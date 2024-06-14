Lifecare ASA: Final results of the Rights Issue and resolution to increase the share capital for settlement of the underwriting commission

Reference is made to the previous stock exchange announcements published by

Lifecare ASA ("Lifecare" or the "Company") regarding the partially

underwritten rights issue of between 49,199,128 and 59,038,955 new shares in

the Company (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 1.52442 per

Offer Share (the "Subscription Price"), raising gross proceeds between NOK 75

million and NOK 90 million (the "Rights Issue"). The subscribers in the Rights

Issue will be allocated one warrant for every two Offer Shares allocated to,

and paid, by them in the Rights Issue (the "Warrants"). The subscription

period for the Rights Issue (the "Subscription Period") expired at 16:30 hours

(CEST) yesterday, 13 June 2024.



At the expiry of the Subscription Period, the Company had received valid

subscriptions for a total of 83,313,359 Offer Shares.



Allocation of the Offer Shares and Warrants has been completed in accordance

with the allocation criteria set out in the prospectus for the Rights Issue

dated 28 May 2024 (the "Prospectus"). The board of directors of the Company

(the "Board of Directors") has allocated a total of 59,038,955 Offer Shares.

Based on the number of Offer Shares allocated, the Company has allocated

29,519,478 Warrants, subject to payment of the relevant Offer Shares.



As the Rights Issue attracted subscriptions above the underwritten amounts, no

allocations have been made based on the underwriting commitments for the

Rights Issue.



The subscriptions received will, subject to payment, provide the Company with

approximately NOK 90 million in gross proceeds.



Subject to the Warrants and the Additional Warrants (as defined below) being

exercised at the maximum subscription price of NOK 1.98174 (the subscription

price in the Rights Issue plus 30%), the Company may in total receive proceeds

of up to approximately NOK 108 million.



Notifications of allocated Offer Shares and Warrants and the corresponding

subscription amount to be paid by each subscriber are expected to be

distributed today, 14 June 2024. The payment for the Offer Shares allocated to

a subscriber falls due on 18 June 2024 in accordance with the payment

procedures described in the Prospectus. The Warrants are allocated free of

charge.



The Offer Shares are expected to be tradable on Euronext Growth Oslo from and

including 20 June 2024. The Company will use reasonable efforts to seek to

ensure that the Warrants are admitted to trading on a relevant trading venue

as soon as possible following completion of the Rights Issue but there can be

no assurance that such admittance to trading will be obtained.



Pursuant to the underwriting agreements for the Rights Issue dated 25 April

2024, each underwriter is entitled to an underwriting fee as compensation for

their respective underwriting obligation.



Munkekullen 5 Förvaltning AB and Buntel AB, having underwritten a total of NOK

50 million of the Rights Issue (the "Top Guarantee"), are entitled to

compensation of an aggregate of 25,000,000 warrants at equal terms to the

Warrants issued in the Rights Issue (the "Additional Warrants") that will be

issued in accordance with the resolution made by the extraordinary general

meeting of the Company held on 16 May 2024.



Teigland Eiendom AS, Lacal AS, Tjelta AS, and Hannibal Invest AS, having

underwritten a total of NOK 25 million of the Rights Issue (the "Bottom

Guarantee"), are entitled to compensation of 10% of their underwritten amount

under the Bottom Guarantee, which they may elect to receive in cash or in kind

(or in a combination thereof) through receiving new shares in the Company at

the subscription price in the Rights Issue. If such new shares are issued, a

separate stock exchange notice will be published regarding this.



The Offer Shares may not be transferred or traded before they have been fully

paid and the share capital increases pertaining to the Offer Shares has been

registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.

Foretaksregisteret). Neither the Warrants nor the Additional Warrants may be

transferred or traded before they have been registered in the Norwegian

Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). It is expected that

the share capital increase pertaining to the Offer Shares, as well as the

issuance of the Warrants, will be registered in the Norwegian Register of

Business Enterprises on or about 20 June 2024, and that the Offer Shares and

the Warrants will be delivered to the VPS accounts of the subscribers to whom

they are allocated on or about the next day.



For more information, please contact:



Joacim Holter, CEO, joacim.holter@lifecare.no, +47 40 05 90 40



Renete Kaarvik, CFO, renete.kaarvik@lifecare.no, +47 94 83 82 42



For information about the Rights Issue, please contact Carnegie AS (the

"Manager"): +47 22 00 93 60



About Lifecare:



Lifecare is a clinical stage medical sensor company developing technology for

sensing and monitoring of various body analytes. Lifecare's main focus is to

bring the next generation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring ("CGM") systems to

market. Lifecare enables osmotic pressure as sensing principle, combined with

the ability to manipulate Nano-granular Tunnelling Resistive sensors ("NTR")

on the sensor body for read-out of pressure variations. Lifecare's sensor

technology is referred to as "Sencell" and is suitable for identifying and

monitoring the occurrence of a wide range of analytes and molecules in the

human body and in pets.



