LIFE: Satisfied with the final results of the Rights Issue

Bergen, Norway, 14 June, 2024: Today, Lifecare ASA (LIFE), a clinical stage

medical sensor company developing the next generation Continuous Glucose

Monitor (CGM), announces that all valid subscriptions from investors with

subscription rights have been allocated in accordance with the allocation

criteria set out in the prospectus for the Rights Issue.



Reference is made to the previous stock exchange announcements published by

Lifecare ASA ("Lifecare" or the "Company") regarding Final results of the

Rights Issue today 14 June.



- We are grateful for the trust shown by both existing and new shareholders in

the completion of the Rights Issue. We have observed a high level of demand

during the subscription period, resulting in an over-subscription of 40%. All

investors with subscriptions rights have been allocated their subscription and

over-subscription has been allocated according to the allocation criteria set

out in the prospectus, says CEO Joacim Holter at Lifecare.



- We are satisfied with the final result, as it provides the company with a

strengthened financial foundation. The Rights Issue has also been a crucial

step towards the uplisting on the Oslo Stock Exchange's main list, ensuring

compliance with the financial requirements for the uplisting. The next step

for Lifecare, is the longevity study on dogs, which will be in collaboration

with the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU), says Holter.



About us

Lifecare ASA is a clinical stage medical sensor company developing technology

for sensing and monitoring of various body analytes. Lifecare's main focus is

to bring the next generation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring ("CGM") systems

to market. Lifecare enables osmotic pressure as sensing principle, combined

with the ability to manipulate Nano-granular Tunnelling Resistive sensors

("NTR") on the sensor body for read-out of pressure variations. Lifecare's

sensor technology is referred to as "Sencell" and is suitable for identifying

and monitoring the occurrence of a wide range of analytes and molecules in the

human body and in pets.



Contacts

For further information, please contact:



Joacim Holter, CEO, joacim.holter@lifecare.no, +47 40 05 90 40



Renete Kaarvik, CFO, renete.kaarvik@lifecare.no, +47 94 83 82 42





