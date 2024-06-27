LIFE: Successfully completed first week of longevity trials

Bergen, Norway, 27 June 2024: Today, Lifecare ASA (LIFE), a clinical stage

medical sensor company developing the next generation Continuous Glucose

Monitor (CGM), can announce positive results from the first week of sensor

longevity trials.



Reference is made to press release 18 June 2024 when the company initiated the

trials with wireless readout. Already after the first week of the longevity

trials, conducted at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU), the

reports show very positive results. The dog, Elli, is the first patient with

the wireless glucose sensor. During the first seven days, the sensor implanted

under Elli's skin have transmitted far more than 1000 data points to an

external reader.



- A week's lifespan under the skin of a dog, in addition to the fact that such

a large amount of data is read from the implanted sensor, is obviously a huge

step for us in the right direction, says Managing Director Jo Amundstad of the

subsidiary Lifecare Veterinary. He is responsible for the study in

collaboration with NMBU.



- This is really a huge performance. We have been eager to start the longevity

studies with wireless data-readout, being essential to confirm long-term

sensor functionality in live tissue. Previously, the Sencell sensor has been

implanted in clinical trials for up to three days in humans, with wired

readout. It is groundbreaking for our technology when we note a functionality

of more than a week in-vivo, and we are very proud of this achievement. The

study is in its initial phase and this early result encourage us to expect a

positive news flow from Jo and his team at NMBU as we proceed towards the

veterinary market, says CEO Joacim Holter at Lifecare.



Elli is in good condition, and she has no complications after implementing the

sensor. Hence the Lifecare-team at NMBU are stepping into the next phase of

the longevity study. -- We have placed a Freestyle Libre glucose monitor from

Abbot on Elli's skin. This will give us a reference source to our Sencell

sensor under the dog's skin and validate our monitored data. In addition, we

will now prepare to enroll additional veterinary patients to expand the study

in line with our protocol. We are really looking forward to the upcoming

results of the longevity trials, says Jo Amundstad.



