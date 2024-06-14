Lifecare ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Lifecare ASA

(the "Company") on 30 May 2024, regarding the commencement of the subscription

period in the partially underwritten rights issue (the "Rights Issue").



Hannibal Invest AS, a company closely associated with Hans Hekland, board

member of the Company, has today subscribed 12.809 shares in the Rights Issue

at a price of NOK 1,52442 per subscription right. Please see the attached

PDMR-form for further details.



About us

Lifecare ASA is a clinical stage medical sensor company developing technology

for sensing and monitoring of various body analytes. Lifecare's main focus is

to bring the next generation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring ("CGM") systems

to market. Lifecare enables osmotic pressure as sensing principle, combined

with the ability to manipulate Nano-granular Tunnelling Resistive sensors

("NTR") on the sensor body for read-out of pressure variations. Lifecare's

sensor technology is referred to as "Sencell" and is suitable for identifying

and monitoring the occurrence of a wide range of analytes and molecules in the

human body and in pets.



Contacts

For further information, please contact:



Joacim Holter, CEO, joacim.holter@lifecare.no, +47 40 05 90 40



Renete Kaarvik, CFO, renete.kaarvik@lifecare.no, +47 94 83 82 42



This information is subject to disclosure under the Norwegian Securities

Trading Act, §5-12. The information was submitted for publication at

2024-06-14 16:31 CEST.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

621586_240614 PDMR Attachment.pdf

621586_Lifecare ASA- Mandatory notification of trade.pdf

