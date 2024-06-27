LIFE: Successfully completed first week of longevity trials

27 Jun 2024 08:00 CEST
Lifecare ASA
Bergen, Norway, 27 June 2024: Today, Lifecare ASA (LIFE), a clinical stage
medical sensor company developing the next generation Continuous Glucose
Monitor (CGM), can announce positive results from the first week of sensor
longevity trials.
Reference is made to press release 18 June 2024 when the company initiated the
trials with wireless readout. Already after the first week of the longevity
trials, conducted at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU), the
reports show very positive results. The dog, Elli, is the first patient with
the wireless glucose sensor. During the first seven days, the sensor implanted
under Elli's skin have transmitted far more than 1000 data points to an
external reader.
- A week's lifespan under the skin of a dog, in addition to the fact that such
a large amount of data is read from the implanted sensor, is obviously a huge
step for us in the right direction, says Managing Director Jo Amundstad of the
subsidiary Lifecare Veterinary. He is responsible for the study in
collaboration with NMBU.
- This is really a huge performance. We have been eager to start the longevity
studies with wireless data-readout, being essential to confirm long-term
sensor functionality in live tissue. Previously, the Sencell sensor has been
implanted in clinical trials for up to three days in humans, with wired
readout. It is groundbreaking for our technology when we note a functionality
of more than a week in-vivo, and we are very proud of this achievement. The
study is in its initial phase and this early result encourage us to expect a
positive news flow from Jo and his team at NMBU as we proceed towards the
veterinary market, says CEO Joacim Holter at Lifecare.
Elli is in good condition, and she has no complications after implementing the
sensor. Hence the Lifecare-team at NMBU are stepping into the next phase of
the longevity study. -- We have placed a Freestyle Libre glucose monitor from
Abbot on Elli's skin. This will give us a reference source to our Sencell
sensor under the dog's skin and validate our monitored data. In addition, we
will now prepare to enroll additional veterinary patients to expand the study
in line with our protocol. We are really looking forward to the upcoming
results of the longevity trials, says Jo Amundstad.
About us
Lifecare ASA is a clinical stage medical sensor company developing technology
for sensing and monitoring of various body analytes. Lifecare's main focus is
to bring the next generation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring ("CGM") systems
to market. Lifecare enables osmotic pressure as sensing principle, combined
with the ability to manipulate Nano-granular Tunnelling Resistive sensors
("NTR") on the sensor body for read-out of pressure variations. Lifecare's
sensor technology is referred to as "Sencell" and is suitable for identifying
and monitoring the occurrence of a wide range of analytes and molecules in the
human body and in pets.
Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Joacim Holter, CEO, joacim.holter@lifecare.no, +47 40 05 90 40
Renete Kaarvik, CFO, renete.kaarvik@lifecare.no, +47 94 83 82 42
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
622524_LIFE- Successfully completed first week of longevity trials.pdf
Lifecare ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
LIFECARE ASA
NO0010591191
LIFE
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lifecare AS published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 06:10:46 UTC.