14 Jun 2024 16:31 CEST
Lifecare ASA
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Lifecare ASA
(the "Company") on 30 May 2024, regarding the commencement of the subscription
period in the partially underwritten rights issue (the "Rights Issue").
Hannibal Invest AS, a company closely associated with Hans Hekland, board
member of the Company, has today subscribed 12.809 shares in the Rights Issue
at a price of NOK 1,52442 per subscription right. Please see the attached
PDMR-form for further details.
About us
Lifecare ASA is a clinical stage medical sensor company developing technology
for sensing and monitoring of various body analytes. Lifecare's main focus is
to bring the next generation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring ("CGM") systems
to market. Lifecare enables osmotic pressure as sensing principle, combined
with the ability to manipulate Nano-granular Tunnelling Resistive sensors
("NTR") on the sensor body for read-out of pressure variations. Lifecare's
sensor technology is referred to as "Sencell" and is suitable for identifying
and monitoring the occurrence of a wide range of analytes and molecules in the
human body and in pets.
Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Joacim Holter, CEO, joacim.holter@lifecare.no, +47 40 05 90 40
Renete Kaarvik, CFO, renete.kaarvik@lifecare.no, +47 94 83 82 42
This information is subject to disclosure under the Norwegian Securities
Trading Act, §5-12. The information was submitted for publication at
2024-06-14 16:31 CEST.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
621586_240614 PDMR Attachment.pdf
621586_Lifecare ASA- Mandatory notification of trade.pdf
Lifecare ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
LIFECARE ASA
NO0010591191
LIFE
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lifecare AS published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 14:36:06 UTC.