, Norway, 14 June, 2024: Today, Lifecare ASA (LIFE), a clinical stage
medical sensor company developing the next generation Continuous Glucose
Monitor (CGM), announces that all valid subscriptions from investors with
subscription rights have been allocated in accordance with the allocation
criteria set out in the prospectus for the Rights Issue.
Reference is made to the previous stock exchange announcements published by
Lifecare ASA ("Lifecare" or the "Company") regarding Final results of the
Rights Issue today 14 June.
- We are grateful for the trust shown by both existing and new shareholders in
the completion of the Rights Issue. We have observed a high level of demand
during the subscription period, resulting in an over-subscription of 40%. All
investors with subscriptions rights have been allocated their subscription and
over-subscription has been allocated according to the allocation criteria set
out in the prospectus, says CEO Joacim Holter at Lifecare.
- We are satisfied with the final result, as it provides the company with a
strengthened financial foundation. The Rights Issue has also been a crucial
step towards the uplisting on the Oslo Stock Exchange's main list, ensuring
compliance with the financial requirements for the uplisting. The next step
for Lifecare, is the longevity study on dogs, which will be in collaboration
with the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU), says Holter.
About us
Lifecare ASA is a clinical stage medical sensor company developing technology
for sensing and monitoring of various body analytes. Lifecare's main focus is
to bring the next generation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring ("CGM") systems
to market. Lifecare enables osmotic pressure as sensing principle, combined
with the ability to manipulate Nano-granular Tunnelling Resistive sensors
("NTR") on the sensor body for read-out of pressure variations. Lifecare's
sensor technology is referred to as "Sencell" and is suitable for identifying
and monitoring the occurrence of a wide range of analytes and molecules in the
human body and in pets.
